Maanshan Iron & Steel : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

On 29 June 2021, the forty-fifth meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors (the "Board") of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") was held at the office building of the Company. There were five directors eligible for attending the meeting and five of them attended it. The meeting was presided over by Mr. Ding Yi, chairman of the Board. The following resolution was considered and approved:

Ma Steel (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is approved to waive its right for capital injection to Huabao Duding (Shanghai) Finance Leasing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group Co., Ltd., which is a controlling shareholder of Magang (Group) Holdings Co., Ltd., a controlling shareholder of the Company.

For details, please refer to the Voluntary Announcement - Waiver of Right for Capital Injection To Investee Company issued by the Company on the same day.

The above-mentioned resolution is related transaction matter and the related director Mr. Ding Yi was abstained from voting when considering the resolution. The voting result of such resolution was: 4 voted in favor, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

The Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

29 June 2021

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC