Maanshan Iron & Steel : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF

THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice of the 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM") (the "Original Notice") of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") dated 30 April 2021, which sets out the time and venue of the AGM and contains the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for shareholders' approval, and the announcement dated 2 June 2021 in relation to the postponement of the 2020 AGM.

Supplemental notice is hereby given that the AGM, which will be held at the Magang Office Building, No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China, at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, will also consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution, which was submitted by Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company, in compliance with the laws and the articles of association of the Company, in addition to the resolutions set out in the Original Notice:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

6. To consider and approve the appointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as the Company's auditor for 2021, and to propose at the general meeting for the authorization to the board of directors to determine its remuneration.