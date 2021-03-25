Maanshan Iron & Steel : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE OPERATING DATA FOR THE YEAR 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

৵ቧʆ፻᚛ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

.BBOTIBO *SPO 4UFFM $PNQBOZ -JNJUFE

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE OPERATING DATA

FOR THE YEAR 2020

According to the relevant provisions of article 25 of the "Guidelines on Industrial Information Disclosure of Listed Companies No. 8 - Iron & Steel (revised in 2020)" of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Company hereby announces the key operating data for the year 2020 as follows:

(Unit: 0'000 tonnes)

Production

Main Products Volume Sales Volume Selling Price (RMB/Tonne) Long Products 1,033 1,034 3,294 Steel plates 931 931 3,862 Wheels and Axles 21 21 9,938 The Board 25 March 2021 Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include executive directors Ding Yi and Ren Tianbao; and independent non-executive directors Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang and Wang Xianzhu.