Consolidated Financial Statement : FY2020（552KB）

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 (J-GAAP) Name of listed company: MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. Securities code: 6592 (URL: https://www.mabuchi-motor.com/) Representative: Hiroo Okoshi (Representative Director and President, CEO) Contact: Takumi Tomita (Executive Officer in charge of Accounting and Finance) Scheduled date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: March 30, 2021 Scheduled date of start of dividends payments: March 31, 2021 Scheduled date of the filing of securities report: March 31, 2021 Preparation of the consolidated financial results presentation materials (Yes/No): Yes Holding of the consolidated financial results briefing meeting (Yes/No): Yes February 12, 2021 Stock exchange listing: Tokyo (Amounts less than one million yen have been omitted.) 1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Note: Comprehensive income Net sales Millions of yen 116,432 131,807 Operating income %Millions of yen (11.7) (7.9) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Ordinary incomeProfit attributable to owners of parent %Millions of yen %Millions of yen 12,900 17,544 (26.5) (17.4) 12,675 20,854 (39.2) (15.9) 8,987 14,234 (36.9) (37.9) Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: ¥4,535 million [(65.6)%]Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019: ¥13,187 million [(0.4%)] % Profit per share Fully diluted profit per share Return on equity Ordinary income to total assets Operating income to net sales For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Yen 135.64 214.00 Yen 135.59 213.91 % 3.7 5.8 % 4.8 7.8 % 11.1 13.3 Operating income to Reference: Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: ¥― million (2) Consolidated Financial Position Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019: ¥― million Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Millions of yen 262,559 268,244 Millions of yen 239,103 245,172 % 91.0 91.4 Yen 3,623.63 3,690.86 Reference: Shareholders' equity As of December 31, 2020: ¥239,011 million (3) Consolidated Cash Flows As of December 31, 2019: ¥245,048 million Net cash provided by operating activities Net cash used in investing activities Net cash used in financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Millions of yen 18,741 25,830 Millions of yen (5,304) (15,246) Millions of yen (10,952) (12,132) Millions of yen 110,190 110,863 2. Dividends Dividends per share Total dividends Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated) Dividends on equity (Consolidated) 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Year-end Total Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 Yen ― ― Yen 67.00 67.00 Yen ― ― Yen 68.00 68.00 Yen 135.00 135.00 Millions of yen 8,991 8,976 % 63.1 99.5 % 3.7 3.7 Fiscal 2021 (forecast) ― 53.00 ― 54.00 107.00 66.6 Note: Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2019: Special dividend: ¥52.00 Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2019: Special dividend: ¥53.00 Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2020: Special dividend: ¥52.00 Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2020: Special dividend: ¥53.00 Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2021 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥38.00 Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2021 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥39.00 3. Consolidated Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year (From January 1 to December 31, 2021) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)Net sales Operating incomeOrdinary incomeProfit attributable to owners of parent Profit per shareSix months Full year 32.1 9.9 Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 64,500 128,000 7,400 14,700 110.8 14.0 7,800 15,400 160.5 21.5 4,900 10,600 469.2 17.9 74.29 160.71 Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that accompanied changes in the scope of consolidation): None

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatements: 1) Changes in accounting policies resulting from revision of accounting standards, etc.: None 2) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than those stated in 1): None 3) Changes in accounting estimates: None 4) Restatements: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock) (Unit: share) 1) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

3) Average number of shares during the period Dec. 31, 2020 68,562,462 Dec. 31, 2019 68,562,462 Dec. 31, 2020 2,603,384 Dec. 31, 2019 2,169,271 Jan.-Dec. 2020 66,261,656 Jan.-Dec. 2019 66,517,552 Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2020 included the shares held by Mabuchi Motor Employee Ownership Association Trust and BIP (75,100 shares and 202,449 shares, respectively, at the end of the period), and the number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2019 included the shares held by Mabuchi Motor Employee Ownership Association Trust and BIP (139,100 shares and 203,226 shares, respectively, at the end of the period). * The review procedure by a Certified Public Accountant or an auditing firm does not apply these Consolidated Financial Results. * Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position (1) Overview of the Operating Results for Fiscal 2020 Business Development and Results During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (fiscal 2020), the global economy recorded negative growth by a wide margin from the stagnation of economic activity caused by the spread of the new coronavirus. Although the U.S. economy began to rebound backed by a recovery in retail consumption from the second half, large negative growth was recorded for the full year. Europe saw a renewed spread of infections, prompting lockdowns and other measures in large cities across the region and resulting in a sharp drop in consumption that led to a large economic downturn. In Japan, a weak pace of recovery in retail consumption resulted in large negative economic growth for the full year. In economies of emerging market countries, the region as a whole saw a major slowdown despite China's leading recovery and maintenance of growth. With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, the automotive products market showed a trend of recovery in China, but markets in other regions slowed significantly. The consumer and industrial products market saw negative growth, on a slowdown in markets globally combined with continued contraction in markets for certain applications. Against this backdrop, the Group has been working to address the issues of "Acceleration of growth in the power window lifter motor business," "Expansion of medium-sized and small automotive motor sales and new applications," "Development of new applications in the consumer and industrial products sector," "Pursuing laborsaving and next-generation manufacturing innovation," and "Implementation of a global base strategy." Specifically, we have been successful in proactively introducing and implementing a variety of measures to increase sales and market share, develop new markets, and make further advances in product quality and efficiency that will lead to future business growth. These measures include significant progress in our efforts to obtain approval from a third major North American automaker as a customer for power window lifter motors, obtaining a foothold for increased sales of small automotive motors by drastically reducing delivery cycles for brushless motors for air purification equipment for vehicles to be used to transport new coronavirus patients, winning new orders and increasing sales of brushless motors for autonomous robots being used to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and making progress toward local production for local consumption at the global level with a contribution to consolidated results from Mexico Mabuchi and the commencement of mass production at Poland Mabuchi. Nevertheless, given the global economic slowdown, consolidated net sales for fiscal 2020 were 116,432 million yen (an 11.7% decrease year on year). Motor sales, which account for the majority of net sales, were 116,411 million yen (an 11.7% decrease year on year). Although operating income was boosted by improvements in sales prices and the product mix, the negative effect from reduced sales volumes and higher costs resulted in operating income of 12,900 million yen (a 26.5% decrease year on year). With an increase in foreign exchange losses, ordinary income was 12,675 million yen (a 39.2% decrease year on year). Profit before income taxes was 13,901 million yen (a 31.1% decrease year on year), despite a gain on sales of investment securities, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 8,987 million yen (a 36.9% decrease year on year). The next section describes market trends and sales conditions categorized into separate markets for motors. 1) Automotive Products Market Net sales declined to 84,718 million yen (a 13.5% decrease year on year). Although the resumption of production at automakers from the second half led to a recovery in sales at the priority business of medium-sized automotive motors, which includes motors for power window lifters, motors for power seats, and motors for electric parking brakes, as well as for small automotive motors including door lock actuators, motors for door mirrors, and air conditioning damper actuators, the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus led to weak performances on a full-year basis. 2) Consumer and Industrial Products Market Net sales declined to 31,692 million yen (a 6.3% decrease year on year). Although sales were strong in the midrange and high-end toothbrush segments, overall sales of personal care products declined from the effect of the new coronavirus and curtailed orders in certain applications reflecting our policy of emphasizing profitability. (2) Overview of the Financial Position for Fiscal 2020 Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were 262,559 million yen, a 5,685 million yen decrease from the end of the previous fiscal year. Major changes included a 3,490 million yen decrease in property, plant and equipment, a 1,726 million yen decrease in investment securities, a 1,360 million yen decrease in inventories, and a 2,816 million yen increase in trade notes and accounts receivable. Total liabilities increased 384 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 23,456 million yen. Major changes included a 631 million yen increase in other current liabilities, a 483 million yen increase in trade notes and accounts payable, and a 512 million yen decrease in deferred tax liabilities-non-current. Total net assets decreased 6,069 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 239,103 million yen. This included a 3,150 million yen decrease in foreign currency translation adjustments, a 1,470 million yen decrease in net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities, and a 1,540 million yen increase in treasury stock, which is deducted from net assets. (3) Outlook for Fiscal 2021 Although large-scale fiscal stimulus measures by countries around the world are expected to bring about a recovery in the global economy, with concerns including the delay of the rollout of new coronavirus vaccines, the outlook for fiscal 2021 is uncertain. In developed countries, an economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels is forecast for the United States on additional economic measures. In Europe, a slower pace of recovery is expected given restrictions on economic activity in response to another increase in the number of new infected people. The Japanese economy is seen recovering on the effect of additional economic measures. In economies of emerging market countries, China's recovery is expected to continue, and although weak and strong degree of economic recovery are expected in other countries, an overall rebound is forecast. With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, we are forecasting solid results for the automotive products market, with a recovery in global automotive production volumes despite concerns of production adjustments due to shortages of semiconductors. In the consumer and industrial products market, we are forecasting recoveries in the North American and Japanese markets, but expect a slowdown at the global level from declines in other markets. Against this backdrop, we are forecasting a 9.9% increase in fiscal 2021 net sales, to 128,000 million yen. In terms of profit, we see the negative effects of a stronger yen, higher market prices for commodities including copper and steel materials, and increased research and development costs being more than offset by sales volume growth and sales price and product mix improvements, and are forecasting a 14.0% increase in operating income, to 14,700 million yen. We are forecasting a 21.5% increase in ordinary income, to 15,400 million yen, and a 17.9% increase in profit attributable to owners of parent, to 10,600 million yen. Our forecasts for the full-year business results for fiscal 2021 are as follows: Consolidated results forecasts (compared with the previous period) Net sales 128,000 million yen (9.9% increase) Operating income 14,700 million yen (14.0% increase) Ordinary income 15,400 million yen (21.5% increase) Profit attributable to owners of parent 10,600 million yen (17.9% increase) The above forecasts assume an exchange rate of US$1 = ¥105. No allowances have been made for foreign exchange gains or losses. Note: The above forecasts were made based on information that is available at the present moment. Actual results may differ from expectations owing to various future factors, the main ones of which are as follows:  Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates

 Changes in economic conditions and demand trends in our business areas

 Rapid technological innovations, such as new technologies or new products

 Fluctuations in market prices of copper, steel, rare earths, and other raw materials Note, however, that the factors that could affect our results are not limited to the above. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards The Mabuchi Group will continue to use Japanese accounting standards for the time being. With regard to future application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the Group will respond appropriately from a viewpoint of increasing corporate value, taking into account circumstances in Japan and abroad. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

