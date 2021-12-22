Log in
    MGH   AU0000118564

MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MGH)
MAAS : Application for quotation of securities - MGH

12/22/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 23, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code

Number of +securities to be quoted

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MGH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,136,842

22/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

84632994542

1.3

ASX issuer code

MGH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and Time

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

Time

request

22-Dec-2021 11:27

New - Proposed issue of securities - MGH

A placement or other type of issue

MGH

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

MGH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

22/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,136,842

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares are being issued as consideration for the acquisition of Brett Harvey Constructions Pty Ltd

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

4.800000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The ordinary shares are subject to a 3 year voluntary escrow period which are released over a 3 year period with one third being released each year upon the release of the preliminary financial report (Appendix 4E) of MGH to the ASX with the first release date expected to be approximately 31 August 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
