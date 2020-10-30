Maanshan Iron & Steel : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT -ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE THIRTY-FIRST MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（Stock Code: 00323）

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE THIRTY-FIRST MEETING OF THE

NINTH SESSION OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The thirty-first meeting of the ninth session of the supervisory committee of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") was held on 30 October 2020. Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng, the chairman of the supervisory committee, chaired the meeting. There were 5 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting and 5 of them attended it. The following resolutions were considered and passed unanimously: