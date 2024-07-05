Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the firm Kepler Cheuvreux and an increase of €50,000 to the resources allocated to the contract, in accordance with the provisions of article 4 of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Maat Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2024:

  • 26,929 shares
  • € 17,089.40
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 933
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,014
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 28,959 shares for € 237,891.32
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 26,266 shares for € 220,168.07

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2023 on the liquidity account:
  • 24,236 shares
  • € 34,107.60
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 627
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 368
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 18,328 shares for € 122,340.49
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 9,576 shares for € 64,693.03
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
  • 0 shares
  • € 200,000.00

Following the addition of these resources for the amount of €50,000, the position on July 4th, 2024, is:

  • 26,006 shares
  • € 74,303.08

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy SideSell Side
Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded
volume in
EUR		Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded
volume in
EUR
Total

933

28,959

237,891.32

1,014

26,266

220,168.07

02/01/2024

-

-

-

9

102

719.10

03/01/2024

3

60

448.80

15

435

3,275.55

04/01/2024

9

126

948.78

8

211

1,612.04

05/01/2024

2

45

339.30

3

90

689.40

08/01/2024

18

410

2,886.40

-

-

-

09/01/2024

11

340

2,237.20

15

425

2,843.25

10/01/2024

5

130

877.50

2

72

487.44

11/01/2024

2

2

13.74

10

241

1,679.77

12/01/2024

4

50

351.00

2

70

501.20

15/01/2024

8

203

1,408.82

8

110

779.90

16/01/2024

3

36

252.00

3

35

246.40

17/01/2024

5

70

482.30

-

-

-

18/01/2024

5

151

1,026.80

-

-

-

19/01/2024

10

222

1,469.64

1

30

201.00

22/01/2024

3

50

351.00

27

641

4,512.64

23/01/2024

-

-

-

5

93

672.39

24/01/2024

7

175

1,242.50

4

130

928.20

25/01/2024

5

71

506.94

2

36

257.76

26/01/2024

3

10

71.50

4

93

668.67

29/01/2024

7

141

1,022.25

8

155

1,148.55

30/01/2024

2

21

151.20

2

36

260.64

31/01/2024

4

110

784.30

6

148

1,061.16

01/02/2024

3

60

430.80

2

42

304.50

02/02/2024

8

160

1,142.40

8

150

1,087.50

05/02/2024

-

-

-

2

35

250.95

06/02/2024

3

70

497.00

5

105

753.90

07/02/2024

4

85

606.05

-

-

-

08/02/2024

2

21

149.94

5

83

593.45

09/02/2024

10

185

1,311.65

6

118

859.04

12/02/2024

7

127

896.62

1

1

7.22

13/02/2024

1

1

7.02

4

24

169.44

14/02/2024

4

69

481.62

2

32

227.20

15/02/2024

3

26

182.52

10

151

1,069.08

16/02/2024

2

30

213.00

3

41

293.15

19/02/2024

7

130

928.20

17

280

2,027.20

20/02/2024

-

-

-

15

329

2,470.79

21/02/2024

9

130

964.60

-

-

-

22/02/2024

-

-

-

9

115

865.95

23/02/2024

1

1

7.62

53

1,131

9,398.61

26/02/2024

26

550

4,526.50

9

103

850.78

27/02/2024

6

75

612.00

13

277

2,310.18

28/02/2024

45

880

6,758.40

23

706

5,655.06

29/02/2024

15

211

1,673.23

3

34

270.30

01/03/2024

4

90

711.00

10

200

1,606.00

04/03/2024

14

260

2,048.80

7

130

1,036.10

05/03/2024

9

162

1,263.60

10

133

1,046.71

06/03/2024

11

245

2,035.95

53

1,009

8,465.51

07/03/2024

2

20

170.40

21

260

2,236.00

08/03/2024

17

335

2,814.00

6

94

797.12

11/03/2024

7

114

992.94

22

381

3,341.37

12/03/2024

7

139

1,234.32

10

316

2,837.68

13/03/2024

1

35

315.00

25

1,039

9,735.43

14/03/2024

30

921

8,427.15

13

319

2,992.22

15/03/2024

11

291

2,697.57

28

632

5,890.24

18/03/2024

5

99

903.87

3

45

413.55

19/03/2024

-

-

-

6

74

682.28

20/03/2024

20

553

4,943.82

13

328

2,971.68

21/03/2024

8

370

3,204.20

3

55

480.70

22/03/2024

6

125

1,113.75

19

422

3,798.00

25/03/2024

12

193

1,796.83

16

481

4,540.64

26/03/2024

6

158

1,448.86

8

173

1,600.25

27/03/2024

1

50

465.00

6

258

2,414.88

28/03/2024

22

692

6,304.12

8

343

3,217.34

02/04/2024

5

185

1,626.15

6

185

1,635.40

03/04/2024

4

56

495.60

1

1

8.86

04/04/2024

-

-

-

4

90

808.20

05/04/2024

-

-

-

17

435

4,023.75

08/04/2024

9

256

2,403.84

26

626

5,959.52

09/04/2024

8

133

1,263.50

10

444

4,253.52

10/04/2024

-

-

-

7

226

2,171.86

11/04/2024

2

36

342.00

5

33

316.47

12/04/2024

2

20

189.60

1

1

9.56

15/04/2024

41

1,314

12,246.48

25

785

7,622.35

16/04/2024

4

125

1,140.00

14

325

2,996.50

17/04/2024

13

578

5,138.42

-

-

-

18/04/2024

3

101

906.98

5

266

2,420.60

19/04/2024

21

1,779

15,726.36

7

304

2,723.84

22/04/2024

4

330

2,864.40

11

593

5,200.61

23/04/2024

3

124

1,088.72

6

157

1,389.45

24/04/2024

6

217

1,907.43

2

2

17.62

25/04/2024

1

1

8.80

12

468

4,165.20

26/04/2024

2

130

1,170.00

3

29

262.74

29/04/2024

6

285

2,676.15

20

652

6,109.24

30/04/2024

6

354

3,313.44

3

105

996.45

02/05/2024

5

221

2,048.67

2

80

747.20

03/05/2024

1

1

9.24

7

264

2,460.48

06/05/2024

10

323

3,007.13

4

91

849.94

07/05/2024

4

244

2,286.28

12

466

4,385.06

08/05/2024

1

20

188.00

1

5

47.30

09/05/2024

-

-

-

1

95

898.70

10/05/2024

6

161

1,513.40

2

39

368.94

13/05/2024

2

103

968.20

2

101

952.43

14/05/2024

2

77

719.18

2

84

788.76

15/05/2024

55

3,305

27,695.90

5

150

1,281.00

16/05/2024

7

340

2,692.80

9

260

2,072.20

17/05/2024

12

387

3,154.05

15

325

2,668.25

20/05/2024

8

325

2,665.00

7

205

1,693.30

21/05/2024

7

265

2,130.60

4

200

1,624.00

22/05/2024

11

344

2,752.00

3

88

719.84

23/05/2024

3

62

494.76

6

130

1,040.00

24/05/2024

6

308

2,439.36

8

230

1,826.20

27/05/2024

1

15

119.10

2

80

640.80

28/05/2024

2

70

558.60

3

55

443.30

29/05/2024

8

212

1,704.48

5

129

1,046.19

30/05/2024

8

313

2,500.87

4

88

709.28

31/05/2024

8

451

3,598.98

1

1

8.04

03/06/2024

3

150

1,194.00

3

50

400.00

04/06/2024

6

200

1,586.00

4

110

875.60

05/06/2024

5

119

940.10

5

100

794.00

06/06/2024

7

250

1,970.00

1

1

7.94

07/06/2024

6

214

1,697.02

8

140

1,113.00

10/06/2024

9

305

2,400.35

1

40

316.80

11/06/2024

5

200

1,560.00

5

212

1,670.56

12/06/2024

3

105

807.45

1

50

385.00

13/06/2024

5

163

1,253.47

4

125

965.00

14/06/2024

17

440

3,291.20

2

57

434.91

17/06/2024

26

700

4,704.00

6

285

1,915.20

18/06/2024

3

60

403.80

7

355

2,410.45

19/06/2024

10

591

3,953.79

3

39

267.54

20/06/2024

4

68

450.84

7

150

1,009.50

21/06/2024

2

51

346.80

5

303

2,084.64

24/06/2024

1

19

131.10

7

174

1,211.04

25/06/2024

7

150

1,081.50

10

360

2,610.00

26/06/2024

-

-

-

26

944

7,174.40

27/06/2024

19

613

4,677.19

4

89

688.86

28/06/2024

23

904

6,535.92

4

187

1,357.62

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).