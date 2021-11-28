MAAS : MGH Investor Presentation November 2021

Disclaimer

Important information

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about MAAS Group Holdings Ltd (MAAS or the Company) and its subsidiaries and business.

No offer of securities

This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer, invitation or advertisement to sell or issue securities or other financial products in any jurisdiction. It is not a prospectus, disclosure document, product disclosure statement or other offering document or contract under Australian law or any other law. This presentation and its contents must not be distributed, transmitted or viewed by any person in any jurisdiction where the distribution, transmission or viewing of this document would be unlawful under the securities or other laws of that or any other jurisdiction.

Not financial product advice

The information in this presentation does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. It should not be relied on by any recipient in considering the merits of any particular transaction. It does not constitute investment advice, nor shall it, or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision. You may wish to seek independent legal, financial, regulatory and taxation advice before making any decision in respect of this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its related bodies corporate is licensed to provide financial product advice in

respect of the Company's securities or any other financial products.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this presentation are forward looking statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", "may", "assume" and words of similar import. These forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Confidentiality

This information in this presentation is confidential, is being furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, in whole or in part, or distributed to any other person. By receiving and/or attending this presentation, you agree to hold the information in confidence and to refrain from dissemination or distribution of the information herein to unauthorised persons.

Disclaimer

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or reliability of any statements, estimates or opinions or other information, including forward looking statements, contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law each of MAAS, its subsidiaries and their respective directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents and advisers (each a Relevant Person) disclaims any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency, timeliness or completeness of the material contained in this presentation, or any error or omission therefrom, or any opinions or beliefs contained in it, and excludes all liability whatsoever for any loss or damage (whether foreseeable or not and whether direct, indirect or consequential) which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error in or omission from it, whether the loss or damage arises in tort (including negligence), contract, statute or otherwise.

Nature of information

Unless otherwise stated, the information in this presentation is based on the Company's own information and estimates. However it may contain information (including information derived from publicly available sources) that has not

been independently verified by the Company. This presentation has not been subject to review or audit. All amounts are presented in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. A number of figures in this presentation have been rounded.