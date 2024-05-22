M6 : Barclays remains negative, but raises its target
The broker has reduced its EPS estimates by 0.9% to 1.66 euros for 2024, by 1% to 1.71 euros for 2025 and by 1% to 1.72 euros for 2026, but these levels are above consensus of 2.3%, 8.9% and 14.9% respectively for these three years.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction