  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  M3, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    2413   JP3435750009

M3, INC.

(2413)
  Report
M3 : Pfizer On-boards Entire Sales Rep Force onto M3's myMR-kun ~ Two-Way Digitalized Information Provision via Remote Detailing System ~

06/24/2021 | 02:15am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2021/6/24

Pfizer On-boards Entire Sales Rep Force onto M3's myMR-kun

~ Two-Way Digitalized Information Provision via Remote Detailing System ~

M3, Inc. (Headquarter: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Itaru Tanimura; URL: https://corporate.m3.com/; "M3," below) has announced that Pfizer Japan Inc. (CEO: Akihisa Harada, Headquarter: Tokyo, Japan; www.pfizer.co.jp; "Pfizer," below) has on-boarded Pfizer's entire sales rep force onto M3's "myMR-kun."

"myMR-kun" is a remote detailing service which allows individual sales reps to directly deliver information and communicate with physicians via the m3.com platform. Its design capitalizes on the largest physician network in Japan, a UI/UX optimized for MRs, and the ability to carry out impactful PDCA processes.

Pfizer has decided to on-board 100% of their sales reps onto the "myMR-kun" system as a platform which supports timely and broad dissemination of pertinent information, that allows for integration of both online and offline MR activities. With the extended hospital visitation restrictions amidst COVID- 19, linking Pfizer's unique pharmaceutical information strength to M3's digital solutions such as "myMR-kun" and Webinars is expected to enhance the user experience for even more physicians through delivery of timely information tailored to individual needs.

Akihisa Harada, CEO of Pfizer Japan Inc.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"We have supported the rapid digital transformation of information provision in line with the drastic business model reform necessitated by the on-spread of COVID-19. By on-boarding our entire MR force onto 'myMR-kun,' we will be able to not only broaden our physician coverage, but provide a highly useful, best-in-class customer experience, in pursuit of Pfizer's purpose to "deliver breakthroughs that change patient lives."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Itaru Tanimura, CEO of M3, Inc. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"As a result of the accelerated digital transformation within the pharmaceutical industry, 'myMR- kun' is now being adopted at over 30 pharmaceutical companies. This initiative with Pfizer, a global leading company, is expected to advance further digitalization of communication between medical professionals and pharmaceutical companies. M3 aims to continue the utilization of the internet and forefront technologies in actualizing delivery of information that cater to the individual needs of medical professionals, and provision of better medical care to the patients that lie beyond.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1

Disclaimer

M3 Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 06:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
