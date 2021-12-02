Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  M8 Sustainable Limited
  News
  Summary
    M8S   AU0000064552

M8 SUSTAINABLE LIMITED

(M8S)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/01
0.019 AUD   -5.00%
03:31aM8 SUSTAINABLE : Application for quotation of securities - M8S
PU
11/23M8 SUSTAINABLE : Presentation - November 2021
PU
11/23M8 Sustainable Limited Announces Resignation of Steve Hyams as Director
CI
Summary 
Summary

M8 Sustainable : Application for quotation of securities - M8S

12/02/2021 | 03:31am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

M8 SUSTAINABLE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 02, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

M8S

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,750,000

01/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

M8 SUSTAINABLE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

12620758358

1.3

ASX issuer code

M8S

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Shares issued to directors for which shareholder approval was obtained at the Company's annual general meeting held on 24 November 2021;

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

M8S : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

1/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,750,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

consideration represents remuneration for services rendered to the Company

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

52,250.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

as part of remuneration for services rendered to the Company

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

M8S : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

415,479,960

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

M8SAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

57,729,711

M8SAB : OPTION EXPIRING 04-DEC-2022 RESTRICTED

20,000,000

M8SAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS RESTRICTED

10,000,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

M8 Sustainable Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
