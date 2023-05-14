Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Mabanee Company K.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MABANEE   KW0EQ0400725

MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.

(MABANEE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
0.7190 KWD   +0.56%
01:27aMabanee K P S C : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين للربع الأول
PU
01:17aMabanee K P S C : Analyst conference pres._Q1
PU
05/09Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Mabanee K P S C : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين للربع الأول

05/14/2023 | 01:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 - 2023

Results Presentation

Period Ended 31 March 2023

May 2023

2

DISCLAIMER/DISCLOSURE/FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information set out in this presentation and provided in the discussion subsequent thereto does not constitute an offer, an agreement, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It is solely for use at an investor presentation and is provided as information only. This presentation has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, Mabanee Co.

The information herein may be amended and supplemented and may not as such be relied upon for the purpose of entering into any transaction. This presentation may not be reproduced, distributed or transmitted without the Company's prior written consent. All projections, valuations and statistical analyses are provided to assist the recipient in the evaluation of the matters described herein. They may be based on subjective assessments and assumptions and may use one among alternative methodologies that produce different results and therefore should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future performance.

Mabanee Co. is under no obligation to update the information contained herein. No person shall have any right of action against the Company or any other person in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in and not consistent with this presentation, and if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by or on behalf of the company. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements.

These statements reflect the Company's expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans described herein. You are cautioned not to rely on such forward-looking statements. The company does not assume any obligation to update its view of such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein.

3

CONTENT

5

6

12

16

20

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

KUWAIT

THE AVENUES

SABAH AL AHMAD (S3)

HILTON GARDEN INN

AVENTURA - (J3)

WALDORF ASTORIA

BAHRAIN

THE AVENUES

HILTON GARDEN INN

West Expansion

KSA

THE AVENUES - RIYADH

THE AVENUES - KHOBAR

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mabanee Company KPSC published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2023 05:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.
01:27aMabanee K P S C : العرض التقد&..
PU
01:17aMabanee K P S C : Analyst conference pres._Q1
PU
05/09Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/19Mabanee K P S C : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares
PU
03/14Mabanee K P S C : Sustainability Report Year 2022
PU
02/05Mabanee K P S C : Analyst/Investor Conference Presentation Q4/2022
PU
02/05Mabanee K P S C : العرض التقد&..
PU
01/30Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
2022Mabanee K P S C : Transcript of the Analysts Conference.
PU
2022Mabanee K P S C : العرض التقد&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 122 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2023 66,9 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2023 181 M 591 M 591 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 946 M 3 084 M 3 084 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,26x
EV / Sales 2024 8,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,72 KWD
Average target price 0,99 KWD
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Waleed Khalid Al-Shurian Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Mohammad Al-Shaya Chairman
Waleed Khaled Al Fahad Chief Operating Officer
Saud Abdulmohsin Al-Zabin Chief Administrative Officer
Azzam Abdul Aziz Ibrahim Al-Felaij Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.-10.13%3 084
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.37%38 132
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.04%30 870
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.85%27 354
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.48%24 345
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.10%20 884
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer