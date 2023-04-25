|
M6-metropole Television : A lackluster Q1 23 and an uncertain outlook
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
1 338 M
1 476 M
1 476 M
|Net income 2023
|
234 M
258 M
258 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
389 M
429 M
429 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|8,42x
|Yield 2023
|9,68%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 957 M
2 157 M
2 157 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,75x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,29x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 203
|Free-Float
|44,8%
|
|
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|15,50 €
|Average target price
|17,43 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,5%