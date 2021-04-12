Mabpharm : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, APRIL 30, 2021

to implement and/or to give effect to or otherwise in connection with the CDMO

as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, expedient or desirable

the signing, execution and delivery of all such documents and to do all such things

the director(s) of the Company be and are hereby authorized for and on behalf of

for the three years ending 31 December 2023 as set out in the Circular be and are

to implement and/or to give effect to or otherwise in connection with the Clinical

as they may in their absolute discretion consider necessary, expedient or desirable

the signing, execution and delivery of all such documents and to do all such things

the director(s) of the Company be and are hereby authorized for and on behalf of

2023 as set out in the Circular be and are hereby approved; and

Notes:

Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and on a poll, vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. In the case of a poll, every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him. On a show of hands, every shareholder who is present in person shall have one vote.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("  ") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("  ") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE

PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.

In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 (Hong Kong time)) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be).

Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish, and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.