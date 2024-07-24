Stock MMT M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

M6 Métropole Télévision

Equities

MMT

FR0000053225

Broadcasting

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 03:41:34 2024-07-24 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
12.56 EUR -2.03% Intraday chart for M6 Métropole Télévision -2.94% -3.09%
09:24am M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : Lackluster Q2 results Alphavalue
07:27am M6: net income down 19% in 1st half CF
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about M6 Métropole Télévision

M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : Lackluster Q2 results Alphavalue
M6: net income down 19% in 1st half CF
Métropole Télévision S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2024 CI
M6 sales up 5.6% in 1st half, boosted by Euro and TV advertising RE
RTL Group bundles streaming technology - jobs in Germany to be cut DP
Shipping giant CMA CGM signs AI deal with Google RE
Market Update-Europe ends with no direction, CAC 40 weighed down by political impasse in France RE
M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : Accounting for the privatisation of France TV fears and election uncertainties Alphavalue
M6 : Oddo BHF reiterates its neutral recommendation on the stock CF
M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : The dissolution of the French Assembly: a setback for M6 Alphavalue
CMA CGM could expand French media business abroad, CEO says RE
M6: acquisition of La Boite Aux Enfants CF
Hybrid Kinetic Further Extends Long Stop Date for Share Subscription Agreement, Subscription of Convertible Bond MT
Barclays Lifts Groupe M6, Affirms Underweight Rating MT
M6 : Barclays remains negative, but raises its target CF
M6: new chairman of the management board with quarterly results CF
M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : A welcome upswing for the TV advertising market Alphavalue
M6-Ebita down in Q1 with streaming investments RE
Métropole Télévision S.A. Approves Dividend in Respect of Financial Year 2023, Payable on May 3, 2024 CI
M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : EPS cut (2023: +4.3%, 2024: -2.4%) Alphavalue
CMA CGM to acquire Altice Media, which owns BFMTV and RMC RE
RTL Group looks cautiously to 2024 - share price falls DP
M6: rights acquired for the next two World Cups CF
M6: towards a new streaming platform CF
M6 Group Announces Its New Platform M6+ CI

Chart M6 Métropole Télévision

Chart M6 Métropole Télévision
More charts

Company Profile

Logo M6 Métropole Télévision
Métropole Télévision is one of the French largest audio-visual groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of TV channels (79.4%): owns, at the end of 2023, 4 free-to-air channels (M6, W9, 6ter and Gulli), 9 pay channels (Paris Première, Téva, M6 Music, Série Club, Tiji, Canal J, RFM TV, MCM and MCM Top) and 4 digital channels (6play, 6play Max, Gulli Max and Gulli Replay); - operation of radio stations (12.5%): owns RTL, RTL2 and Fun Radio and broadcasts podcasts; - program production and audiovisual rights marketing (5.1%); - other (3%): marketing of related products, magazine publishing, event organizing, Internet site publishing, telemarketing, etc. Net sales break down primarily by source of revenue between sales of advertising space (81.1%), sales of subscriptions (6.9%) and sales of TV and film content (5.9%).
Employees
1,723
Sector
Broadcasting
Calendar
2024-10-28 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
More about the company

Income Statement and Estimates

More financial data

Ratings

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
12.82EUR
Average target price
15.08EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.65%
Consensus
Profit revisions
Estimate revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. MMT Stock
  4. News M6 Métropole Télévision
  5. M6-metropole Television: Lackluster Q2 results