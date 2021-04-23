M3 : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial result: Yes
Assembly for briefing of financial results: Yes (For Analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(% figure show year-on-year change)
Profit
Total
Net sales
Operating
Pre-tax profit
Net profit
attributable to
comprehensive
profit
owners of the
profit
parent company
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ended
169,198
29.2
57,972
68.8
58,264
68.3
41,198
70.6
37,822
74.8
43,766
96.0
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ended
130,973
15.8
34,337
11.5
34,610
11.9
24,153
13.1
21,635
10.5
22,331
4.3
March 31, 2020
Basic
Diluted
Net profit margin on
Total asset to pre-tax
Operating profit
earnings per
earnings per
equity attributable to
share
share
owners of the parent
profit ratio
margin
company
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal Year ended
55.73
55.68
20.7
23.5
34.3
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ended
31.89
31.88
16.3
19.3
26.2
March 31, 2020
(Ref)
Equity in
earnings of affiliated companies for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: -28 million yen
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: -110 million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable
Ratio of equity
Equity per share
attributable to
Total assets
Net equity
to owners of the
attributable to owners
owners of the
parent company
of the parent company
parent company
Million Yen
Million Yen
Million Yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
273,123
207,260
199,813
73.2
293.64
As of March 31, 2020
221,839
171,601
166,111
74.9
244.24
(3) Consolidated Cash Flow Position
Cash flow from
Cash flow from
Cash flow from
Cash and cash
equivalents at the end
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
of the period
Million Yen
Million Yen
Million Yen
Million Yen
Fiscal year ended
46,627
3,592
-11,615
89,144
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
26,789
-49,883
43,400
47,948
March 31, 2020
－ 1
－
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Dividend payout
Dividend
Dividend
ratio attributable
First
Second
Third
to the owners of
Fiscal
payout
payout ratio
quarter
quarter
quarter
Total
the parent
year-end
(Total)
(Consolidated)
-end
-end
-end
company
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million
%
%
Yen
Fiscal year ended
－
0.00
－
8.50
8.50
5,768
26.7
4.3
March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended
－
0.00
－
12.00
12.00
8,145
21.5
4.5
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year
ending March 31,
－
0.00
－
－
－
－
2022 (Forecast)
(Note) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is currently undetermined. It is to be determined after consideration of capital needs and condition of cash flow hereafter.
3. Forecast for the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are undisclosed due to inability to reasonably estimate domestic and overseas business impact from the globalCOVID-19pandemic. Forecasts will be promptly released as soon as conditions allow for reasonable estimates.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates:
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
Changes in accounting policies other than item (i) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2021
678,785,600
shares
As of March 31, 2020
678,645,600
shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
45,067
As of March 31, 2021
shares
As of March 31, 2020
65,002
shares
(iii) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative)
As of March 31, 2021
678,664,147
shares
As of March 31, 2020
678,454,248
shares
This summary of financial reports is outside the scope of the review procedures for quarterly financial statements.
Explanation of proper use of financial results forecasts, and other special matters
(Caution regarding statements concerning the future)
The forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable at the date of publication of this document. They are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts, and actual results may differ significantly due to various factors.
(Explanatory materials for financial results)
Explanatory materials for financial results will be posted on our website on Friday, April 23, 2021.
－ 2 －
4. Qualitative Information on Results
(1) Explanation of consolidated operating results
In Japan, various services are provided for the 300,000+ physician members (as of April 23, 2021) via the "m3.com" website designed for medical professionals.
Medical Platform includes services which allow member physicians to proactively receive continuous and frequent information via the "m3.com" platform such as the "MR-kun" family services, marketing research capabilities paneling the physician members, and "QOL-kun" which provides marketing support for non- healthcare related corporates desiring to advertise daily life services to doctors, offering a wide menu of services catering towards various agendas and purposes of our clients. Additionally, provision of next generation sales reps, or "Medical Marketers," and healthcare advertisement agency services are also being expanded via group companies.
Evidence Solution includes clinical trial related services centered around "Mr. Finder" which excavates institutions and patient participants for clinical studies, large-scale clinical study services, assistance with clinical trial operations by CROs, and administrative and operations support across the entire clinical trial process by SMOs, all provided through various group companies.
Career Solution provides job search and placement services for physicians and pharmacists through M3 Career, Inc.
Site Solution provides services supporting medical institutions.
Furthermore, consumer facing services such as the "AskDoctors" (https://www.AskDoctors.jp/) website which connects public users with "m3.com" member physicians for answers to daily health questions, medical professional education such as national examination preparatory services provided by TECOM Corporation, and equity method affiliate LINE Healthcare Corporation established with LINE Corporation to operate an online healthcare business, are all being expanded.
In Overseas, the U.S. portal website, "MDLinx," designed for healthcare professionals, continues to expand its member network based services catering towards pharmaceutical companies, as well as its career support services for physicians and clinical trial support services. In Europe, the "Doctors.net.uk" U.K. portal website is expanding services for pharmaceutical companies, along with pharmaceutical database services offered by the Vidal Group in France, Germany, and Spain. Health business expansion continues in China and India as well.
Additionally, membership and panel participation at websites operated by M3 group starting with Japan, U.S., Europe, China, and Korea, now totals roughly 6 million physicians, enabling provision of marketing research services that span across a global scale.
－ 3 －
Consolidated results for the fiscal year (cumulative)
(Unit: Million Yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year comparison
(April 1, 2019 to
(April 1, 2020 to
Mar 31, 2020, cumulative)
Mar 31, 2021, cumulative)
Net sales
130,973
169,198
+38,225
+29.2%
Operating Profit
34,337
57,972
+23,635
+68.8%
Pre-Tax Profit
34,610
58,264
+23,655
+68.3%
Net Profit
24,153
41,198
+17,045
+70.6%
.
(Segment results)
(Unit: Million yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2021
Fiscal year
(April 1, 2019 to
(April 1, 2020 to
comparison
Mar 31, 2020,
Mar 31, 2021,
cumulative)
cumulative)
Medical Platform
Segment Net Sales
51,270
77,076
+25,806
+50.3%
Segment Profit
19,253
37,903
+18,650
+96.9%
Evidence Solution
Segment Net Sales
21,365
19,473
-1,892
-8.9%
Segment Profit
4,699
3,618
-1,081
-23.0%
Career Solution
Segment Net Sales
15,393
13,537
-1,857
-12.1%
Segment Profit
4,151
3,753
-398
-9.6%
Site Solution
Segment Net Sales
12,223
16,555
+4,332
+35.4%
Segment Profit
944
1,537
+594
+62.9%
Overseas
Segment Net Sales
29,961
42,147
+12,186
+40.7%
Segment Profit
5,722
12,599
+6,877
+120.2%
Other Emerging
Segment Net Sales
3,286
3,328
+41
+1.3%
Businesses
Segment Profit
513
950
+436
+85.0%
Adjustment
Segment Net Sales
(2,526)
(2,919)
－
－
Segment Profit
(945)
(2,387)
－
－
Total
Net Sales
130,973
169,198
+38,225
+29.2%
Operating Profit
34,337
57,972
+23,635
+68.8%
Medical Platform
Due to a rapid increase in demand from pharmaceutical companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Medical Platform segment sales reached 77,076 million yen, higher by 50.3% versus previous year. Upfront investments aimed for future growth have raised SG&A mainly around personnel costs, however, Medical Platform segment produced profits of 37,903 million yen, higher by 96.9% versus previous year.
Evidence Solution
Temporary halt in projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic produced total sales of 19,473 million yen, lower by
8.9% versus previous year. Segment profit was 3,618 million yen, lower by 23.0% versus previous year.
Career Solution
Dampened activity mainly from pharmacists due to COVID-19 impact resulted in sales of 13,537 million yen, lower by 12.1% versus previous year, and profit of 3,753 million yen, lower by 9.6% versus previous year.
－ 4 －
Site Solution
An increase in affiliate medical institution brought segment sales to 16,555 million yen, higher by 35.4% versus previous year, and profit of 1,537 million yen, higher by 62.9% versus previous year. Negative impact from COVID- 19 has proven to be limited regarding this segment.
Overseas
Effects from the COVID-19 pandemic impacted an increase in demand in online services, resulting in rapid growth in APAC regions as well as an increase in COVID-19 related clinical trial services in the US. Segment sales were 42,147 million yen, higher by 40.7% versus previous year, and profit amounted to 12,599 million yen, higher by 120.2% versus previous year.
Other Emerging Businesses
Although investment in new businesses such as telemedicine has increased, recovery trend from negative impact of COVID-19 has brought segment sales to 3,328 million yen, higher by 1.3% versus previous year, and profits were 950 million yen, higher by 85.0% versus previous year.
Combining all of the above, results for the entire group for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, amounted to sales of 169,198 million yen, higher by 29.2% versus previous year, and operating profit of 57,972 million yen, higher by 68.8% versus previous year. Pre-tax profit was 58,264 million yen, higher by 68.3% versus previous year, and net profit was 41,198 million yen, higher by 70.6% versus previous year.
Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the original Japanese version. The original Japanese version was prepared and disclosed by the Company in accordance with Japanese accounting standards. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate for any losses or damages arising from interpretations or actions taken based on this document. In the case of any discrepancies between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original is assumed to be correct.