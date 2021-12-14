Maanshan Iron & Steel : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT

ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

On 14 December 2021, the fifty-fourth meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") was held by way of written resolutions. There were five directors eligible for attending the meeting and five of them attended it. The following resolution was considered and approved:

Approval of the 2022 operation plan for investment business in wealth management products by Magang Group Finance Co., Ltd. ("Finance Company"), a subsidiary controlled by the Company.

In 2022, the investment business of wealth management products of the Finance Company will mainly select low-risk wealth management products with high liquidity, internal rating of R2 and below, and with short lock-up period. The maximum investment balance of wealth management products at any point during the period shall not exceed RMB2 billion, and the funds shall be used in a rolling way within the limit.

The voting results of the above resolutions were all as follows: 5 voted in favour, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

The Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

14 December 2021

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC