Maanshan Iron & Steel : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - WAIVER OF CAPITAL INJECTION TO INVESTEE COMPANY

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

WAIVER OF CAPITAL INJECTION

TO INVESTEE COMPANY

This is a voluntary announcement made by Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company").

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Ma Steel (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("Ma Steel Hong Kong"), a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, will not make capital injection to Huabao Duding (Shanghai) Finance Leasing Co., Ltd. ("Huabao Leasing"), a subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited which is a controlling shareholder of Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company.