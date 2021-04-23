M3 : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

to owners of the

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: -110 million yen

earnings of affiliated companies for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: -28 million yen

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded)

Assembly for briefing of financial results: Yes (For Analysts)

Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial result: Yes

2. Dividends Annual dividends per share Dividend payout Dividend Dividend ratio attributable First Second Third to the owners of Fiscal payout payout ratio quarter quarter quarter Total the parent year-end (Total) (Consolidated) -end -end -end company (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million % % Yen Fiscal year ended － 0.00 － 8.50 8.50 5,768 26.7 4.3 March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended － 0.00 － 12.00 12.00 8,145 21.5 4.5 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending March 31, － 0.00 － － － － 2022 (Forecast)

(Note) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 is currently undetermined. It is to be determined after consideration of capital needs and condition of cash flow hereafter.

3. Forecast for the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are undisclosed due to inability to reasonably estimate domestic and overseas business impact from the global COVID-19pandemic. Forecasts will be promptly released as soon as conditions allow for reasonable estimates.

Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates: Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None Changes in accounting policies other than item (i) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of shares issued (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2021 678,785,600 shares As of March 31, 2020 678,645,600 shares (ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period 45,067 As of March 31, 2021 shares As of March 31, 2020 65,002 shares (iii) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative) As of March 31, 2021 678,664,147 shares As of March 31, 2020 678,454,248 shares

This summary of financial reports is outside the scope of the review procedures for quarterly financial statements.

Explanation of proper use of financial results forecasts, and other special matters

(Caution regarding statements concerning the future)

The forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable at the date of publication of this document. They are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts, and actual results may differ significantly due to various factors.

(Explanatory materials for financial results)

Explanatory materials for financial results will be posted on our website on Friday, April 23, 2021.

－ 2 －