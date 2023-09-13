TRANSLATORS' EXPLANATORY NOTE

The English content of this report is a free translation of the registered auditor's report of the below- mentioned Polish Company. In Poland statutory accounts as well as the auditor's report should be prepared and presented in Polish and in accordance with Polish legislation and the accounting principles and practices generally adopted in Poland.

The accompanying translation has not been reclassified or adjusted in any way to conform to the accounting principles generally accepted in countries other than Poland, but certain terminology current in Anglo-Saxon countries has been adopted to the extent practicable. In the event of any discrepancies in interpreting the terminology, the Polish language version is binding.

Independent registered auditor's report on the review of the condensed interim financial statements

To the Shareholders and the Supervisory Board of Mabion S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed interim financial statements of Mabion S.A. (hereinafter called the Company), comprising the condensed interim statement of financial position as at 30 June 2023 and the condensed interim statement of comprehensive income, the condensed interim cash flow statement and the condensed interim statement of changes in equity for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023 and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the National Standard on Review Engagements 2410

in the wording of the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity as adopted by the National Council

of Certified Auditors. A review of condensed interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with National Standards on Auditing. Consequently, it does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed interim financial statements have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union.

Conducting the review on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Audyt sp.k., a company entered on the list of Registered Audit Companies with the number 144:

Małgorzata Górna

Key Registered Auditor

No. in the registry 11860

Warsaw, 12 September 2023

