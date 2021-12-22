MAAS : Application for quotation of securities - MGH

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,136,842

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares are being issued as consideration for the acquisition of Brett Harvey Constructions Pty Ltd

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

4.800000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The ordinary shares are subject to a 3 year voluntary escrow period which are released over a 3 year period with one third being released each year upon the release of the preliminary financial report (Appendix 4E) of MGH to the ASX with the first release date expected to be approximately 31 August 2022.