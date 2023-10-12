M/S. Boursa Kuwait Company

Subject: Material Information Disclosure regarding CMA approval of Mabanee's dealing in its treasury shares

Pursuant to the provisions of chapter four of Module ten of the executive bylaws of law No.(7) of 2010, and amendments issued on 9/11/2015 regarding disclosure of Material Information.

We would like to advice you that Mabanee Co. has granted CMA approval for the company's dealing in its shares (Treasury Shares) for a period of six months starting from Thursday 12/10/2023.

Attached; Disclosure form of Material Information, and a copy of M/S. CMA approval.