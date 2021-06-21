Maanshan Iron & Steel : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00323)
CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
The board of directors of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to 29/F Office Tower, Convention Plaza, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 21 June 2021. The telephone number and facsimile number of the Company remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
He Hongyun
Secretary to the Board
21 June 2021
Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include executive directors Ding Yi and Ren Tianbao; and independent non-executive directors Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang and Wang Xianzhu.
Disclaimer
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:10:01 UTC.