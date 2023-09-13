MABION S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

MABION S.A.

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS

ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Konstantynów Łódzki, 12 September 2023

MABION S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT

OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1 April 2023

1 January 2023

1 April 2022

1 January 2022

in PLN thousand, unless otherwise indicated

Notes

- 30 June 2023

- 30 June 2023

- 30 June 2022

- 30 June 2022

(not reviewed)

(not audited)

(not reviewed)

(not audited)

Income from sales

7

34,301

72,457

17,537

39,816

Income from settling the purchase of materials

7

628

856

24,950

39,465

Lease income

7

1,100

2,261

1,426

3,272

Total income

36,030

75,575

43,913

82,553

Cost of sales

7

(7,968)

(16,826)

(8,305)

(15,609)

Own cost of purchased materials

7

(628)

(857)

(24,950)

(39,465)

Total costs

(8,596)

(17,683)

(33,255)

(55,074)

Gross profit on sales

27,433

57,892

10,658

27,479

Research and development costs

8

(1,693)

(3,782)

(2,966)

(4,845)

General administration costs

8

(8,459)

(18,883)

(5,069)

(12,917)

Other operating income

10

219

311

871

1,795

Other operating costs

10

(25)

(26)

(399)

(1,316)

Operating profit

17,475

35,512

3,095

10,197

Financial income

11

212

431

2,560

3,520

Financial costs

11

(2,443)

(4,229)

(536)

(1,156)

Gross profit

15,244

31,714

5,118

12,560

Income tax

-

-

-

-

NET PROFIT

15,244

31,714

5,118

12,560

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

15,244

31,714

5,118

12,560

Basic and diluted loss per share (in PLN per share)

0.94

1.96

0.32

0.78

The explanatory notes presented on pages 5 to 27 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

MABION S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT

OF FINANCIAL POSITION

in PLN thousand

Notes

30 June 2023

31 December 2022

(not audited)

Intangible assets

12b)

771

741

Property, plant and equipment

12a)

92,928

89,720

Long-term receivables

14

259

220

Deferred tax asset

22

13,310

13,310

Total fixed assets

107,268

103,991

Inventories

13

7,639

8,477

Trade receivables

14

2,916

7,746

Other receivables

14

11,130

6,522

Prepayments and accrued income

15

7,301

5,801

Cash and cash equivalents

38,468

53,638

Total current assets

67,455

82,184

TOTAL ASSETS

174,724

186,175

Share capital

16a)

1,616

1,616

Share premium

237,443

237,443

Supplementary capital

16a)

23,192

-

Accumulated losses

(154,030)

(162,552)

Total equity

108,221

76,507

Deferred income from grants

16b)

31,059

31,172

Loans and borrowings

19

299

377

Lease

20

3,277

3,816

Total long-term liabilities

34,635

35,365

Repayable advances on distribution rights

18

1,731

1,824

Trade liabilities

21

3,532

12,812

Other liabilities

21

3,432

3,250

Provisions

21

6,093

3,349

Loans and borrowings

19

135

136

Deferred income from grants

16b)

230

228

Other deferred income

16c)

59

69

Liabilities arising from the implementation of agreements

17

14,616

49,684

Lease prepayments

17

334

1,105

Lease

20

1,705

1,846

Total short-term liabilities

31,868

74,303

TOTAL LIABILITIES

66,503

109,668

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

174,724

186,175

The explanatory notes presented on pages 5 to 27 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

MABION S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

CONDENSED INTERIM CASH

FLOW STATEMENT

1 January 2023

1 January 2022

in PLN thousand

Notes

- 30 June 2023

- 30 June 2022

(not audited)

(not audited)

Net profit

31,714

12,560

Adjustments for items:

Depreciation and amortisation

8

3,509

5,057

Interest income

11

(395)

(79)

Interest costs

11

418

817

Income from grants

10

(114)

(635)

Costs of the share-based incentive scheme

-

2

Lease payment measurement

(619)

(789)

Change in assets and liabilities:

Change in inventories

13

838

1,357

Change in trade and other receivables

14

221

1,207

Change in prepayments and accrued income

15

(1,501)

982

Change in trade and other liabilities

21

(41,130)

(47,069)

Change in deferred income

16

(8)

78

Change in repayable advances on distribution rights

18

(93)

31

Change in other financial liabilities

(189)

5,135

Cash flows from operating activities

(7,349)

(21,345)

Proceeds from grants

-

1,540

Interest received

11

395

79

Interest paid

11

(418)

(817)

Net cash flows from operating activities

(7,372)

(20,543)

Disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

525

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

12

(6,665)

(4,603)

Net cash flows from investing activities

(6,665)

(4,078)

Proceeds from borrowings

-

(1)

Repayment of borrowings

19

(78)

(401)

Repayment of lease principal

20

(1,055)

(1,385)

Net cash flows from financing activities

(1,133)

(1,787)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(15,170)

(26,408)

Cash and cash equivalents - opening balance

53,638

48,707

Cash and cash equivalents - closing balance

38,468

22,299

The explanatory notes presented on pages 5 to 27 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

MABION S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT

OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

in PLN thousand

Share

Share

Supplementary

Other

Cumulative

Total

capital

premium

capital

reserves

losses

equity

As at 1 January 2022

1,616

237,443

-

731

(186,477)

53,313

Net profit / total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

12,560

12,560

Measurement of the incentive scheme

-

-

-

2

-

2

based on shares

Closure of the share-based incentive scheme

-

-

-

-

-

-

As at 30 June 2022 (not audited)

1,616

237,443

-

733

(173,917)

65,875

As at 1 January 2023

1,616

237,443

-

-

(162,552)

76,506

Net profit / total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

31,714

31,714

Carry-forward of net profit for 2022

-

-

23,192

-

(23,192)

-

As at 30 June 2023 (not audited)

1,616

237,443

23,192

-

(154,030)

108,220

The explanatory notes presented on pages 5 to 27 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

