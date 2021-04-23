Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M3 : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

04/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 [IFRS]

Apr 23, 2021

Listed Company:

M3, Inc.

Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo

Securities Code:

2413

URL:

https://corporate.m3.com/

Representative:

(Title)

CEO

(Name)

Itaru Tanimura

TEL:

03-6229-8900

Contact:

(Title)

Director

(Name)

Eiji Tsuchiya

General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 25 ,2021

Dividend payment commencement date: June 10, 2021

Submission of securities report:

June 28, 2021

Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial result: Yes

Assembly for briefing of financial results: Yes (For Analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(% figure show year-on-year change)

Profit

Total

Net sales

Operating

Pre-tax profit

Net profit

attributable to

comprehensive

profit

owners of the

profit

parent company

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ended

169,198

29.2

57,972

68.8

58,264

68.3

41,198

70.6

37,822

74.8

43,766

96.0

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ended

130,973

15.8

34,337

11.5

34,610

11.9

24,153

13.1

21,635

10.5

22,331

4.3

March 31, 2020

Basic

Diluted

Net profit margin on

Total asset to pre-tax

Operating profit

earnings per

earnings per

equity attributable to

share

share

owners of the parent

profit ratio

margin

company

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal Year ended

55.73

55.68

20.7

23.5

34.3

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ended

31.89

31.88

16.3

19.3

26.2

March 31, 2020

(Ref)

Equity in

earnings of affiliated companies for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: -28 million yen

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: -110 million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable

Ratio of equity

Equity per share

attributable to

Total assets

Net equity

to owners of the

attributable to owners

owners of the

parent company

of the parent company

parent company

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

273,123

207,260

199,813

73.2

293.64

As of March 31, 2020

221,839

171,601

166,111

74.9

244.24

(3) Consolidated Cash Flow Position

Cash flow from

Cash flow from

Cash flow from

Cash and cash

equivalents at the end

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

of the period

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Fiscal year ended

46,627

3,592

-11,615

89,144

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

26,789

-49,883

43,400

47,948

March 31, 2020

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Dividend payout

Dividend

Dividend

ratio attributable

First

Second

Third

to the owners of

Fiscal

payout

payout ratio

quarter

quarter

quarter

Total

the parent

year-end

(Total)

(Consolidated)

-end

-end

-end

company

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million

%

%

Yen

Fiscal year ended

0.00

8.50

8.50

5,768

26.7

4.3

March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended

0.00

12.00

12.00

8,145

21.5

4.5

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year

ending March 31,

0.00

2022 (Forecast)

(Note) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is currently undetermined. It is to be determined after consideration of capital needs and condition of cash flow hereafter.

3. Forecast for the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are undisclosed due to inability to reasonably estimate domestic and overseas business impact from the global COVID-19pandemic. Forecasts will be promptly released as soon as conditions allow for reasonable estimates.

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates:
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than item (i) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Number of shares issued (common stock)
  1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2021

678,785,600

shares

As of March 31, 2020

678,645,600

shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

45,067

As of March 31, 2021

shares

As of March 31, 2020

65,002

shares

(iii) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative)

As of March 31, 2021

678,664,147

shares

As of March 31, 2020

678,454,248

shares

  • This summary of financial reports is outside the scope of the review procedures for quarterly financial statements.
  • Explanation of proper use of financial results forecasts, and other special matters

(Caution regarding statements concerning the future)

The forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable at the date of publication of this document. They are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts, and actual results may differ significantly due to various factors.

(Explanatory materials for financial results)

Explanatory materials for financial results will be posted on our website on Friday, April 23, 2021.

2

4. Qualitative Information on Results

(1) Explanation of consolidated operating results

In Japan, various services are provided for the 300,000+ physician members (as of April 23, 2021) via the "m3.com" website designed for medical professionals.

Medical Platform includes services which allow member physicians to proactively receive continuous and frequent information via the "m3.com" platform such as the "MR-kun" family services, marketing research capabilities paneling the physician members, and "QOL-kun" which provides marketing support for non- healthcare related corporates desiring to advertise daily life services to doctors, offering a wide menu of services catering towards various agendas and purposes of our clients. Additionally, provision of next generation sales reps, or "Medical Marketers," and healthcare advertisement agency services are also being expanded via group companies.

Evidence Solution includes clinical trial related services centered around "Mr. Finder" which excavates institutions and patient participants for clinical studies, large-scale clinical study services, assistance with clinical trial operations by CROs, and administrative and operations support across the entire clinical trial process by SMOs, all provided through various group companies.

Career Solution provides job search and placement services for physicians and pharmacists through M3 Career, Inc.

Site Solution provides services supporting medical institutions.

Furthermore, consumer facing services such as the "AskDoctors" (https://www.AskDoctors.jp/) website which connects public users with "m3.com" member physicians for answers to daily health questions, medical professional education such as national examination preparatory services provided by TECOM Corporation, and equity method affiliate LINE Healthcare Corporation established with LINE Corporation to operate an online healthcare business, are all being expanded.

In Overseas, the U.S. portal website, "MDLinx," designed for healthcare professionals, continues to expand its member network based services catering towards pharmaceutical companies, as well as its career support services for physicians and clinical trial support services. In Europe, the "Doctors.net.uk" U.K. portal website is expanding services for pharmaceutical companies, along with pharmaceutical database services offered by the Vidal Group in France, Germany, and Spain. Health business expansion continues in China and India as well.

Additionally, membership and panel participation at websites operated by M3 group starting with Japan, U.S., Europe, China, and Korea, now totals roughly 6 million physicians, enabling provision of marketing research services that span across a global scale.

3

Consolidated results for the fiscal year (cumulative)

(Unit: Million Yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year comparison

(April 1, 2019 to

(April 1, 2020 to

Mar 31, 2020, cumulative)

Mar 31, 2021, cumulative)

Net sales

130,973

169,198

+38,225

+29.2%

Operating Profit

34,337

57,972

+23,635

+68.8%

Pre-Tax Profit

34,610

58,264

+23,655

+68.3%

Net Profit

24,153

41,198

+17,045

+70.6%

.

(Segment results)

(Unit: Million yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

Mar 31, 2021

Fiscal year

(April 1, 2019 to

(April 1, 2020 to

comparison

Mar 31, 2020,

Mar 31, 2021,

cumulative)

cumulative)

Medical Platform

Segment Net Sales

51,270

77,076

+25,806

+50.3%

Segment Profit

19,253

37,903

+18,650

+96.9%

Evidence Solution

Segment Net Sales

21,365

19,473

-1,892

-8.9%

Segment Profit

4,699

3,618

-1,081

-23.0%

Career Solution

Segment Net Sales

15,393

13,537

-1,857

-12.1%

Segment Profit

4,151

3,753

-398

-9.6%

Site Solution

Segment Net Sales

12,223

16,555

+4,332

+35.4%

Segment Profit

944

1,537

+594

+62.9%

Overseas

Segment Net Sales

29,961

42,147

+12,186

+40.7%

Segment Profit

5,722

12,599

+6,877

+120.2%

Other Emerging

Segment Net Sales

3,286

3,328

+41

+1.3%

Businesses

Segment Profit

513

950

+436

+85.0%

Adjustment

Segment Net Sales

(2,526)

(2,919)

Segment Profit

(945)

(2,387)

Total

Net Sales

130,973

169,198

+38,225

+29.2%

Operating Profit

34,337

57,972

+23,635

+68.8%

  1. Medical Platform

Due to a rapid increase in demand from pharmaceutical companies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Medical Platform segment sales reached 77,076 million yen, higher by 50.3% versus previous year. Upfront investments aimed for future growth have raised SG&A mainly around personnel costs, however, Medical Platform segment produced profits of 37,903 million yen, higher by 96.9% versus previous year.

  1. Evidence Solution

Temporary halt in projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic produced total sales of 19,473 million yen, lower by

8.9% versus previous year. Segment profit was 3,618 million yen, lower by 23.0% versus previous year.

  1. Career Solution

Dampened activity mainly from pharmacists due to COVID-19 impact resulted in sales of 13,537 million yen, lower by 12.1% versus previous year, and profit of 3,753 million yen, lower by 9.6% versus previous year.

4

  1. Site Solution

An increase in affiliate medical institution brought segment sales to 16,555 million yen, higher by 35.4% versus previous year, and profit of 1,537 million yen, higher by 62.9% versus previous year. Negative impact from COVID- 19 has proven to be limited regarding this segment.

  1. Overseas

Effects from the COVID-19 pandemic impacted an increase in demand in online services, resulting in rapid growth in APAC regions as well as an increase in COVID-19 related clinical trial services in the US. Segment sales were 42,147 million yen, higher by 40.7% versus previous year, and profit amounted to 12,599 million yen, higher by 120.2% versus previous year.

  1. Other Emerging Businesses

Although investment in new businesses such as telemedicine has increased, recovery trend from negative impact of COVID-19 has brought segment sales to 3,328 million yen, higher by 1.3% versus previous year, and profits were 950 million yen, higher by 85.0% versus previous year.

Combining all of the above, results for the entire group for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, amounted to sales of 169,198 million yen, higher by 29.2% versus previous year, and operating profit of 57,972 million yen, higher by 68.8% versus previous year. Pre-tax profit was 58,264 million yen, higher by 68.3% versus previous year, and net profit was 41,198 million yen, higher by 70.6% versus previous year.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the original Japanese version. The original Japanese version was prepared and disclosed by the Company in accordance with Japanese accounting standards. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate for any losses or damages arising from interpretations or actions taken based on this document. In the case of any discrepancies between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original is assumed to be correct.

5

Disclaimer

M3 Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
