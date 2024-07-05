Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the firm Kepler Cheuvreux and an increase of €50,000 to the resources allocated to the contract, in accordance with the provisions of article 4 of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Maat Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2024:

26,929 shares

€ 17,089.40

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 933

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,014

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 28,959 shares for € 237,891.32

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 26,266 shares for € 220,168.07

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2023 on the liquidity account:

24,236 shares

€ 34,107.60

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 627

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 368

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 18,328 shares for € 122,340.49

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 9,576 shares for € 64,693.03

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 200,000.00

Following the addition of these resources for the amount of €50,000, the position on July 4th, 2024, is:

26,006 shares

€ 74,303.08

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded

volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded

volume in

EUR Total 933 28,959 237,891.32 1,014 26,266 220,168.07 02/01/2024 - - - 9 102 719.10 03/01/2024 3 60 448.80 15 435 3,275.55 04/01/2024 9 126 948.78 8 211 1,612.04 05/01/2024 2 45 339.30 3 90 689.40 08/01/2024 18 410 2,886.40 - - - 09/01/2024 11 340 2,237.20 15 425 2,843.25 10/01/2024 5 130 877.50 2 72 487.44 11/01/2024 2 2 13.74 10 241 1,679.77 12/01/2024 4 50 351.00 2 70 501.20 15/01/2024 8 203 1,408.82 8 110 779.90 16/01/2024 3 36 252.00 3 35 246.40 17/01/2024 5 70 482.30 - - - 18/01/2024 5 151 1,026.80 - - - 19/01/2024 10 222 1,469.64 1 30 201.00 22/01/2024 3 50 351.00 27 641 4,512.64 23/01/2024 - - - 5 93 672.39 24/01/2024 7 175 1,242.50 4 130 928.20 25/01/2024 5 71 506.94 2 36 257.76 26/01/2024 3 10 71.50 4 93 668.67 29/01/2024 7 141 1,022.25 8 155 1,148.55 30/01/2024 2 21 151.20 2 36 260.64 31/01/2024 4 110 784.30 6 148 1,061.16 01/02/2024 3 60 430.80 2 42 304.50 02/02/2024 8 160 1,142.40 8 150 1,087.50 05/02/2024 - - - 2 35 250.95 06/02/2024 3 70 497.00 5 105 753.90 07/02/2024 4 85 606.05 - - - 08/02/2024 2 21 149.94 5 83 593.45 09/02/2024 10 185 1,311.65 6 118 859.04 12/02/2024 7 127 896.62 1 1 7.22 13/02/2024 1 1 7.02 4 24 169.44 14/02/2024 4 69 481.62 2 32 227.20 15/02/2024 3 26 182.52 10 151 1,069.08 16/02/2024 2 30 213.00 3 41 293.15 19/02/2024 7 130 928.20 17 280 2,027.20 20/02/2024 - - - 15 329 2,470.79 21/02/2024 9 130 964.60 - - - 22/02/2024 - - - 9 115 865.95 23/02/2024 1 1 7.62 53 1,131 9,398.61 26/02/2024 26 550 4,526.50 9 103 850.78 27/02/2024 6 75 612.00 13 277 2,310.18 28/02/2024 45 880 6,758.40 23 706 5,655.06 29/02/2024 15 211 1,673.23 3 34 270.30 01/03/2024 4 90 711.00 10 200 1,606.00 04/03/2024 14 260 2,048.80 7 130 1,036.10 05/03/2024 9 162 1,263.60 10 133 1,046.71 06/03/2024 11 245 2,035.95 53 1,009 8,465.51 07/03/2024 2 20 170.40 21 260 2,236.00 08/03/2024 17 335 2,814.00 6 94 797.12 11/03/2024 7 114 992.94 22 381 3,341.37 12/03/2024 7 139 1,234.32 10 316 2,837.68 13/03/2024 1 35 315.00 25 1,039 9,735.43 14/03/2024 30 921 8,427.15 13 319 2,992.22 15/03/2024 11 291 2,697.57 28 632 5,890.24 18/03/2024 5 99 903.87 3 45 413.55 19/03/2024 - - - 6 74 682.28 20/03/2024 20 553 4,943.82 13 328 2,971.68 21/03/2024 8 370 3,204.20 3 55 480.70 22/03/2024 6 125 1,113.75 19 422 3,798.00 25/03/2024 12 193 1,796.83 16 481 4,540.64 26/03/2024 6 158 1,448.86 8 173 1,600.25 27/03/2024 1 50 465.00 6 258 2,414.88 28/03/2024 22 692 6,304.12 8 343 3,217.34 02/04/2024 5 185 1,626.15 6 185 1,635.40 03/04/2024 4 56 495.60 1 1 8.86 04/04/2024 - - - 4 90 808.20 05/04/2024 - - - 17 435 4,023.75 08/04/2024 9 256 2,403.84 26 626 5,959.52 09/04/2024 8 133 1,263.50 10 444 4,253.52 10/04/2024 - - - 7 226 2,171.86 11/04/2024 2 36 342.00 5 33 316.47 12/04/2024 2 20 189.60 1 1 9.56 15/04/2024 41 1,314 12,246.48 25 785 7,622.35 16/04/2024 4 125 1,140.00 14 325 2,996.50 17/04/2024 13 578 5,138.42 - - - 18/04/2024 3 101 906.98 5 266 2,420.60 19/04/2024 21 1,779 15,726.36 7 304 2,723.84 22/04/2024 4 330 2,864.40 11 593 5,200.61 23/04/2024 3 124 1,088.72 6 157 1,389.45 24/04/2024 6 217 1,907.43 2 2 17.62 25/04/2024 1 1 8.80 12 468 4,165.20 26/04/2024 2 130 1,170.00 3 29 262.74 29/04/2024 6 285 2,676.15 20 652 6,109.24 30/04/2024 6 354 3,313.44 3 105 996.45 02/05/2024 5 221 2,048.67 2 80 747.20 03/05/2024 1 1 9.24 7 264 2,460.48 06/05/2024 10 323 3,007.13 4 91 849.94 07/05/2024 4 244 2,286.28 12 466 4,385.06 08/05/2024 1 20 188.00 1 5 47.30 09/05/2024 - - - 1 95 898.70 10/05/2024 6 161 1,513.40 2 39 368.94 13/05/2024 2 103 968.20 2 101 952.43 14/05/2024 2 77 719.18 2 84 788.76 15/05/2024 55 3,305 27,695.90 5 150 1,281.00 16/05/2024 7 340 2,692.80 9 260 2,072.20 17/05/2024 12 387 3,154.05 15 325 2,668.25 20/05/2024 8 325 2,665.00 7 205 1,693.30 21/05/2024 7 265 2,130.60 4 200 1,624.00 22/05/2024 11 344 2,752.00 3 88 719.84 23/05/2024 3 62 494.76 6 130 1,040.00 24/05/2024 6 308 2,439.36 8 230 1,826.20 27/05/2024 1 15 119.10 2 80 640.80 28/05/2024 2 70 558.60 3 55 443.30 29/05/2024 8 212 1,704.48 5 129 1,046.19 30/05/2024 8 313 2,500.87 4 88 709.28 31/05/2024 8 451 3,598.98 1 1 8.04 03/06/2024 3 150 1,194.00 3 50 400.00 04/06/2024 6 200 1,586.00 4 110 875.60 05/06/2024 5 119 940.10 5 100 794.00 06/06/2024 7 250 1,970.00 1 1 7.94 07/06/2024 6 214 1,697.02 8 140 1,113.00 10/06/2024 9 305 2,400.35 1 40 316.80 11/06/2024 5 200 1,560.00 5 212 1,670.56 12/06/2024 3 105 807.45 1 50 385.00 13/06/2024 5 163 1,253.47 4 125 965.00 14/06/2024 17 440 3,291.20 2 57 434.91 17/06/2024 26 700 4,704.00 6 285 1,915.20 18/06/2024 3 60 403.80 7 355 2,410.45 19/06/2024 10 591 3,953.79 3 39 267.54 20/06/2024 4 68 450.84 7 150 1,009.50 21/06/2024 2 51 346.80 5 303 2,084.64 24/06/2024 1 19 131.10 7 174 1,211.04 25/06/2024 7 150 1,081.50 10 360 2,610.00 26/06/2024 - - - 26 944 7,174.40 27/06/2024 19 613 4,677.19 4 89 688.86 28/06/2024 23 904 6,535.92 4 187 1,357.62

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240705981889/en/