Consolidated Financial Statement : FY2020（552KB）

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 (J-GAAP)
Name of listed company: MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. Securities code: 6592
Scheduled date of start of dividends payments: March 31, 2021
Scheduled date of the filing of securities report: March 31, 2021
Preparation of the consolidated financial results presentation materials (Yes/No): Yes Holding of the consolidated financial results briefing meeting (Yes/No): Yes
February 12, 2021
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
(Amounts less than one million yen have been omitted.)
1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020
(From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
For the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Note: Comprehensive income
Net sales
Millions of yen
116,432 131,807
Operating income
%Millions of yen
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Ordinary incomeProfit attributable to owners of parent
%Millions of yen
%Millions of yen
12,900 17,544
(26.5) (17.4)
12,675 20,854
8,987 14,234
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: ¥4,535 million [(65.6)%]Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019: ¥13,187 million [(0.4%)]
%
|
Profit per share
|
Fully diluted profit per share
|
Return on equity
|
Ordinary income to total assets
|
Operating income to net sales
|
For the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
|
Yen
135.64 214.00
|
Yen
135.59 213.91
|
%
3.7 5.8
|
%
4.8 7.8
|
%
11.1 13.3
Operating income to
Reference: Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: ¥― million
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019: ¥― million
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Shareholders' equity ratio
|
Net assets per share
|
As of
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
|
Millions of yen
262,559 268,244
|
Millions of yen
239,103 245,172
|
%
91.0 91.4
|
Yen
3,623.63 3,690.86
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of December 31, 2020: ¥239,011 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
As of December 31, 2019: ¥245,048 million
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
For the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
|
Millions of yen
18,741 25,830
|
Millions of yen
(5,304) (15,246)
|
Millions of yen
(10,952) (12,132)
|
Millions of yen
110,190 110,863
2. Dividends
|
Dividends per share
|
Total dividends
|
Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated)
|
Dividends on equity (Consolidated)
|
1st quarter-end
|
2nd quarter-end
|
3rd quarter-end
|
Year-end
|
Total
|
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2020
|
Yen
― ―
|
Yen
67.00 67.00
|
Yen
― ―
|
Yen
68.00 68.00
|
Yen
135.00 135.00
|
Millions of yen
8,991 8,976
|
%
63.1 99.5
|
%
3.7 3.7
|
Fiscal 2021 (forecast)
|
―
|
53.00
|
―
|
54.00
|
107.00
|
66.6
Note: Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2019: Special dividend: ¥52.00
Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2019: Special dividend: ¥53.00
Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2020: Special dividend: ¥52.00
Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2020: Special dividend: ¥53.00
Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2021 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥38.00
Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2021 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥39.00
3. Consolidated Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year (From January 1 to December 31, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)Net sales
Operating incomeOrdinary incomeProfit attributable to owners of parent
Profit per shareSix months Full year
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Yen
64,500 128,000
7,400 14,700
110.8 14.0
7,800 15,400
160.5 21.5
4,900 10,600
469.2 17.9
74.29 160.71
Notes
-
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that accompanied changes in the scope of consolidation): None
-
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatements:
-
1) Changes in accounting policies resulting from revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
-
2) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than those stated in 1): None
-
3) Changes in accounting estimates: None
-
4) Restatements: None
-
(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)
(Unit: share)
-
1) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
-
2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
-
3) Average number of shares during the period
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
68,562,462
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
68,562,462
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
2,603,384
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
2,169,271
|
Jan.-Dec. 2020
|
66,261,656
|
Jan.-Dec. 2019
|
66,517,552
Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2020 included the shares held by Mabuchi Motor Employee
Ownership Association Trust and BIP (75,100 shares and 202,449 shares, respectively, at the end of the period), and the number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2019 included the shares held by Mabuchi Motor Employee Ownership Association Trust and BIP (139,100 shares and 203,226 shares, respectively, at the end of the period).
* The review procedure by a Certified Public Accountant or an auditing firm does not apply these Consolidated Financial Results.
* Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention
The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.
Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Overview of the Operating Results for Fiscal 2020 Business Development and Results
During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (fiscal 2020), the global economy recorded negative growth by a wide margin from the stagnation of economic activity caused by the spread of the new coronavirus. Although the U.S. economy began to rebound backed by a recovery in retail consumption from the second half, large negative growth was recorded for the full year. Europe saw a renewed spread of infections, prompting lockdowns and other measures in large cities across the region and resulting in a sharp drop in consumption that led to a large economic downturn. In Japan, a weak pace of recovery in retail consumption resulted in large negative economic growth for the full year. In economies of emerging market countries, the region as a whole saw a major slowdown despite China's leading recovery and maintenance of growth.
With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, the automotive products market showed a trend of recovery in China, but markets in other regions slowed significantly. The consumer and industrial products market saw negative growth, on a slowdown in markets globally combined with continued contraction in markets for certain applications.
Against this backdrop, the Group has been working to address the issues of "Acceleration of growth in the power window lifter motor business," "Expansion of medium-sized and small automotive motor sales and new applications," "Development of new applications in the consumer and industrial products sector," "Pursuing laborsaving and next-generation manufacturing innovation," and "Implementation of a global base strategy."
Specifically, we have been successful in proactively introducing and implementing a variety of measures to increase sales and market share, develop new markets, and make further advances in product quality and efficiency that will lead to future business growth. These measures include significant progress in our efforts to obtain approval from a third major North American automaker as a customer for power window lifter motors, obtaining a foothold for increased sales of small automotive motors by drastically reducing delivery cycles for brushless motors for air purification equipment for vehicles to be used to transport new coronavirus patients, winning new orders and increasing sales of brushless motors for autonomous robots being used to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and making progress toward local production for local consumption at the global level with a contribution to consolidated results from Mexico Mabuchi and the commencement of mass production at Poland Mabuchi.
Nevertheless, given the global economic slowdown, consolidated net sales for fiscal 2020 were 116,432 million yen (an 11.7% decrease year on year). Motor sales, which account for the majority of net sales, were 116,411 million yen (an 11.7% decrease year on year).
Although operating income was boosted by improvements in sales prices and the product mix, the negative effect from reduced sales volumes and higher costs resulted in operating income of 12,900 million yen (a 26.5% decrease year on year).
With an increase in foreign exchange losses, ordinary income was 12,675 million yen (a 39.2% decrease year on year). Profit before income taxes was 13,901 million yen (a 31.1% decrease year on year), despite a gain on sales of investment securities, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 8,987 million yen (a 36.9% decrease year on year).
The next section describes market trends and sales conditions categorized into separate markets for motors.
1) Automotive Products Market
Net sales declined to 84,718 million yen (a 13.5% decrease year on year). Although the resumption of production at automakers from the second half led to a recovery in sales at the priority business of medium-sized automotive motors, which includes motors for power window lifters, motors for power seats, and motors for electric parking brakes, as well as for small automotive motors including door lock actuators, motors for door mirrors, and air conditioning damper actuators, the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus led to weak performances on a full-year basis.
2) Consumer and Industrial Products Market
Net sales declined to 31,692 million yen (a 6.3% decrease year on year). Although sales were strong in the midrange and high-end toothbrush segments, overall sales of personal care products declined from the effect of the new coronavirus and curtailed orders in certain applications reflecting our policy of emphasizing profitability.
(2) Overview of the Financial Position for Fiscal 2020
Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were 262,559 million yen, a 5,685 million yen decrease from the end of the previous fiscal year. Major changes included a 3,490 million yen decrease in property, plant and equipment, a 1,726 million yen decrease in investment securities, a 1,360 million yen decrease in inventories, and a 2,816 million yen increase in trade notes and accounts receivable.
Total liabilities increased 384 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 23,456 million yen. Major changes included a 631 million yen increase in other current liabilities, a 483 million yen increase in trade notes and accounts payable, and a 512 million yen decrease in deferred tax liabilities-non-current.
Total net assets decreased 6,069 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 239,103 million yen. This included a 3,150 million yen decrease in foreign currency translation adjustments, a 1,470 million yen decrease in net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities, and a 1,540 million yen increase in treasury stock, which is deducted from net assets.
(3) Outlook for Fiscal 2021
Although large-scale fiscal stimulus measures by countries around the world are expected to bring about a recovery in the global economy, with concerns including the delay of the rollout of new coronavirus vaccines, the outlook for fiscal 2021 is uncertain. In developed countries, an economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels is forecast for the United States on additional economic measures. In Europe, a slower pace of recovery is expected given restrictions on economic activity in response to another increase in the number of new infected people. The Japanese economy is seen recovering on the effect of additional economic measures. In economies of emerging market countries, China's recovery is expected to continue, and although weak and strong degree of economic recovery are expected in other countries, an overall rebound is forecast.
With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, we are forecasting solid results for the automotive products market, with a recovery in global automotive production volumes despite concerns of production adjustments due to shortages of semiconductors. In the consumer and industrial products market, we are forecasting recoveries in the North American and Japanese markets, but expect a slowdown at the global level from declines in other markets.
Against this backdrop, we are forecasting a 9.9% increase in fiscal 2021 net sales, to 128,000 million yen.
In terms of profit, we see the negative effects of a stronger yen, higher market prices for commodities including copper and steel materials, and increased research and development costs being more than offset by sales volume growth and sales price and product mix improvements, and are forecasting a 14.0% increase in operating income, to 14,700 million yen. We are forecasting a 21.5% increase in ordinary income, to 15,400 million yen, and a 17.9% increase in profit attributable to owners of parent, to 10,600 million yen.
Our forecasts for the full-year business results for fiscal 2021 are as follows:
Consolidated results forecasts (compared with the previous period)
|
Net sales
|
128,000 million yen
|
(9.9% increase)
|
Operating income
|
14,700 million yen
|
(14.0% increase)
|
Ordinary income
|
15,400 million yen
|
(21.5% increase)
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
10,600 million yen
|
(17.9% increase)
The above forecasts assume an exchange rate of US$1 = ¥105. No allowances have been made for foreign exchange gains or losses.
Note: The above forecasts were made based on information that is available at the present moment. Actual results may differ from expectations owing to various future factors, the main ones of which are as follows:
-
Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates
-
Changes in economic conditions and demand trends in our business areas
-
Rapid technological innovations, such as new technologies or new products
-
Fluctuations in market prices of copper, steel, rare earths, and other raw materials
Note, however, that the factors that could affect our results are not limited to the above.
Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards
The Mabuchi Group will continue to use Japanese accounting standards for the time being.
With regard to future application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the Group will respond appropriately from a viewpoint of increasing corporate value, taking into account circumstances in Japan and abroad.