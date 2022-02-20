Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSTPONEMENT OF 2022 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES

REASONS FOR POSTPONEMENT OF THE GENERAL MEETINGS

According to the relevant provisions of the Guidelines for the Implementation of Equity Incentives of Listed Companies Controlled by Central Enterprises, the equity incentive plans of listed companies controlled by central enterprises shall be reported to the state-owned assets supervision authorities for approval after being reviewed and approved by the central enterprises group corporation. The resolutions at the General Meetings of the Company are all share incentive scheme related matters. Due to an adjustment to the date of approval issued by the state-owned assets supervision authorities, the Company has therefore postponed the General Meetings.

INFORMATION OF THE GENERAL MEETINGS AFTER POSTPONEMENT Date and time of the General Meetings after postponement Date and time of convening: 10 March 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Change of book closure period of EGM and H Shares Class Meeting

The Company's register of members for H shares was originally scheduled to be closed from Saturday, 29 January 2022 to Monday, 28 February 2022 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. Due to the postponement of the General Meetings, the book closure period of register of members for H shares will be changed to Saturday, 29 January 2022 to Thursday, 10 March 2022 (both days inclusive). During the book closure period of the register of members for H shares, no transfer of the H shares of the Company will be registered.

The reply slip and form of proxy for the EGM and H Shares Class Meeting were issued in conjunction with the Notices on 11 January 2022, and shall remain valid for the postponed EGM and H Shares Class Meeting. If a shareholder has completed and returned the reply slip and the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, such reply slip and form of proxy shall remain valid and such shareholder is not required to submit a separate reply slip and form of proxy. Holders of H shares who have not yet returned the form of proxy are requested to complete and return the form of proxy and a duly notarized power of attorney or other authorization documents (if any) in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and deliver to the Company's registered address, not less than 24 hours before the time scheduled for convening the postponed EGM and H Shares Class Meeting.