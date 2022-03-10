Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    323   CNE1000003R8

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(323)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT 2022 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES

03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT

2022 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES

The 2022 First Extraordinary General Meeting, 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of A Shares and 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of H Shares (the "Meetings") of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") were held in succession at the Magang Office Building, No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 March 2022. All the resolutions listed in the notices of the Meetings dated 11 January 2022 were approved.

  1. CONVOCATION AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETINGS
  1. Date of the Meetings: 10 March 2022
  1. Venue of the Meetings: Magang Office Building, No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province

- 1 -

  1. Details of holders of ordinary shares and holders of preference shares with restored voting rights present at the Meetings and their shareholdings:
    The 2022 First Extraordinary General Meeting

1.

Number of shareholders attending either in person

18

or by proxy

Among which: Number of holders of A shares

17

Number of holders of overseas listed

1

foreign shares (H shares)

2.

Total number of shares with voting rights held by

4,594,526,984

shareholders present at the EGM (shares)

Among which: Total number of shares held by

3,737,938,229

holders of A shares

Total number of shares held by

856,588,755

holders of overseas listed foreign

shares (H shares)

3.

Percentage of shares with voting rights held by

59.66

holders present at the EGM to total number of

shares with voting rights of the Company (%)

Among which: Shares held by holders of A shares

48.54

to total number of shares (%)

Shares held by holders of overseas

11.12

listed foreign shares to total

number of shares (%)

The 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of A Shares

1.

Number of shareholders attending either in person

17

or by proxy

2.

Total number of shares with voting rights held by

3,737,938,229

shareholders present at the meeting (shares)

3.

Percentage of shares with voting rights held by

62.64

holders present at the meeting to total number of A

shares with voting rights of the Company (%)

- 2 -

The 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of H Shares

1.

Number of shareholders attending either in person

1

or by proxy

2.

Total number of shares with voting rights held by

856,038,255

shareholders present at the meeting (shares)

3.

Percentage of shares with voting rights held by

49.40

holders present at the meeting to total number of H

shares with voting rights of the Company (%)

(IV) Voting was held in compliance with stipulations of the Company Law and the Articles of Association of the Company. The Meetings were presided over by Mr. Ding Yi, the chairman of the Company.

  1. Directors, supervisors and secretary to the board of directors present at the Meetings
    1. 5 out of 5 current directors of the Company were present at the Meetings;
    2. 5 out of 5 current supervisors of the Company were present at the Meetings;
    3. Ms. He Hongyun, secretary to the board of directors, and the senior management members including Mr. Mao Zhanhong, Mr. Fu Ming and Mr. Zhang Maohan were present at the Meetings.

In addition, Mr. Zhang Chengdong and Ms. Zhang Yiji, lawyers from Beijing Dentons Law Office LLP (Nanjing) appointed by the Company, attended the Meetings. Da Hua Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership) Anhui Branch acted as the scrutineer of the Meetings, and Mr. Wang Yuan attended the Meetings on behalf of the institute.

- 3 -

  1. CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTIONS
    1. Resolutions for Non-cumulative voting
      The 2022 First Extraordinary General Meeting
      1. Resolution: To consider and approve the Company's 2021 Restricted
      A Share Incentive Scheme (Draft) and its summary Result: Approved
      Voting results:

For

Against

Type of shareholders

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

A shareholders

3,701,276,968

99.02

36,661,161

0.98

H shareholders

752,615,502

87.86

103,973,253

12.14

Total ordinary shares:

4,453,892,470

96.94

140,634,414

3.06

2. Resolution: To consider and approve the Performance Appraisal

Measures for the 2021 Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme of the Company

Result: Approved Voting results:

For

Against

Type of shareholders

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

A shareholders

3,705,581,968

99.13

32,356,161

0.87

H shareholders

754,383,502

88.07

102,205,253

11.93

Total ordinary shares:

4,459,965,470

97.07

134,561,414

2.93

- 4 -

3. Resolution: To consider and approve the Administrative Measures on Share Incentives of the Company

Result: Approved Voting results:

For

Against

Type of shareholders

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

A shareholders

3,705,581,968

99.13

32,356,161

0.87

H shareholders

754,383,502

88.07

102,205,253

11.93

Total ordinary shares:

4,459,965,470

97.07

134,561,414

2.93

4. Resolution: To consider and approve the Company's resolution on authorization to the Board to handle the related matters for the Restricted Shares Incentive Scheme by the general meeting

Result: Approved Voting results:

For

Against

Type of shareholders

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

votes

(%)

votes

(%)

A shareholders

3,705,581,968

99.13

32,356,261

0.87

H shareholders

754,383,502

88.07

102,205,253

11.93

Total ordinary shares:

4,459,965,470

97.07

134,561,514

2.93

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:45:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
05:36pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on the approval of share incentive scheme by sasac
PU
05:36pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on resolutions of ..
PU
05:24pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on resolutions of ..
PU
03:54aMaanshan Iron & Steel Posts Higher Preliminary Earnings in 2021
MT
03/09MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Preliminary results announcement for the year of 2021
PU
03/09Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
03/02Maanshan Iron & Steel to Earmark Nearly $16 Million for Futures Hedging Funds in 2022
MT
03/01MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on development of ..
PU
03/01MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Notice of board of directors meeting
PU
03/01MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 106 B 16 786 M 16 786 M
Net income 2021 7 587 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net Debt 2021 15 102 M 2 389 M 2 389 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,47x
Yield 2021 18,7%
Capitalization 31 752 M 5 022 M 5 022 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 22 145
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,48 CNY
Average target price 3,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Tong Zhou Qin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ya Da Yang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Chun Xia Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED4.55%4 989
NUCOR13.89%34 989
ARCELORMITTAL-4.12%27 191
TATA STEEL LIMITED17.71%20 072
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.3.28%17 064
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION5.86%15 814