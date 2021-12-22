MAAS : Application for quotation of securities - MGH
12/22/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 23, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
MGH
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,136,842
22/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
84632994542
1.3
ASX issuer code
MGH
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
23/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
22-Dec-2021 11:27
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
MGH
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
MGH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
22/12/2021
use
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,136,842
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Shares are being issued as consideration for the acquisition of Brett Harvey Constructions Pty Ltd
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
4.800000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The ordinary shares are subject to a 3 year voluntary escrow period which are released over a 3 year period with one third being released each year upon the release of the preliminary financial report (Appendix 4E) of MGH to the ASX with the first release date expected to be approximately 31 August 2022.
