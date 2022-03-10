Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT 2022 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT

2022 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES

The 2022 First Extraordinary General Meeting, 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of A Shares and 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of H Shares (the "Meetings") of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") were held in succession at the Magang Office Building, No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 March 2022. All the resolutions listed in the notices of the Meetings dated 11 January 2022 were approved.

CONVOCATION AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETINGS

Date of the Meetings: 10 March 2022