M6: towards a new streaming platform
Supported by an investment plan and its European partner Bedrock, a technology subsidiary of RTL Group and M6, the aim is to double online program consumption and triple revenues from streaming by 2028.
With M6+, the volume of programs available free of charge will double, with 30,000 hours available over the course of the year, including 10,000 exclusive hours. The platform brings together M6's strong brands and offers more previews and streamable brands.
