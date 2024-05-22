M6 : Barclays remains negative, but raises its target

May 22, 2024 at 03:28 am EDT Share

Barclays reiterates its 'underweight' recommendation on M6, while raising its target price from 13 to 13.50 euros, due to higher multiples as part of an updated model for the French media group.



The broker has reduced its EPS estimates by 0.9% to 1.66 euros for 2024, by 1% to 1.71 euros for 2025 and by 1% to 1.72 euros for 2026, but these levels are above consensus of 2.3%, 8.9% and 14.9% respectively for these three years.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.