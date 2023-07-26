  1. Markets
Security MMT

M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION

Equities MMT FR0000053225

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:02 2023-07-26 am EDT Intraday chart for M6 Métropole Télévision 5-day change 1st Jan Change
12.38 EUR -2.06% -3.51% -19.35%
Jul. 25 Métropole Télévision S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Jul. 06 Métropole Télévision Divests CTZAR Stake to Group The Independents MT

M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : Low TV advertising revenue

Today at 03:12 pm

Latest news about M6 Métropole Télévision

Métropole Télévision S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Métropole Télévision Divests CTZAR Stake to Group The Independents MT
France's CMA CGM commits to buy French financial daily La Tribune RE
M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
M6 Receives Further 10-year Arcom Authorization for DTT Network MT
M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : A lackluster Q1 23 and an uncertain outlook Alphavalue
Bertelsmann posts record revenue, tops 20 billion euro target RE
TF1, Groupe M6 Advance to Next Round of Bidding for TNT Television Frequencies in France MT
ARCOM Selects M6 to Continue Its Broadcast on TNT CI
French media billionaire Niel fails with bid for TNT television frequence - Arcom RE
TF1, M6 Group, France Télévisions Start Liquidation Process for Subscription Streaming Platform SALTO MT
M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : Solid results for a challenging 2022 Alphavalue
French TV groups wind up Netflix challenger Salto RE
M6 Group Appoints Chief Financial & Support Officer MT
Transcript : Métropole Télévision S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023 CI
Métropole Télévision S.A. Announces Executive Changes CI
Métropole Télévision S.A. Appoints Jérôme Lefébure as Chief Financial and Support Officer CI
Métropole Télévision S.A. Announces Executive Appointments CI
Métropole Télévision S.A. Proposes Dividend, Payable on 5 May 2023 CI
Métropole Télévision S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : M6 under pressure again Alphavalue

Chart M6 Métropole Télévision

Chart M6 Métropole Télévision
Company Profile

Métropole Télévision is one of the French largest audio-visual groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of TV channels (78.8%): owns, at the end of 2022, 4 free-to-air channels (M6, W9, 6ter and Gulli), 8 pay channels (Paris Première, Téva, M6 Music, Tiji, Canal J, RFM TV, MCM and MCM Top) and 4 digital channels (6play, 6play Max, Gulli Max and Gulli Replay); - operation of radio stations (11.6%): owns RTL, RTL2 and Fun Radio and broadcasts podcasts; - program production and audiovisual rights marketing (4.1%); - other (5.5%): marketing of related products, magazine publishing, event organizing, Internet site publishing, telemarketing, etc.
Sector
Broadcasting
Calendar
2023-10-23 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for M6 Métropole Télévision

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
12.64EUR
Average target price
16.65EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.72%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

