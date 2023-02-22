M6 Metropole Television : Inside Information / Other news releases

ARCOM SELECTS M6 TO CONTINUE ITS BROADCAST ON

TNT

The M6 Group welcomes the selection of the M6 channel by ARCOM as part of the bidding process for the allocation of DTT channel 6.

This step enables it to consider with serenity the continuation of the broadcasting of its programmes to the public in strict compliance with its obligations.

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 22 february 2023