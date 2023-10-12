End-of-day quote
Kuwait Stock Exchange
06:00:00 2023-10-10 pm EDT
Mabanee K P S C : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares
October 12, 2023 at 07:15 am EDT
2023/10/12
: Date ﺦـــــــــــــــــــــــــ�رﺎﺘﻟا 2023/385/م.ش : Ref. ةرﺎــــــــــــــــــــﺷﻹا
M/S. Boursa Kuwait Company
Subject: Material Information Disclosure regarding CMA approval of Mabanee's dealing in its treasury shares
Pursuant to the provisions of chapter four of Module ten of the executive bylaws of law
No.(7) of 2010, and amendments issued on 9/11/2015 regarding disclosure of Material Information.
We would like to advice you that Mabanee Co. has granted CMA approval for the company's dealing in its shares (Treasury Shares) for a period of six months starting from
Thursday 12/10/2023.
Attached; Disclosure form of Material Information, and a copy of M/S. CMA approval.
نیﻤرتحمﻟا
تـــــ�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ / ةدﺎسﻟا
ﺔئیﻫ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻤ نﺄــش� ﺔ�رــﻫوــــﺠ تﺎﻤوﻠﻌﻤ نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻹا :عوــﻀوــــمﻟا ﺎﻬتن�زﺨ مﻬﺴأ ﻲﻓ ﻲﻨﺎ�مﻟا ﻞﻤﺎﻌﺘ قﺤ ﻰﻠﻋ لﺎمﻟا قاوﺴأ
ﺔﯾذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا ﺔــــــــﺣﺋﻼﻟا نﻣ رــــــــﺷﺎﻌﻟا بﺎﺗﻛﻟا نﻣ ﻊﺑارﻟا لﺻﻔﻟا مﺎﻛﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻣﻋ لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ ﺔﺋﯾھ نﻋ ةردﺎﺻﻟا ﮫﺗﻼﯾدﻌﺗو
2010ﺔﻧﺳﻟ ( 7 ) مﻗر نوــــــﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ
.ﺔﯾرھوﺟﻟا تﺎﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا نﻋ حﺎﺻﻓﻹا صوﺻﺧﺑ
2015/ 11/ 9 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ
ﻲــــــــﻧﺎﺑﻣﻟا ﺔــــــﻛرﺷﻟ لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ ﺔﺋﯾھ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﺑ ًﺎﻣﻠﻋ ﺔــطﺎﺣﻹا ﻰــﺟرﯾ رﮭــﺷأ ﺔﺗــﺳ ةدﻣﻟو ،(ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭــﺳأ) ﺎﮭﻣﮭــﺳﺄﺑ ﺔﻛرــﺷﻟا لﻣﺎﻌﺗ بﻠط ﻰﻠﻋ
.
2023/ 10/ 12 ﻖﻓاوﻣﻟا سﯾﻣﺧﻟا موﯾ نﻣ ًارﺎﺑﺗﻋا
نﻣ ﺔـﺧـــــﺳﻧو ،ﺔـﯾرھوﺟﻟا تﺎـﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا نﻋ حﺎـــــﺻﻓﻹا جذوﻣﻧ ﮫـﯾط ﻖﻓرﻣ
.لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ ﺔﺋﯾھ /ةدﺎﺳﻟا ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ
Sincerely yours, ،،، مارﺗﺣﻹا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لوﺑﻘﺑ اوﻠﺿﻔﺗو
Waleed Khaled Alsharian
نﺎــــــــــــﻌ�رشﻟا دــــــﻟﺎــــﺨ دــــــــیﻟو
Chief Executive Officer
.......................................................
يذــــــــــــــــــیﻔنتﻟا ســـــــــــــــــیـﺌرـﻟا
- CC . Capital Market Authority
لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ ﺔﺋﯾھ / ةدﺎﺳﻠﻟ ﺔﺧﺳﻧ -
ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ
Disclosure of the Material Information Form
Date
12/10/2023
ﺦ�
رﺎﺘﻟا
Name of the listed Company
ﺔﻣﺎﻋ .ك.م.ش ﻲ�ﺎﺒﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا
Mabanee Company (K.P.S.C)
ف
ش
Material Information
ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا
ئﺎبﻤﻟا ﺔﻛ� ﻞﻣﺎﻌﺗ �ﻋ لﺎﻤﻟا قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺔﻘﻓاﻮﻣ ﻢ�ﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
ي
ً
ﺦــــ�رﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ءاﺪﺘﺑا ﺮﻬﺷأ ﺔﺘﺳ ةﺪﻤﻟ ﻚﻟذو (ﺔﻨ��ﺨﻟا ﻢﻬﺳأ) ﺎﻬﻤﻬﺳﺄب
2023/10/12
Attached is the Capital Market Authority
approval on renewing the rights in dealing at the
treasury shares of Mabanee K.P.S.C for a period
of six months starting from 2023/10/12
Significant
effect
of
the
��ﺎﳌاﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋ يﺮهﻮﺟﺮﺛأ يأ ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ
��ﻋ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌاﺮﺛآ
material information on the
N/A
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ��ﺎﳌاﺰﻛﺮﳌا
financial
Position
of
the
Company
تﺎﺼﻗﺎﻨﳌا ﻦﻋ ﺞﺗﺎﻨﻟا ��ﺎح�اﺮﺛﻷا ﻦﻣ ى�ﺜتﺴيو ،ﺮﺛﻷا ﻚﻟذ سﺎﻴﻘﻟ ﺔﻠﺑﺎﻗ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻤﻠﻌﳌا ﺖﻧﺎ� لﺎﺣ �� ��ﺎﳌاﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋﺮﺛﻻاﺮﻛذ ﻢﺘﻳ ��ﻋﺮﺛﺆﻣ سﺎ�ﻌ�ا ﺎهﻟو ﺎهﺼﺨﺗ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮﺟ ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻦﻣ ﮫﺟرﺪﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ اذإ . دﻮﻘﻋ ﻦﻣ ﺎه��ﺸ� ﺎﻣو تﺎﺳرﺎﻤﳌاو ﻚﻟذ ��ﻋ ﺐﺗ��ﳌا ��ﺎﳌاﺮﺛﻷاو ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌاﺮﻛذ ��ﻋﺮﺼﺘﻘﻳ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟا تاذ ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا تﺎ�ﺮﺸﻟا ��ﺎﺑ
Significant effect on the financial position shall be mentioned if the material information can measure that effect. Excluding the financial effect resulting from tenders of similar contracts. If a listed company, which is a member of group, disclosed some material information related to it and has significant effect on other listed companies which are members of the same group , the effect occurring to that company itself
12/10/2023
CMA-040300-02789-2023
:
2023/10/11 2023/10/11
.-
20107
-
-
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Mabanee Company KPSC published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 11:14:06 UTC.
Mabanee Company KPSC is a Kuwait-based company engaged, along with its subsidiaries, in the manufacture and installation of pre-cast buildings, construction work, and the installation of sanitary, mechanical, electrical and other equipments related to the construction industry. In addition, the Company invests its surplus funds in investment securities. The Company operates in three segments: the Construction and real estate investment segment includes real estate development, properties, projects leasing and the construction activity for self or others; the Logistics segment includes all types of transportation, distribution, handling and customs clearance for goods, and the Financial investments segment includes investments in portfolios, shares and financial instruments in and outside Kuwait managed by self or by specialized firms.
More about the company
Last Close Price
0.8300KWD
Average target price
1.000KWD
Spread / Average Target
+20.48% Consensus