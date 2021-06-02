Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 ANNUAL

GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "General Meeting") of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") dated 30 April 2021.

The Company announces that the General Meeting will be postponed to a date no later than 29 June 2021.

INFORMATION OF THE ORIGINAL GENERAL MEETING The type and session of the General Meeting: 2020 Annual General Meeting The date of convening the original General Meeting: 18 June 2021 The record date of shareholders of the original General Meeting: 18 May 2021