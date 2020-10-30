Log in
Maanshan Iron & Steel : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT -ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE THIRTY-FIRST MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

10/30/2020 | 11:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

Stock Code: 00323

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE THIRTY-FIRST MEETING OF THE

NINTH SESSION OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The thirty-first meeting of the ninth session of the supervisory committee of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") was held on 30 October 2020. Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng, the chairman of the supervisory committee, chaired the meeting. There were 5 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting and 5 of them attended it. The following resolutions were considered and passed unanimously:

  1. Consideration and approval for the Company's 2020 third quarterly report and unaudited third quarterly financial statement.
    It was considered at the meeting that the preparation and approval procedures of the quarterly report of the Company were in compliance with the relevant requirements of the laws, regulations, the Articles of Association of the Company and the internal management systems of the Company; that the information contained therein truthfully reflected operation results and the financial position of the Company during the reporting period; that there were no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from the report; and that no breach of confidentiality has been found regarding those who involved in the preparation and review of the quarterly report.

- 1 -

  1. Consideration and approval for the resolution in respect of the merger by absorption of Ma Steel (Shanghai) Finance Leasing Co., Ltd. by Huabao Duding (Shanghai) Finance Leasing Co., Ltd.
    It is considered at the meeting that the resolution is consistent with the Company's needs for strategic development. The deliberation procedures comply with the applicable laws and regulations, without any action prejudicing the interests of the Company or any shareholders.
    The voting results on the above two resolutions were all as follows: 5 voted in favour, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

The Supervisory Committee

30 October 2020

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include executive directors Ding Yi, Wang Qiangmin, Ren Tianbao and Zhang Wenyang; non-executive director Qian Haifan; and independent non-executive directors Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang and Wang Xianzhu.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 15:04:00 UTC

