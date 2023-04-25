Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. M6 Métropole Télévision
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMT   FR0000053225

M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION

(MMT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:37:49 2023-04-25 am EDT
15.24 EUR   -1.68%
2022A technical turn-around configuration
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M6-metropole Television : A lackluster Q1 23 and an uncertain outlook

04/25/2023 | 08:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION

- No features available -

More news
Analyst Recommendations on M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 338 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
Net income 2023 234 M 258 M 258 M
Net Debt 2023 389 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,42x
Yield 2023 9,68%
Capitalization 1 957 M 2 157 M 2 157 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 203
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
Duration : Period :
M6 Métropole Télévision Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,50 €
Average target price 17,43 €
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Abel Bellet de Tavernost Chairman-Executive Board
Jérôme Lefébure Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Elmar Heggen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathias Bejanin Chief Technical Officer
Valéry Gerfaud Chief Technology & Digital innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION0.98%2 157
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.43.25%32 540
FOX CORPORATION7.47%16 799
RTL GROUP S.A.23.28%8 295
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.33%6 400
TEGNA INC.-20.06%3 787
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer? Log In
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer