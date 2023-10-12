2023/10/12 : Date ﺦـــــــــــــــــــــــــ�رﺎﺘﻟا 2023/385/م.ش : Ref. ةرﺎــــــــــــــــــــﺷﻹا

M/S. Boursa Kuwait Company

Subject: Material Information Disclosure regarding CMA approval of Mabanee's dealing in its treasury shares

Pursuant to the provisions of chapter four of Module ten of the executive bylaws of law No.(7) of 2010, and amendments issued on 9/11/2015 regarding disclosure of Material Information.

We would like to advice you that Mabanee Co. has granted CMA approval for the company's dealing in its shares (Treasury Shares) for a period of six months starting from Thursday 12/10/2023.

Attached; Disclosure form of Material Information, and a copy of M/S. CMA approval.

نیﻤرتحمﻟا

تـــــ�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ / ةدﺎسﻟا

ﺔئیﻫ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻤ نﺄــش� ﺔ�رــﻫوــــﺠ تﺎﻤوﻠﻌﻤ نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻹا :عوــﻀوــــمﻟا ﺎﻬتن�زﺨ مﻬﺴأ ﻲﻓ ﻲﻨﺎ�مﻟا ﻞﻤﺎﻌﺘ قﺤ ﻰﻠﻋ لﺎمﻟا قاوﺴأ

ﺔﯾذﯾﻔﻧﺗﻟا ﺔــــــــﺣﺋﻼﻟا نﻣ رــــــــﺷﺎﻌﻟا بﺎﺗﻛﻟا نﻣ ﻊﺑارﻟا لﺻﻔﻟا مﺎﻛﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻣﻋ لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ ﺔﺋﯾھ نﻋ ةردﺎﺻﻟا ﮫﺗﻼﯾدﻌﺗو 2010ﺔﻧﺳﻟ (7) مﻗر نوــــــﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ

.ﺔﯾرھوﺟﻟا تﺎﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا نﻋ حﺎﺻﻓﻹا صوﺻﺧﺑ 2015/11/9 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﺑ

ﻲــــــــﻧﺎﺑﻣﻟا ﺔــــــﻛرﺷﻟ لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ ﺔﺋﯾھ ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣﺑ ًﺎﻣﻠﻋ ﺔــطﺎﺣﻹا ﻰــﺟرﯾ رﮭــﺷأ ﺔﺗــﺳ ةدﻣﻟو ،(ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭــﺳأ) ﺎﮭﻣﮭــﺳﺄﺑ ﺔﻛرــﺷﻟا لﻣﺎﻌﺗ بﻠط ﻰﻠﻋ

.2023/10/12 ﻖﻓاوﻣﻟا سﯾﻣﺧﻟا موﯾ نﻣ ًارﺎﺑﺗﻋا

نﻣ ﺔـﺧـــــﺳﻧو ،ﺔـﯾرھوﺟﻟا تﺎـﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا نﻋ حﺎـــــﺻﻓﻹا جذوﻣﻧ ﮫـﯾط ﻖﻓرﻣ

.لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ ﺔﺋﯾھ /ةدﺎﺳﻟا ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ

Sincerely yours,،،، مارﺗﺣﻹا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لوﺑﻘﺑ اوﻠﺿﻔﺗو

Waleed Khaled Alsharian

نﺎــــــــــــﻌ�رشﻟا دــــــﻟﺎــــﺨ دــــــــیﻟو

Chief Executive Officer

يذــــــــــــــــــیﻔنتﻟا ســـــــــــــــــیـﺌرـﻟا

- CC . Capital Market Authority

لﺎﻣﻟا قاوﺳأ ﺔﺋﯾھ / ةدﺎﺳﻠﻟ ﺔﺧﺳﻧ -

ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ

Disclosure of the Material Information Form

Date

12/10/2023

ﺦ�

رﺎﺘﻟا

Name of the listed Company

ﺔﻣﺎﻋ .ك.م.ش ﻲ�ﺎﺒﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳا

Mabanee Company (K.P.S.C)

ف

ش

Material Information

ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا

ئﺎبﻤﻟا ﺔﻛ� ﻞﻣﺎﻌﺗ �ﻋ لﺎﻤﻟا قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺔﻘﻓاﻮﻣ ﻢ�ﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

ي

ً

ﺦــــ�رﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ءاﺪﺘﺑا ﺮﻬﺷأ ﺔﺘﺳ ةﺪﻤﻟ ﻚﻟذو (ﺔﻨ��ﺨﻟا ﻢﻬﺳأ) ﺎﻬﻤﻬﺳﺄب

2023/10/12

Attached is the Capital Market Authority

approval on renewing the rights in dealing at the

treasury shares of Mabanee K.P.S.C for a period

of six months starting from 2023/10/12

Significant

effect

of

the

��ﺎﳌاﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋ يﺮهﻮﺟﺮﺛأ يأ ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

��ﻋ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌاﺮﺛآ

material information on the

N/A

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ��ﺎﳌاﺰﻛﺮﳌا

financial

Position

of

the

Company

تﺎﺼﻗﺎﻨﳌا ﻦﻋ ﺞﺗﺎﻨﻟا ��ﺎح�اﺮﺛﻷا ﻦﻣ ى�ﺜتﺴيو ،ﺮﺛﻷا ﻚﻟذ سﺎﻴﻘﻟ ﺔﻠﺑﺎﻗ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا ﺔﻣﻮﻤﻠﻌﳌا ﺖﻧﺎ� لﺎﺣ �� ��ﺎﳌاﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋﺮﺛﻻاﺮﻛذ ﻢﺘﻳ ��ﻋﺮﺛﺆﻣ سﺎ�ﻌ�ا ﺎهﻟو ﺎهﺼﺨﺗ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮﺟ ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻦﻣ ﮫﺟرﺪﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ اذإ . دﻮﻘﻋ ﻦﻣ ﺎه��ﺸ� ﺎﻣو تﺎﺳرﺎﻤﳌاو ﻚﻟذ ��ﻋ ﺐﺗ��ﳌا ��ﺎﳌاﺮﺛﻷاو ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌاﺮﻛذ ��ﻋﺮﺼﺘﻘﻳ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟا تاذ ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا تﺎ�ﺮﺸﻟا ��ﺎﺑ

Significant effect on the financial position shall be mentioned if the material information can measure that effect. Excluding the financial effect resulting from tenders of similar contracts. If a listed company, which is a member of group, disclosed some material information related to it and has significant effect on other listed companies which are members of the same group , the effect occurring to that company itself

12/10/2023

CMA-040300-02789-2023

:

2023/10/11 2023/10/11

