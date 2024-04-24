M6: new chairman of the management board with quarterly results

Groupe M6 announces that its Supervisory Board has noted the resignation of Nicolas de Tavernost, its founder, from his position as Chairman of the Management Board, after 37 years during which he led its development.



On the recommendation of the Appointments Committee, the Board has appointed David Larramendy as his successor as Chairman of the Management Board, and Hortense Thomine-Desmazures as a member of the Management Board, effective immediately.



M6 reported a 2.6% decline in recurring operating income to €57.9 million for the first three months of 2024, due to an increase in investments planned as part of the streaming plan, resulting in a margin down one point to 18%.



The media group's sales came to 322.3 million euros, up 3% (+4.3% on a like-for-like basis), with advertising revenues up 2% and non-advertising revenues up 6.7%, mainly driven by the cinema business.



