Maanshan Iron & Steel : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to 29/F Office Tower, Convention Plaza, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 21 June 2021. The telephone number and facsimile number of the Company remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

He Hongyun

Secretary to the Board

21 June 2021

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include executive directors Ding Yi and Ren Tianbao; and independent non-executive directors Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang and Wang Xianzhu.