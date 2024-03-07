M6: rights acquired for the next two World Cups

M6 has announced that it has acquired exclusive free-to-air rights from FIFA for the majority of matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cups in the USA, Canada and Mexico, and the 2030 FIFA World Cups in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.



The media group has thus acquired the rights to 54 of the best matches in each competition, which will now total 104, with each competition offering a new round of 1/16 final matches.



Already a broadcaster of other major soccer competitions from 2024 to 2027, M6 is thus strengthening its free-to-air event-based sports offering and establishing itself as a major sports broadcaster in France.



