    323   CNE1000003R8

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(323)
  Report
Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSTPONEMENT OF 2022 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES

02/20/2022 | 05:51am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSTPONEMENT OF 2022 FIRST

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2022 FIRST CLASS

MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES

References are made to the Notice of 2022 First Extraordinary General Meeting and Notice of 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of H Shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") dated 11 January 2022 (collectively, the "Notices").

The Company announces that the 2022 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM"), 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of A Shares (the "A Shares Class Meeting") and 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of H Shares (the "H Shares Class Meeting") (collectively, the "General Meetings") will be postponed to 10 March 2022.

  1. INFORMATION OF THE ORIGINAL GENERAL MEETINGS
    1. Type and session of the original General Meetings:
      EGM, A Shares Class Meeting and H Shares Class Meeting
    2. The original date of convening the General Meetings: 28 February 2022
    3. The original share registration date of EGM and H Shares Class Meeting: 28 January 2022

- 1 -

  1. REASONS FOR POSTPONEMENT OF THE GENERAL MEETINGS

According to the relevant provisions of the Guidelines for the Implementation of Equity Incentives of Listed Companies Controlled by Central Enterprises, the equity incentive plans of listed companies controlled by central enterprises shall be reported to the state-owned assets supervision authorities for approval after being reviewed and approved by the central enterprises group corporation. The resolutions at the General Meetings of the Company are all share incentive scheme related matters. Due to an adjustment to the date of approval issued by the state-owned assets supervision authorities, the Company has therefore postponed the General Meetings.

  1. INFORMATION OF THE GENERAL MEETINGS AFTER POSTPONEMENT
    1. Date and time of the General Meetings after postponement Date and time of convening: 10 March 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
    2. Change of book closure period of EGM and H Shares Class Meeting

The Company's register of members for H shares was originally scheduled to be closed from Saturday, 29 January 2022 to Monday, 28 February 2022 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. Due to the postponement of the General Meetings, the book closure period of register of members for H shares will be changed to Saturday, 29 January 2022 to Thursday, 10 March 2022 (both days inclusive). During the book closure period of the register of members for H shares, no transfer of the H shares of the Company will be registered.

The reply slip and form of proxy for the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting were issued in conjunction with the Notices on 11 January 2022, and shall remain valid for the postponed EGM and H Shares Class Meeting. If a shareholder has completed and returned the reply slip and the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, such reply slip and form of proxy shall remain valid and such shareholder is not required to submit a separate reply slip and form of proxy. Holders of H shares who have not yet returned the form of proxy are requested to complete and return the form of proxy and a duly notarized power of attorney or other authorization documents (if any) in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and deliver to the Company's registered address, not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for convening the postponed EGM and H Shares Class Meeting.

- 2 -

IV. OTHER MATTERS

The website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and Shanghai Securities News are the media designated by the Company for information disclosure. Investors should only refer to the announcements published by the Company on the aforesaid media. The Company will make further announcement in relation to the arrangements for the A Shares Class Meeting.

The Company apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the postponement of the General Meetings and would like to seek the understanding of the investors. Save as disclosed above, all information and contents contained in the Circular dated 9 February and the Notices, as well as the enclosed reply slip and form of proxy, remain unchanged.

On behalf of the board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

He Hongyun

Secretary to the Board

20 February 2022

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include executive directors Ding Yi and Ren Tianbao; and independent non-executive directors Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang and Wang Xianzhu.

- 3 -

