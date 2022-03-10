Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT 2022 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES
03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00323)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT
2022 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF A SHARES AND 2022 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF H SHARES
The 2022 First Extraordinary General Meeting, 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of A Shares and 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of H Shares (the "Meetings") of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") were held in succession at the Magang Office Building, No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 March 2022. All the resolutions listed in the notices of the Meetings dated 11 January 2022 were approved.
CONVOCATION AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETINGS
Date of the Meetings: 10 March 2022
Venue of the Meetings: Magang Office Building, No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province
Details of holders of ordinary shares and holders of preference shares with restored voting rights present at the Meetings and their shareholdings:
The 2022 First Extraordinary General Meeting
1.
Number of shareholders attending either in person
18
or by proxy
Among which: Number of holders of A shares
17
Number of holders of overseas listed
1
foreign shares (H shares)
2.
Total number of shares with voting rights held by
4,594,526,984
shareholders present at the EGM (shares)
Among which: Total number of shares held by
3,737,938,229
holders of A shares
Total number of shares held by
856,588,755
holders of overseas listed foreign
shares (H shares)
3.
Percentage of shares with voting rights held by
59.66
holders present at the EGM to total number of
shares with voting rights of the Company (%)
Among which: Shares held by holders of A shares
48.54
to total number of shares (%)
Shares held by holders of overseas
11.12
listed foreign shares to total
number of shares (%)
The 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of A Shares
1.
Number of shareholders attending either in person
17
or by proxy
2.
Total number of shares with voting rights held by
3,737,938,229
shareholders present at the meeting (shares)
3.
Percentage of shares with voting rights held by
62.64
holders present at the meeting to total number of A
shares with voting rights of the Company (%)
The 2022 First Class Meeting of the Holders of H Shares
1.
Number of shareholders attending either in person
1
or by proxy
2.
Total number of shares with voting rights held by
856,038,255
shareholders present at the meeting (shares)
3.
Percentage of shares with voting rights held by
49.40
holders present at the meeting to total number of H
shares with voting rights of the Company (%)
(IV) Voting was held in compliance with stipulations of the Company Law and the Articles of Association of the Company. The Meetings were presided over by Mr. Ding Yi, the chairman of the Company.
Directors, supervisors and secretary to the board of directors present at the Meetings
5 out of 5 current directors of the Company were present at the Meetings;
5 out of 5 current supervisors of the Company were present at the Meetings;
Ms. He Hongyun, secretary to the board of directors, and the senior management members including Mr. Mao Zhanhong, Mr. Fu Ming and Mr. Zhang Maohan were present at the Meetings.
In addition, Mr. Zhang Chengdong and Ms. Zhang Yiji, lawyers from Beijing Dentons Law Office LLP (Nanjing) appointed by the Company, attended the Meetings. Da Hua Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership) Anhui Branch acted as the scrutineer of the Meetings, and Mr. Wang Yuan attended the Meetings on behalf of the institute.
CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTIONS
Resolutions for Non-cumulative voting
The 2022 First Extraordinary General Meeting 1. Resolution: To consider and approve the Company's 2021 Restricted
A Share Incentive Scheme (Draft) and its summary Result: Approved
Voting results:
For
Against
Type of shareholders
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
votes
(%)
votes
(%)
A shareholders
3,701,276,968
99.02
36,661,161
0.98
H shareholders
752,615,502
87.86
103,973,253
12.14
Total ordinary shares:
4,453,892,470
96.94
140,634,414
3.06
2. Resolution: To consider and approve the Performance Appraisal
Measures for the 2021 Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme of the Company
Result: Approved Voting results:
For
Against
Type of shareholders
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
votes
(%)
votes
(%)
A shareholders
3,705,581,968
99.13
32,356,161
0.87
H shareholders
754,383,502
88.07
102,205,253
11.93
Total ordinary shares:
4,459,965,470
97.07
134,561,414
2.93
3. Resolution: To consider and approve the Administrative Measures on Share Incentives of the Company
Result: Approved Voting results:
For
Against
Type of shareholders
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
votes
(%)
votes
(%)
A shareholders
3,705,581,968
99.13
32,356,161
0.87
H shareholders
754,383,502
88.07
102,205,253
11.93
Total ordinary shares:
4,459,965,470
97.07
134,561,414
2.93
4. Resolution: To consider and approve the Company's resolution on authorization to the Board to handle the related matters for the Restricted Shares Incentive Scheme by the general meeting
Result: Approved Voting results:
For
Against
Type of shareholders
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
votes
(%)
votes
(%)
A shareholders
3,705,581,968
99.13
32,356,261
0.87
H shareholders
754,383,502
88.07
102,205,253
11.93
Total ordinary shares:
4,459,965,470
97.07
134,561,514
2.93
