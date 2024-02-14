M6: Nicolas de Tavernost to step down in April
David Larramendy has worked for Groupe M6 for over 16 years, with excellent results, particularly as Managing Director of the advertising department," emphasizes Elmar Heggen, Chairman of the media group's Supervisory Board.
In addition, it will be proposed to the next AGM to renew the Supervisory Board mandates of Elmar Heggen and CMA-CGM Participations for four years, and to appoint RTL Group Vermögensverwaltung, represented by Philippe Delusinne, for four years.
