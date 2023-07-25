The information provided is intended to highlight the breakdown of consolidated revenue between advertising and

Excluding the deconsolidation of Best Of TV which was sold on 30 November 2022

For the first half of the 2023 financial year, M6 Group recorded consolidated revenue2 of €621.9 million, down 6.4% compared with H1 2022. Excluding the scope effect, the decline was 4.4%.

(*) The income statement to 30 June 2022 has been restated to reflect the final allocation of the acquisition cost of Stéphane Plaza France

At its meeting held on 25 July 2023, the Supervisory Board reviewed the 2023 half-year financial statements approved by the Executive Board.

Profit from recurring operations (EBITA) is defined as operating profit (EBIT) before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (excluding audiovisual rights) related to acquisitions and capital gains and losses on the disposal of financial assets and subsidiaries.

Leader on the 25-49 year old target for four of its flagship entertainment programmes - Pékin Express (25% audience share), Top Chef (25%), Qui veut être mon associé ? (23%), and Mariés au premier regard

Over the first six months of 2023, the Group's free-to-air channels (M6, W9, 6ter and Gulli) achieved an audience share of 20.6% on the commercial target of 25-49 year olds3 (20.8% in the first half of 2022). Within an increasingly competitive environment, the Group focused its efforts on the strategic primetime slot in which the M6 channel continued to display strong resilience.

In accordance with IFRS 8, the contribution of the Group's 4 operating segments to consolidated revenue and EBITA was as follows:

As such, net profit totalled €106.5 million, up 14.5% in comparison with the first half of 2022.

The contribution of equity-accounted entities increased by €24.8 million over the half-year to stand at €4.3 million. The discontinuation of Salto contributed to the improvement, with a provision established for all the winding up costs at 31/12/2022. Moreover, GSG's profitability improved significantly, notably as a result of the acquisition of Pepper.com, completed in January 2023. Lastly, investments in streaming were continued by Bedrock.

During the half-year, the Group sold its 51% stake in CTZAR, achieving a capital gain of €4.7 million. Moreover the Group recorded a financial income of € 4.5 million, up € 4.6 million compared with H1 2022.

Impacted by the decline in its TV advertising revenue, the Group's consolidated profit from recurring operations (EBITA)4 fell 16.2% to €135.0 million, representing an operating margin of 21.7%.

Within a weaker macro-economic environment, the TV advertising market was characterised by limited visibility and lower volumes. In parallel, the Individual Viewing Time stood at 2 hours 16 minutes3 on the commercial target of 25-49 year olds (-17 minutes compared with the first half of 2022). Against this backdrop, M6 Group recorded a 6.0% decline in TV advertising revenue.

(22%), its Sunday evening magazine shows also posted record performances, including Capital (21% audience share) which had its best season in 25 years, Enquête Exclusive (21%) which recorded its second best ever season and Zone Interdite, which posted its best season in 15 years amongst 25-49 year olds (18% audience share).

The DTT channels (W9, 6ter and Gulli) recorded an audience share of 8.1% amongst 25-49 year olds (up

0.1 percentage points), with the 6ter channel recording its second best season ever amongst 25-49 year olds.

In line with the overall decline of the TV advertising market, the TV division's advertising revenue fell 6.0% in relation to the first half of 2022.

Operational costs were stable over the half-year.TV programming costs were €234.5 million, compared with €240.5 million in the first half of 2022.

The TV activity contributed €99.0 million to consolidated EBITA and 20% to the segment's margin from recurring operations.

Radio

Over the first half of 2023, the RTL radio division recorded an audience share of 18.0% with listeners aged 13 and over5 and thereby maintained its position as the leading commercial radio group.

The Group consolidated its audience share on the commercial target of 25-49 year olds, recording 15.3%6 (up 0.2 pp).

Over the first six months of the year, Radio revenue stood at €78.3 million, an increase of 4.9% compared with H1 2022 including a 2.9% increase in advertising revenue.

EBITA totalled €18.5 million, compared with €13.3 million during the first half of 2022, thus achieving an operating margin of 23.7%, compared with 17.9% over H1 2022. This improvement notably reflects the increase in synergies developed with the Group's other media.

Production and audiovisual rights

The revenue from the Production & Audiovisual Rights activity stood at €27.3 million, an increase of 2.3% over the first six months, driven by the healthy sales momentum of audiovisual rights over the first quarter which offset the decline in the film activity over thehalf-year(1.5 million admissions7compared with 2.5 million over the first half of 2022).

Divisional EBITA was €10.3 million, compared with €12.2 million for the first half of 2022.

Diversification

Diversification revenue stood at €19.7 million, down €16.4 million, including €13.8 million due to the deconsolidation of Best of TV, sold in November 2022.