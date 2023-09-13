MABION S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
MABION S.A.
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS
ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Konstantynów Łódzki, 12 September 2023
MABION S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT
OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1 April 2023
1 January 2023
1 April 2022
1 January 2022
in PLN thousand, unless otherwise indicated
Notes
- 30 June 2023
- 30 June 2023
- 30 June 2022
- 30 June 2022
(not reviewed)
(not audited)
(not reviewed)
(not audited)
Income from sales
7
34,301
72,457
17,537
39,816
Income from settling the purchase of materials
7
628
856
24,950
39,465
Lease income
7
1,100
2,261
1,426
3,272
Total income
36,030
75,575
43,913
82,553
Cost of sales
7
(7,968)
(16,826)
(8,305)
(15,609)
Own cost of purchased materials
7
(628)
(857)
(24,950)
(39,465)
Total costs
(8,596)
(17,683)
(33,255)
(55,074)
Gross profit on sales
27,433
57,892
10,658
27,479
Research and development costs
8
(1,693)
(3,782)
(2,966)
(4,845)
General administration costs
8
(8,459)
(18,883)
(5,069)
(12,917)
Other operating income
10
219
311
871
1,795
Other operating costs
10
(25)
(26)
(399)
(1,316)
Operating profit
17,475
35,512
3,095
10,197
Financial income
11
212
431
2,560
3,520
Financial costs
11
(2,443)
(4,229)
(536)
(1,156)
Gross profit
15,244
31,714
5,118
12,560
Income tax
-
-
-
-
NET PROFIT
15,244
31,714
5,118
12,560
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
15,244
31,714
5,118
12,560
Basic and diluted loss per share (in PLN per share)
0.94
1.96
0.32
0.78
The explanatory notes presented on pages 5 to 27 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
1
MABION S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT
OF FINANCIAL POSITION
in PLN thousand
Notes
30 June 2023
31 December 2022
(not audited)
Intangible assets
12b)
771
741
Property, plant and equipment
12a)
92,928
89,720
Long-term receivables
14
259
220
Deferred tax asset
22
13,310
13,310
Total fixed assets
107,268
103,991
Inventories
13
7,639
8,477
Trade receivables
14
2,916
7,746
Other receivables
14
11,130
6,522
Prepayments and accrued income
15
7,301
5,801
Cash and cash equivalents
38,468
53,638
Total current assets
67,455
82,184
TOTAL ASSETS
174,724
186,175
Share capital
16a)
1,616
1,616
Share premium
237,443
237,443
Supplementary capital
16a)
23,192
-
Accumulated losses
(154,030)
(162,552)
Total equity
108,221
76,507
Deferred income from grants
16b)
31,059
31,172
Loans and borrowings
19
299
377
Lease
20
3,277
3,816
Total long-term liabilities
34,635
35,365
Repayable advances on distribution rights
18
1,731
1,824
Trade liabilities
21
3,532
12,812
Other liabilities
21
3,432
3,250
Provisions
21
6,093
3,349
Loans and borrowings
19
135
136
Deferred income from grants
16b)
230
228
Other deferred income
16c)
59
69
Liabilities arising from the implementation of agreements
17
14,616
49,684
Lease prepayments
17
334
1,105
Lease
20
1,705
1,846
Total short-term liabilities
31,868
74,303
TOTAL LIABILITIES
66,503
109,668
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
174,724
186,175
The explanatory notes presented on pages 5 to 27 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
2
MABION S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
CONDENSED INTERIM CASH
FLOW STATEMENT
1 January 2023
1 January 2022
in PLN thousand
Notes
- 30 June 2023
- 30 June 2022
(not audited)
(not audited)
Net profit
31,714
12,560
Adjustments for items:
Depreciation and amortisation
8
3,509
5,057
Interest income
11
(395)
(79)
Interest costs
11
418
817
Income from grants
10
(114)
(635)
Costs of the share-based incentive scheme
-
2
Lease payment measurement
(619)
(789)
Change in assets and liabilities:
Change in inventories
13
838
1,357
Change in trade and other receivables
14
221
1,207
Change in prepayments and accrued income
15
(1,501)
982
Change in trade and other liabilities
21
(41,130)
(47,069)
Change in deferred income
16
(8)
78
Change in repayable advances on distribution rights
18
(93)
31
Change in other financial liabilities
(189)
5,135
Cash flows from operating activities
(7,349)
(21,345)
Proceeds from grants
-
1,540
Interest received
11
395
79
Interest paid
11
(418)
(817)
Net cash flows from operating activities
(7,372)
(20,543)
Disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
525
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
12
(6,665)
(4,603)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(6,665)
(4,078)
Proceeds from borrowings
-
(1)
Repayment of borrowings
19
(78)
(401)
Repayment of lease principal
20
(1,055)
(1,385)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(1,133)
(1,787)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(15,170)
(26,408)
Cash and cash equivalents - opening balance
53,638
48,707
Cash and cash equivalents - closing balance
38,468
22,299
The explanatory notes presented on pages 5 to 27 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
3
MABION S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT
OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
in PLN thousand
Share
Share
Supplementary
Other
Cumulative
Total
capital
premium
capital
reserves
losses
equity
As at 1 January 2022
1,616
237,443
-
731
(186,477)
53,313
Net profit / total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
12,560
12,560
Measurement of the incentive scheme
-
-
-
2
-
2
based on shares
Closure of the share-based incentive scheme
-
-
-
-
-
-
As at 30 June 2022 (not audited)
1,616
237,443
-
733
(173,917)
65,875
As at 1 January 2023
1,616
237,443
-
-
(162,552)
76,506
Net profit / total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
31,714
31,714
Carry-forward of net profit for 2022
-
-
23,192
-
(23,192)
-
As at 30 June 2023 (not audited)
1,616
237,443
23,192
-
(154,030)
108,220
The explanatory notes presented on pages 5 to 27 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mabion SA published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 14:19:06 UTC.