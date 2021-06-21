Log in
    323   CNE1000003R8

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(323)
  Report
Maanshan Iron & Steel : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

06/21/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to 29/F Office Tower, Convention Plaza, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 21 June 2021. The telephone number and facsimile number of the Company remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

He Hongyun

Secretary to the Board

21 June 2021

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include executive directors Ding Yi and Ren Tianbao; and independent non-executive directors Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang and Wang Xianzhu.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 93 939 M 14 520 M 14 520 M
Net income 2021 4 983 M 770 M 770 M
Net Debt 2021 12 918 M 1 997 M 1 997 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,37x
Yield 2021 9,03%
Capitalization 26 500 M 4 107 M 4 096 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 22 145
Free-Float 38,1%
