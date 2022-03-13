Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Mabanee Company K.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MABANEE   KW0EQ0400725

MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.

(MABANEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mabanee K P S C : General Assembly Meeting On 27-03-2022

03/13/2022 | 12:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ

2022-03-10

ﺦ�رﺎﺘﻟا

(ﺔﻣﺎﻋ) ك.م.ش ﻲ�ﺎﺒﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳأ

ً

ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا

سرﺎﻣ 27 ﻖﻓاﻮﳌا ﺪﺣﻷا مﻮﻳ ،(ع.ك.م.ش) ﻲ�ﺎﺒﳌا ﺔﻛﺮــــــــــــﺸﻟ ﺔﻳدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ا عﺎﻤﺘﺟا دﺎﻘﻌ�ا ﺪﻋﻮﻣ دﺪﺤﺗ ﺪﻗ ﮫﻧﺈﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ﻢﻛﺪﻴﻔﻧ

ً

ﻚﻟذو ،روﺎﻨﻣ سﺎﺒﻋ ﻖﻠﻄﻣ عرﺎـﺷ - يﺮﻟا ﺔﻘﻄﻨﻣ �� ﻦﺋﺎ�ﻟا ،زﻮﻴﻨﻓﻷا ﻊﻤﺠﻣ ةرادإ ﺮﻘﻣ �� ﺎﺣﺎﺒـﺻ ﺮـﺸﻋ ﺔﻳدﺎح�ا ﺔﻋﺎـﺴﻟا مﺎﻤﺗ �� ،2022

.ﺔﻣدﺎﻘﻟا تاﻮﻨﺳ ثﻼﺜﻟا ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ بﺎﺨﺘﻧﻹ

2022 ﻞ�ﺮﺑإ 3 ﻖﻓاﻮﳌا ﺪﺣﻷا مﻮﻳ ��إ عﺎﻤﺘﺟﻹا ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺗ ﻢﺘﻳ فﻮﺴﻓ دﺎﻘﻌ�ﻹا ﺔح�ﻟ ﻲ�ﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟا بﺎﺼﻨﻟا ﺮﻓﻮﺗ مﺪﻋ لﺎﺣ ��

ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﺮﺛأ

ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

ﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ��ﺎﳌا

Page 1 of 1

Disclosure of the Material Information Form

Date

10/03/2022

Name of the listed

Mabanee Company K.P.S.C

Company

Material Information

Please be informed that the invitation of ordinary general assembly meeting for

Mabanee K.P.S.C will convene on Sunday morning 27th of March 2022 at 11:00 am in

the offices of The Avenues Mall management located in Al Rai - Mutlaq Abbas

Munawer Street to elect a new board of directors for the company for the next three

years.

Incase absence of the quorum for the meeting validity, the meeting will be postponed

to Sunday, 3 April 2022.

Significant effect of the

No additional Impact

material information on

the financial Position of

the Company

P a g e 1 | 1

Disclaimer

Mabanee Company KPSC published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 05:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.
12:34aMABANEE K P S C : General Assembly Meeting On 27-03-2022
PU
12:34aMABANEE K P S C : Election of New Board of Directors
PU
02/10MABANEE K P S C : Analyst/Investor Conference Presentation of Mabanee's (K.P.S.C) Company ..
PU
02/10MABANEE K P S C : العرض التقد&..
PU
02/06Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
2021Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
2021Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
2021Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
2020Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 113 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2022 63,1 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2022 226 M 745 M 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 1 058 M 3 479 M 3 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Mabanee Company K.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,90 KWD
Average target price 0,99 KWD
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Waleed Khalid Al-Shurian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zahid Ismail Kasmani Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Mohammad Al-Shaya Chairman
Waleed Khaled Al Fahad Chief Operating Officer
Saud Abdulmohsin Al-Zabin Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MABANEE COMPANY K.P.S.C.13.87%3 479
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.33%33 856
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 478
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED22.43%31 601
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.84%30 646
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.81%29 572