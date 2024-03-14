Regulatory News:

M6 Métropole Télévision (Paris:MMT) is pleased to announce that its 2023 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) has been filed on March 13, 2024 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF).

The document is available on the company’s website www.groupem6.fr (section Finance – Information réglementée - Rapports) and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org). Copies can also be obtained at the Company’s headquarters, 89 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly sur Seine.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document :

the 2023 annual financial report ;

the report on the Group’s corporate governance ;

the information relating to the statutory auditors’ fees ;

the reports of the statutory auditors ;

independent third-party verifier’s report on consolidated social, environmental and societal information ;

the description of the share buyback programme.

