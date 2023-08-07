Mabanee K P S C : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين للربع الثاني
Today at 11:14 am
Q2-2023
Results Presentation
Period Ended 30 June 2023
August 2023
Disclaimer/Forward Looking Statements
The information set out in this presentation and provided in the discussion subsequent thereto does not constitute an offer, an agreement, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It is solely for use at an investor presentation and is provided as information only. This presentation has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, Mabanee Co.
The information herein may be amended and supplemented and may not as such be relied upon for the purpose of entering into any transaction. This presentation may not be reproduced, distributed or transmitted without the Company's prior written consent. All projections, valuations and statistical analyses are provided to assist the recipient in the evaluation of the matters described herein. They may be based on subjective assessments and assumptions and may use one among alternative methodologies that produce different results and therefore should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future performance.
Mabanee Co. is under no obligation to update the information contained herein. No person shall have any right of action against the Company or any other person in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in and not consistent with this presentation, and if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by or on behalf of the company. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements.
These statements reflect the Company's expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans described herein. You are cautioned not to rely on such forward-looking statements. The company does not assume any obligation to update its view of such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein
Performance highlight 6M-23
Strong Group
Revenue KD 61.38 Mn. +15.20%
EBITDA KD 45.88 Mn. +13.97%
performance
Net Profit KD 31.74 Mn. +6.68%
Business
Highlights
Continued commitment to executing our strategies.
Improved footfall and stable occupancy rates.
Efficiency in under-development project execution.
Significant growth opportunities and fostered commercial relationships.
Commitment towards advancing Mabanee's ESG.
Mabanee Company KPSC is a Kuwait-based company engaged, along with its subsidiaries, in the manufacture and installation of pre-cast buildings, construction work, and the installation of sanitary, mechanical, electrical and other equipments related to the construction industry. In addition, the Company invests its surplus funds in investment securities. The Company operates in three segments: the Construction and real estate investment segment includes real estate development, properties, projects leasing and the construction activity for self or others; the Logistics segment includes all types of transportation, distribution, handling and customs clearance for goods, and the Financial investments segment includes investments in portfolios, shares and financial instruments in and outside Kuwait managed by self or by specialized firms.