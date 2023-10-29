1,100,000 Equity Shares of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023.

1,100,000 Equity Shares of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 384 days starting from 10-OCT-2022 to 29-OCT-2023.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 236 and 238 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue Equity Share capital of our Company held by our Promoters shall be provided towards minimum promoters? contribution and locked-in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment (?Minimum Promoters? Contribution?). Details of the Equity Shares (eligible for inclusion in the Minimum Promoters? Contribution, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations) forming part of Minimum Promoters? Contribution and proposed to be locked-in for a period of three years.



In addition to Minimum Promoters? Contribution which shall be locked-in for three years, the balance Equity Shares held by Promoters shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in the Initial Public Offer as provided in clause (b) of Regulation 238 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.



The equity shares held by persons other than promoters and locked in as per Regulation 239 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 may be transferred to any other person (including Promoter and Promoters? Group) holding the equity shares which are locked-in along with the equity shares proposed to be transferred, subject to continuation of lock-in for the remaining period with transferee and such transferee shall not be eligible to transfer them till the lock-in period stipulated has expired.