MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the firm Kepler Cheuvreux and an increase of €50,000 to the resources allocated to the contract, in accordance with the provisions of article 4 of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Maat Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2024:
- 26,929 shares
- € 17,089.40
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 933
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,014
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 28,959 shares for € 237,891.32
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 26,266 shares for € 220,168.07
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 24,236 shares
- € 34,107.60
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 627
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 368
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 18,328 shares for € 122,340.49
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 9,576 shares for € 64,693.03
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 200,000.00
Following the addition of these resources for the amount of €50,000, the position on July 4th, 2024, is:
- 26,006 shares
- € 74,303.08
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded
volume in
EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded
volume in
EUR
|Total
933
28,959
237,891.32
1,014
26,266
220,168.07
|02/01/2024
-
-
-
9
102
719.10
|03/01/2024
3
60
448.80
15
435
3,275.55
|04/01/2024
9
126
948.78
8
211
1,612.04
|05/01/2024
2
45
339.30
3
90
689.40
|08/01/2024
18
410
2,886.40
-
-
-
|09/01/2024
11
340
2,237.20
15
425
2,843.25
|10/01/2024
5
130
877.50
2
72
487.44
|11/01/2024
2
2
13.74
10
241
1,679.77
|12/01/2024
4
50
351.00
2
70
501.20
|15/01/2024
8
203
1,408.82
8
110
779.90
|16/01/2024
3
36
252.00
3
35
246.40
|17/01/2024
5
70
482.30
-
-
-
|18/01/2024
5
151
1,026.80
-
-
-
|19/01/2024
10
222
1,469.64
1
30
201.00
|22/01/2024
3
50
351.00
27
641
4,512.64
|23/01/2024
-
-
-
5
93
672.39
|24/01/2024
7
175
1,242.50
4
130
928.20
|25/01/2024
5
71
506.94
2
36
257.76
|26/01/2024
3
10
71.50
4
93
668.67
|29/01/2024
7
141
1,022.25
8
155
1,148.55
|30/01/2024
2
21
151.20
2
36
260.64
|31/01/2024
4
110
784.30
6
148
1,061.16
|01/02/2024
3
60
430.80
2
42
304.50
|02/02/2024
8
160
1,142.40
8
150
1,087.50
|05/02/2024
-
-
-
2
35
250.95
|06/02/2024
3
70
497.00
5
105
753.90
|07/02/2024
4
85
606.05
-
-
-
|08/02/2024
2
21
149.94
5
83
593.45
|09/02/2024
10
185
1,311.65
6
118
859.04
|12/02/2024
7
127
896.62
1
1
7.22
|13/02/2024
1
1
7.02
4
24
169.44
|14/02/2024
4
69
481.62
2
32
227.20
|15/02/2024
3
26
182.52
10
151
1,069.08
|16/02/2024
2
30
213.00
3
41
293.15
|19/02/2024
7
130
928.20
17
280
2,027.20
|20/02/2024
-
-
-
15
329
2,470.79
|21/02/2024
9
130
964.60
-
-
-
|22/02/2024
-
-
-
9
115
865.95
|23/02/2024
1
1
7.62
53
1,131
9,398.61
|26/02/2024
26
550
4,526.50
9
103
850.78
|27/02/2024
6
75
612.00
13
277
2,310.18
|28/02/2024
45
880
6,758.40
23
706
5,655.06
|29/02/2024
15
211
1,673.23
3
34
270.30
|01/03/2024
4
90
711.00
10
200
1,606.00
|04/03/2024
14
260
2,048.80
7
130
1,036.10
|05/03/2024
9
162
1,263.60
10
133
1,046.71
|06/03/2024
11
245
2,035.95
53
1,009
8,465.51
|07/03/2024
2
20
170.40
21
260
2,236.00
|08/03/2024
17
335
2,814.00
6
94
797.12
|11/03/2024
7
114
992.94
22
381
3,341.37
|12/03/2024
7
139
1,234.32
10
316
2,837.68
|13/03/2024
1
35
315.00
25
1,039
9,735.43
|14/03/2024
30
921
8,427.15
13
319
2,992.22
|15/03/2024
11
291
2,697.57
28
632
5,890.24
|18/03/2024
5
99
903.87
3
45
413.55
|19/03/2024
-
-
-
6
74
682.28
|20/03/2024
20
553
4,943.82
13
328
2,971.68
|21/03/2024
8
370
3,204.20
3
55
480.70
|22/03/2024
6
125
1,113.75
19
422
3,798.00
|25/03/2024
12
193
1,796.83
16
481
4,540.64
|26/03/2024
6
158
1,448.86
8
173
1,600.25
|27/03/2024
1
50
465.00
6
258
2,414.88
|28/03/2024
22
692
6,304.12
8
343
3,217.34
|02/04/2024
5
185
1,626.15
6
185
1,635.40
|03/04/2024
4
56
495.60
1
1
8.86
|04/04/2024
-
-
-
4
90
808.20
|05/04/2024
-
-
-
17
435
4,023.75
|08/04/2024
9
256
2,403.84
26
626
5,959.52
|09/04/2024
8
133
1,263.50
10
444
4,253.52
|10/04/2024
-
-
-
7
226
2,171.86
|11/04/2024
2
36
342.00
5
33
316.47
|12/04/2024
2
20
189.60
1
1
9.56
|15/04/2024
41
1,314
12,246.48
25
785
7,622.35
|16/04/2024
4
125
1,140.00
14
325
2,996.50
|17/04/2024
13
578
5,138.42
-
-
-
|18/04/2024
3
101
906.98
5
266
2,420.60
|19/04/2024
21
1,779
15,726.36
7
304
2,723.84
|22/04/2024
4
330
2,864.40
11
593
5,200.61
|23/04/2024
3
124
1,088.72
6
157
1,389.45
|24/04/2024
6
217
1,907.43
2
2
17.62
|25/04/2024
1
1
8.80
12
468
4,165.20
|26/04/2024
2
130
1,170.00
3
29
262.74
|29/04/2024
6
285
2,676.15
20
652
6,109.24
|30/04/2024
6
354
3,313.44
3
105
996.45
|02/05/2024
5
221
2,048.67
2
80
747.20
|03/05/2024
1
1
9.24
7
264
2,460.48
|06/05/2024
10
323
3,007.13
4
91
849.94
|07/05/2024
4
244
2,286.28
12
466
4,385.06
|08/05/2024
1
20
188.00
1
5
47.30
|09/05/2024
-
-
-
1
95
898.70
|10/05/2024
6
161
1,513.40
2
39
368.94
|13/05/2024
2
103
968.20
2
101
952.43
|14/05/2024
2
77
719.18
2
84
788.76
|15/05/2024
55
3,305
27,695.90
5
150
1,281.00
|16/05/2024
7
340
2,692.80
9
260
2,072.20
|17/05/2024
12
387
3,154.05
15
325
2,668.25
|20/05/2024
8
325
2,665.00
7
205
1,693.30
|21/05/2024
7
265
2,130.60
4
200
1,624.00
|22/05/2024
11
344
2,752.00
3
88
719.84
|23/05/2024
3
62
494.76
6
130
1,040.00
|24/05/2024
6
308
2,439.36
8
230
1,826.20
|27/05/2024
1
15
119.10
2
80
640.80
|28/05/2024
2
70
558.60
3
55
443.30
|29/05/2024
8
212
1,704.48
5
129
1,046.19
|30/05/2024
8
313
2,500.87
4
88
709.28
|31/05/2024
8
451
3,598.98
1
1
8.04
|03/06/2024
3
150
1,194.00
3
50
400.00
|04/06/2024
6
200
1,586.00
4
110
875.60
|05/06/2024
5
119
940.10
5
100
794.00
|06/06/2024
7
250
1,970.00
1
1
7.94
|07/06/2024
6
214
1,697.02
8
140
1,113.00
|10/06/2024
9
305
2,400.35
1
40
316.80
|11/06/2024
5
200
1,560.00
5
212
1,670.56
|12/06/2024
3
105
807.45
1
50
385.00
|13/06/2024
5
163
1,253.47
4
125
965.00
|14/06/2024
17
440
3,291.20
2
57
434.91
|17/06/2024
26
700
4,704.00
6
285
1,915.20
|18/06/2024
3
60
403.80
7
355
2,410.45
|19/06/2024
10
591
3,953.79
3
39
267.54
|20/06/2024
4
68
450.84
7
150
1,009.50
|21/06/2024
2
51
346.80
5
303
2,084.64
|24/06/2024
1
19
131.10
7
174
1,211.04
|25/06/2024
7
150
1,081.50
10
360
2,610.00
|26/06/2024
-
-
-
26
944
7,174.40
|27/06/2024
19
613
4,677.19
4
89
688.86
|28/06/2024
23
904
6,535.92
4
187
1,357.62
About MaaT Pharma
MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).
