  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    323   CNE1000003R8

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(323)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Maanshan Iron & Steel : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section.

12/24/2021 | 10:07am EST
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 15:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 17 038 M 17 038 M
Net income 2021 7 790 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Net Debt 2021 15 389 M 2 417 M 2 417 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,38x
Yield 2021 18,8%
Capitalization 26 648 M 4 183 M 4 185 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 22 145
Free-Float 41,4%
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,40 CNY
Average target price 3,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Tong Zhou Qin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ya Da Yang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Chun Xia Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED37.38%4 288
NUCOR CORPORATION114.89%31 124
ARCELORMITTAL50.21%30 343
TATA STEEL LIMITED75.18%18 339
POSCO4.23%18 040
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION41.27%15 104