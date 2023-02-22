Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. M6 Métropole Télévision
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMT   FR0000053225

M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION

(MMT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:26 2023-02-22 am EST
13.96 EUR   -1.48%
05:34pM6 Metropole Television : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
05:34pM6 Metropole Television : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
PU
01:00pFrench media billionaire Niel fails with bid for TNT television frequence - Arcom
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M6 Metropole Television : Inside Information / Other news releases

02/22/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARCOM SELECTS M6 TO CONTINUE ITS BROADCAST ON

TNT

The M6 Group welcomes the selection of the M6 channel by ARCOM as part of the bidding process for the allocation of DTT channel 6.

This step enables it to consider with serenity the continuation of the broadcasting of its programmes to the public in strict compliance with its obligations.

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 22 february 2023

Disclaimer

M6 - Métropole Télévision SA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 22:33:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
05:34pM6 Metropole Television : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
05:34pM6 Metropole Television : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
PU
01:00pFrench media billionaire Niel fails with bid for TNT television frequence - ..
RE
02/16Hybrid Kinetic Extends Long Stop Date of Subscription Agreement
MT
02/16TF1, M6 Group, France Télévisions Start Liquidation Process for Subscription Streaming ..
MT
02/15French TV groups wind up Netflix challenger Salto
RE
02/13M6 Group Appoints Chief Financial & Support Officer
MT
02/13Transcript : Métropole Télévision S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
02/13Métropole Télévision S.A. Proposes Dividend, Payable on 5 May 2023
CI
02/13Métropole Télévision S.A. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 343 M 1 428 M 1 428 M
Net income 2023 221 M 235 M 235 M
Net cash 2023 70,7 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,13x
Yield 2023 8,65%
Capitalization 1 762 M 1 873 M 1 873 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 672
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
Duration : Period :
M6 Métropole Télévision Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,96 €
Average target price 17,27 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Abel Bellet de Tavernost Chairman-Executive Board
Jérôme Lefébure Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Elmar Heggen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathias Bejanin Chief Technical Officer
Valéry Gerfaud Chief Technology & Digital innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION-7.69%1 909
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.55.59%35 819
FOX CORPORATION21.93%18 667
RTL GROUP S.A.15.37%7 513
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.11.28%7 344
TEGNA INC.-3.63%4 560