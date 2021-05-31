Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    323   CNE1000003R8

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(323)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF E-MAIL ADDRESS

05/31/2021 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF E-MAIL ADDRESS

The current e-mail address for investors' communications as well as the e-mail address of Ms. He Hongyun, secretary to the board of directors and the joint company secretary of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") are mggf@baowugroup.com and mggfdms@magang.com.cn, respectively.

As the e-mail system of mggfdms@magang.com.cn has not met the actual needs of the Company's e-mail, taking into account the transition factors, the Company has adopted the transition period from 1 June to 30 June 2021. The e-mail addresses of mggf@baowugroup.com and mggfdms@magang.com.cn can still be used during the transition period. Upon expiry of the transition period, the e-mail address for investors' communications as well as the e-mail address of Ms. He Hongyun, secretary to the board of directors and the joint company secretary of the Company will be arranged as follows, with effect from 24:00, 30 June 2021:

E-mail address to be officially deactivated: mggfdms@magang.com.cn

E-mail address to be retained for use: mggf@baowugroup.com

Save as the changes mentioned above, the address, website, telephone, facsimile and other contact methods of the Company remain unchanged.

Investors are kindly reminded to pay attention. The Company apologizes for the inconvenience that may be caused.

The Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

31 May 2021

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include executive directors Ding Yi and Ren Tianbao; and independent non-executive directors Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang and Wang Xianzhu.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
07:28aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Announcement on change of e-mail address
PU
05/24MARKET CHATTER : Trade Group Expects Chinese Steel Prices to Stabilize on Softer..
MT
05/10MARKET CHATTER : China Tightens Rules on Steel Mills to Meet Climate Targets
MT
05/04China's Major Iron, Steel Firms' Q1 Profit Soars 247%
MT
05/04China's Steel Output Jumps 16% in Q1
MT
04/30MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/29MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Q1 Profit Skyrockets Nearly 300%; Shares Rally 5% in Ho..
MT
04/29China to Set Zero Tariffs on Some Steel Imports From May
MT
04/28MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Connected transaction - absorption and merger of ma ste..
PU
04/28MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement of the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 93 694 M 14 728 M 14 728 M
Net income 2021 5 075 M 798 M 798 M
Net Debt 2021 12 819 M 2 015 M 2 015 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,71x
Yield 2021 8,34%
Capitalization 27 689 M 4 349 M 4 353 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 22 145
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,40 CNY
Last Close Price 3,10 CNY
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Tong Zhou Qin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ya Da Yang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Chun Xia Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED76.64%4 349
ARCELORMITTAL40.33%34 024
NUCOR CORPORATION92.78%30 684
POSCO31.25%24 220
TATA STEEL LIMITED71.51%18 329
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION58.32%17 613