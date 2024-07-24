Métropole Télévision is one of the French largest audio-visual groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of TV channels (79.4%): owns, at the end of 2023, 4 free-to-air channels (M6, W9, 6ter and Gulli), 9 pay channels (Paris Première, Téva, M6 Music, Série Club, Tiji, Canal J, RFM TV, MCM and MCM Top) and 4 digital channels (6play, 6play Max, Gulli Max and Gulli Replay); - operation of radio stations (12.5%): owns RTL, RTL2 and Fun Radio and broadcasts podcasts; - program production and audiovisual rights marketing (5.1%); - other (3%): marketing of related products, magazine publishing, event organizing, Internet site publishing, telemarketing, etc. Net sales break down primarily by source of revenue between sales of advertising space (81.1%), sales of subscriptions (6.9%) and sales of TV and film content (5.9%).