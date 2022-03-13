Mabanee K P S C : Election of New Board of Directors

Announcement

Opening the Nomination for Membership for

The Board of Directors of Mabanee Company (K.P.S.C)

The Board of Directors of Mabanee Company (K.P.S.C) is pleased to announce the opening of the nomination for membership of the Board of Directors as well as the independent members of its Board of Directors in its next three-year session in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law and the instructions and rules of the regulatory authorities referred to in Law No. 1 of 2016 Issuing the Companies Law and the fifteenth book (Corporate Governance) from the executive regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010 of the Capital Markets Authority, and the company's articles of association, starting from the date of publishing this announcement and for a period of two weeks until the end of Thursday, 24/03/2022.

Those who are interested of nomination as members for the company's board of directors should submit their candidacy application on the form prepared for this, attached to it the documents supporting the application for candidacy and fulfilling the required conditions for membership at the company's board of directors Secretary located in (Al-Rai - The Avenues Mall - Phase II - The Avenues Mall Management Office) during official working hours from 8:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon.

For any inquiries in this regard, you can call us at: 22244425 or through or email: omar@mabanee.com.