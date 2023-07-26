M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION : Low TV advertising revenue

Métropole Télévision is one of the French largest audio-visual groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of TV channels (78.8%): owns, at the end of 2022, 4 free-to-air channels (M6, W9, 6ter and Gulli), 8 pay channels (Paris Première, Téva, M6 Music, Tiji, Canal J, RFM TV, MCM and MCM Top) and 4 digital channels (6play, 6play Max, Gulli Max and Gulli Replay); - operation of radio stations (11.6%): owns RTL, RTL2 and Fun Radio and broadcasts podcasts; - program production and audiovisual rights marketing (4.1%); - other (5.5%): marketing of related products, magazine publishing, event organizing, Internet site publishing, telemarketing, etc.

Sector Broadcasting