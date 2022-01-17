M3 Metals : Management Discussion and Analysis

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Year Ended August 31, 2021

Date: December 22, 2021

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to the financial position and results of operations of M3 Metals Corp. ("M3 Metals" or the "Company") for the year ended August 31, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended August 31, 2021 and 2020. The Financial Statements and related notes have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Unless otherwise noted, all references to currency in this MD&A are in Canadian dollars.

This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information, although considered to be reasonable by the Company's management at the time of preparation, may prove to be inaccurate and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made.

Overview of the Company

M3 Metals Corp. is a Canadian listed company, focused on the exploration and development of its mineral projects in North America. The Company is currently exploring the Stars project in the Omineca Mining Division located in north central British Columbia. Additionally, the Company holds interest in the Mohave Mine Gold project in the Weaver mining district, Mohave County, Arizona, USA, the Aspen gold property in British Columbia, Canada and the Block 103 iron ore project ("Schefferville") in Labrador, Canada, which hosts an initial NI 43-101 inferred resource of 7.2 billion tonnes at 29.2 per cent total iron.

In July 2020, the Company entered into a definitive mineral property option agreement ("Definitive Agreement") with Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. ("BMGUC"), previously Huffington Capital Corp. Under the Definitive Agreement, BMGUC can earn up to a 90% interest in the Mohave Mine Gold Property for a total consideration of $6,100,000 in cash, of which $5,000,000 can be paid in cash or in value of shares to the Company, and an aggregate of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Mohave Mine Gold Property. BMGUC is also responsible to keep the underlying option agreement in good standing by making the necessary cash payments and completing exploration expenditures requirement.

In September 2020, the Company entered into a mineral property option agreement ("Aspen Option Agreement") with Big Rock Resources Inc. ("Big Rock"). Under the Aspen Option Agreement, Big Rock was granted the option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to the Company's Aspen Gold Property in exchange for the payment to the Company of $100,000 and the issuance of 3,000,000 Big Rock common shares to the Company. The Big Rock common shares were subsequently converted to 3,000,000 Gold State Resources Inc. ("GSR") common shares. As at date of the report, the Company is still negotiating with GSR in relation to the settlement of the $100,000 option payment. Refer to "Summary of Properties".

As at June 5, 2021, the Company was unable to fulfill its obligation under the Stars Property First Agreement (defined below under Summary of Properties) and has forfeited the option, as a result, the Company recorded a write-off of exploration and evaluation properties of $860,101 during the year ended August 31, 2021.

In December 2021, the Company completed the option in the Second Agreement and earned a 50% interest in the Stars Property.

In December 2021, the Company entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Aurwest Resources Corp. ("Aurwest") to sell the 50% interest of the Stars Property for cash payment of $450,000 and 1,500,000 common shares of Aurwest, and granted the Company a 2% net smelter return.

