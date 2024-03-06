Regulatory News:

Pioneer in TV digitalisation in France, M6 Group (Paris:MMT) pursues its ambition regarding the streaming and presents today its new platform M6+ whose launch is planned before Euro 2024, broadcasted on our channels. Supported by an ambitious investment plan and the know-how of its European partner Bedrock, a technological subsidiary of RTL Group and the M6 Group, the aim is to double the number of hours viewed on the platform and triple the streaming revenues generated from them by 2028.

M6+ will replace 6play upon launch.

A plateform more immersive, engaging and accessible

+ IMMERSIVE : thanks to numerous innovations such as its new search engine based on artificial intelligence, as well as an interactive player enriched with data visualization.

+ ENGAGING : through new short content; M6+ STORIES which simplify the discovery and virality of the platform's content on social networks, but also thanks to a range of podcasts from the Group's radio stations.

+ ACCESSIBLE : available on all screens for free, the programs will be accessible for a minimum of 30 days on the platform. M6+ combines quality and simplicity thanks to HD in all environments, cast to TV, the launch of multi-profile functionality and a rich FAST offer of more than 20 channels.

A range of programs multiplied by two

With M6+ the volume of programs available for free will be doubled, with 30,000 hours available per year, including 10,000 exclusive hours. The platform brings together the strong brands of the M6 Group and offers more previews and streamable brands.

Its catalogue of exclusive content is increasing considerably with :

Over 300 films every year, 11,000 hours of series from the DISNEY, CBS, SONY and PARAMOUNT catalogues, 4,000 hours of reality TV, 200 youth brands and 300 series.

The exploration of new territories in entertainment with the MMA Academy and new writing in documentaries, embodied by LIFE TO THE LIMIT.

The ambition to become the home of new comedy talents through the broadcasting of shows and the signing of exclusive partnerships such as the one with LE GORAFI for the production of an offbeat news programme for the platform.

A model that creates value and consolidate linear television

A real catalyst for the Group's digital transformation, M6+ will enhance M6 Publicité's value proposal and offer a new virtuous model based on 3 pillars :

An unrivalled digital offering that perfectly complements television ;

Data targeting even more precise and efficient ;

Optimised quality of advertising exposure.

M6+ represents an unparalleled opportunity for advertisers to emerge with power and relevance.

« Aware of the challenges ahead and the giants around us, M6+ embodies our ambition to become the obvious choice for French people looking for online entertainment.

We have invested in technology, exclusive content and a quality user experience. Our ambition is big, but it's rooted in our history and fuelled by our passion for television ».

Nicolas de Tavernost – Président du Directoire du Groupe M6

