Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF E-MAIL ADDRESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF E-MAIL ADDRESS

The current e-mail address for investors' communications as well as the e-mail address of Ms. He Hongyun, secretary to the board of directors and the joint company secretary of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") are mggf@baowugroup.com and mggfdms@magang.com.cn, respectively.

As the e-mail system of mggfdms@magang.com.cn has not met the actual needs of the Company's e-mail, taking into account the transition factors, the Company has adopted the transition period from 1 June to 30 June 2021. The e-mail addresses of mggf@baowugroup.com and mggfdms@magang.com.cn can still be used during the transition period. Upon expiry of the transition period, the e-mail address for investors' communications as well as the e-mail address of Ms. He Hongyun, secretary to the board of directors and the joint company secretary of the Company will be arranged as follows, with effect from 24:00, 30 June 2021:

E-mail address to be officially deactivated: mggfdms@magang.com.cn

E-mail address to be retained for use: mggf@baowugroup.com

Save as the changes mentioned above, the address, website, telephone, facsimile and other contact methods of the Company remain unchanged.

Investors are kindly reminded to pay attention. The Company apologizes for the inconvenience that may be caused.

The Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

31 May 2021

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC