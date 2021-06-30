Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    323   CNE1000003R8

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(323)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maanshan Iron & Steel : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

06/30/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

On 29 June 2021, the forty-fifth meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors (the "Board") of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") was held at the office building of the Company. There were five directors eligible for attending the meeting and five of them attended it. The meeting was presided over by Mr. Ding Yi, chairman of the Board. The following resolution was considered and approved:

Ma Steel (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is approved to waive its right for capital injection to Huabao Duding (Shanghai) Finance Leasing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group Co., Ltd., which is a controlling shareholder of Magang (Group) Holdings Co., Ltd., a controlling shareholder of the Company.

For details, please refer to the Voluntary Announcement - Waiver of Right for Capital Injection To Investee Company issued by the Company on the same day.

The above-mentioned resolution is related transaction matter and the related director Mr. Ding Yi was abstained from voting when considering the resolution. The voting result of such resolution was: 4 voted in favor, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

The Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

29 June 2021

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include executive directors Ding Yi and Ren Tianbao; and independent non-executive directors Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang and Wang Xianzhu.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
12:24aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Voluntary announcement - waiver of capital injection to..
PU
12:22aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on reso..
PU
12:13aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Announcement on resolutions passed at the 2020 annual g..
PU
12:11aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on reso..
PU
06/21MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
06/09MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on appo..
PU
06/09MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on reso..
PU
06/09MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Supplemental notice of the 2020 annual general meeting
PU
06/02MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Announcement on postponement of the 2020 annual general..
PU
05/31MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Announcement on change of e-mail address
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 94 534 M 14 641 M 14 641 M
Net income 2021 4 938 M 765 M 765 M
Net Debt 2021 13 008 M 2 015 M 2 015 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,64x
Yield 2021 9,70%
Capitalization 28 183 M 4 360 M 4 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 22 145
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,80 CNY
Average target price 3,43 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Tong Zhou Qin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ya Da Yang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Chun Xia Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED57.01%4 322
ARCELORMITTAL35.06%32 430
NUCOR CORPORATION78.81%28 934
POSCO27.57%23 614
TATA STEEL LIMITED82.18%18 897
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION42.77%15 874