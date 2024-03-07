M6: rights acquired for the next two World Cups
The media group has thus acquired the rights to 54 of the best matches in each competition, which will now total 104, with each competition offering a new round of 1/16 final matches.
Already a broadcaster of other major soccer competitions from 2024 to 2027, M6 is thus strengthening its free-to-air event-based sports offering and establishing itself as a major sports broadcaster in France.
