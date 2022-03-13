Mabanee K P S C : General Assembly Meeting On 27-03-2022
ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ
2022-03-10
ﺦ�رﺎﺘﻟا
(ﺔﻣﺎﻋ) ك.م.ش ﻲ�ﺎﺒﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
ﺔﺟرﺪﳌا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺳأ
ً
ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا
سرﺎﻣ 27 ﻖﻓاﻮﳌا ﺪﺣﻷا مﻮﻳ ،(ع.ك.م.ش) ﻲ�ﺎﺒﳌا ﺔﻛﺮــــــــــــﺸﻟ ﺔﻳدﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻴﻌﻤج�ا عﺎﻤﺘﺟا دﺎﻘﻌ�ا ﺪﻋﻮﻣ دﺪﺤﺗ ﺪﻗ ﮫﻧﺈﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ﻢﻛﺪﻴﻔﻧ
ً
ﻚﻟذو ،روﺎﻨﻣ سﺎﺒﻋ ﻖﻠﻄﻣ عرﺎـﺷ - يﺮﻟا ﺔﻘﻄﻨﻣ �� ﻦﺋﺎ�ﻟا ،زﻮﻴﻨﻓﻷا ﻊﻤﺠﻣ ةرادإ ﺮﻘﻣ �� ﺎﺣﺎﺒـﺻ ﺮـﺸﻋ ﺔﻳدﺎح�ا ﺔﻋﺎـﺴﻟا مﺎﻤﺗ �� ،2022
.ﺔﻣدﺎﻘﻟا تاﻮﻨﺳ ثﻼﺜﻟا ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ بﺎﺨﺘﻧﻹ
2022 ﻞ�ﺮﺑإ 3 ﻖﻓاﻮﳌا ﺪﺣﻷا مﻮﻳ ��إ عﺎﻤﺘﺟﻹا ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺗ ﻢﺘﻳ فﻮﺴﻓ دﺎﻘﻌ�ﻹا ﺔح�ﻟ ﻲ�ﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟا بﺎﺼﻨﻟا ﺮﻓﻮﺗ مﺪﻋ لﺎﺣ ��
ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﳌا ﺮﺛأ
ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ
ﺰﻛﺮﳌا ��ﻋ ﺔ�ﺮهﻮج�ا
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ��ﺎﳌا
Disclosure of the Material Information Form
Date
10/03/2022
Name of the listed
Mabanee Company K.P.S.C
Company
Material Information
Please be informed that the invitation of ordinary general assembly meeting for
Mabanee K.P.S.C will convene on Sunday morning 27
th of March 2022 at 11:00 am in
the offices of The Avenues Mall management located in Al Rai - Mutlaq Abbas
Munawer Street to elect a new board of directors for the company for the next three
years.
Incase absence of the quorum for the meeting validity, the meeting will be postponed
to Sunday, 3 April 2022.
Significant effect of the
No additional Impact
material information on
the financial Position of
the Company
Disclaimer
Mabanee Company KPSC published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 05:33:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
