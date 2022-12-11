MaaT Pharma : Inside Information / Other news releases

MaaT Pharma Presents Promising Detailed Results from

Completed Phase 1b Trial with MaaT033

at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting

Detailed results from completed Phase 1b CIMON trial in 21 acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients treated with the company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapy TM (MET) oral capsule, MaaT033, demonstrating its safety and ability to increase gut microbiota richness.

(MET) oral capsule, MaaT033, demonstrating its safety and ability to increase gut microbiota richness. Results of the study evaluating the tolerated dose of MaaT033 in patients with AML showed initial engraftment of beneficial bacterial species.

Company presented topline results in June 2022 and confirms its intention to conduct a Phase IIb pivotal trial shortly in order to evaluate MaaT033 to prevent complication of allo- HSCT. Readiness activities have continued in Q4.22 destined to optimize the protocol in light of deeper data analysis.

Company to host investor webcast on Monday, December 12 at 6:00 pm CET/12:00pm EST. To register and access the webcast, please click here. A replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the webcast and archived on MaaT Pharma's

website for at least 90 days.

Lyon, France December 11th, 2022 - 4:00pm CET - MaaT Pharma(EURONEXT: MAAT - the "Company"), a French clinical-stagebiotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today presented detailed results from the completed Phase 1b CIMON trial with MaaT033 at the Annual Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, U.S. To access the abstract, please click here.

"MaaT Pharma's mission is to improve cancer patients' lives by driving innovation in the microbiome therapeutics field," said Hervé Affagard, CEO and co-founderof MaaT Pharma. "These positive Phase 1b results reinforces the strong potential for our MET oral formulation, MaaT033, and we plan to investigate it as an adjunctive and maintenance treatment in patients with hematological malignancies."

Prof. Mohamad Mohty added, "Allo-HSCT is often the only curative approach for patients with hematological malignancies such as acute leukemia. Evidence of a significant reduction in the risk of infection and GvHD-related mortality following stem cell transplantation has been associated with a higher gut microbiome diversity. Our ability to maintain or induce a high richness, and a high diversity gut microbiome would be key to prevent or minimize these adverse effects and contribute to a better overall prognosis for these patients."

1/3