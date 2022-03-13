  1. Markets
Security MABANEE

MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.

Equities MABANEE KW0EQ0400725

End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-08-05 pm EDT Intraday chart for Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.8630 KWD -0.23% -2.15% +7.88%
Aug. 03 Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
May. 09 Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI

Summary

Mabanee K P S C : Analyst conference pres._Q2
PU
Mabanee K P S C : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين للربع الثاني
PU
Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
CI
Mabanee K P S C : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين للربع الأول
PU
Mabanee K P S C : Analyst conference pres._Q1
PU
Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Mabanee K P S C : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares
PU
Mabanee K P S C : Sustainability Report Year 2022
PU
Mabanee K P S C : Analyst/Investor Conference Presentation Q4/2022
PU
Mabanee K P S C : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين الربع الرابع 2022
PU
Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Mabanee K P S C : Transcript of the Analysts Conference.
PU
Mabanee K P S C : Analyst/Investor Conference Presentation Q3/2022
PU
Mabanee K P S C : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين الربع الثالث 2022
PU
Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Mabanee K P S C : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
Mabanee K P S C : محضر مؤتمر المحللين
PU
Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Mabanee K P S C : General Assembly Meeting On 27-03-2022
PU
