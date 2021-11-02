Consolidated Financial Statement : FY2021 3rd Quarter（407KB）

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that accompanied changes in the scope of consolidation): None

1. Qualitative Information

(1) Operating Results

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (January 1-September 30, 2021), the global economy continued its gradual recovery on large fiscal outlays by various countries and progress in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, but during the second half of the period economic activity stagnated from the effects of higher resource prices and logistics costs, shortfall in supplies of semiconductors, and a resurgence of new coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. The U.S. economy was solid, reflecting an improvement in the new coronavirus situation as vaccinations progressed and from large-scale economic measures. In Europe, economies continued to recover as lockdowns in major urban areas and other measures to prevent the spread of new coronavirus infections were eased, leading to a return to normal economic activity. The pace of recovery in the Japanese economy was sluggish, as a resurgence of new coronavirus infections brought economic activity to a standstill. Emerging market economies saw a gradual recovery overall, with economic activity in Southeast Asia stagnating on a resurgence of new coronavirus infections and a slower pace of growth in the Chinese economy.

With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, the automotive products market showed large overall growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, with recoveries continuing in all markets despite the effect of production adjustments during the third quarter as a result of a global shortfall in supplies of semiconductors. The consumer and industrial products market grew overall on continued market demand in all regions.

Against this backdrop, Mabuchi's motor sales rose 20.9% year on year in terms of volume, with a 24.7% year-on-year increase in value. These figures were 4.2% below for volume and 3.9% short in terms of value compared with our sales plan for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as revised in August. As a result, consolidated net sales for the period were 101,335 million yen (a 24.7% increase year on year), and motor sales, which account for the majority of net sales, were 101,306 million yen (a 24.7% increase year on year).

Although operating income was negatively affected by an increase in material costs on a rise in prices for commodities including copper and steel materials, increased sales volume combined with improvements in sales prices and the product mix resulted in operating income of 11,118 million yen (a 71.9% increase year on year). With this growth in operating income as well as an improvement in foreign exchange gains or losses, ordinary income was 15,533 million yen (a 166.0% increase year on year). Profit before income taxes was 15,240 million yen (a 106.7% increase year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 10,965 million yen (a 163.6% increase year on year).

The next section describes market trends and sales conditions categorized into separate markets for motors.

1) Automotive Products Market

Net sales rose to 74,258 million yen (a 27.4% increase year on year). Despite automobile production adjustments during the third quarter due to global shortages in the supply of semiconductors, a recovery in automotive demand led to solid sales of both medium-sized automotive motors, which includes motors for power window lifters, motors for power seats and motors for electric parking brakes, and small automotive motors including door lock actuators, motors for door mirrors, and air conditioning damper actuators, resulting in large sales growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2) Consumer and Industrial Products Market

Net sales rose to 27,048 million yen (a 17.8% increase year on year). Against a backdrop of increased telework and people spending more time at home, strong demand for home appliances, power tools and housing equipment, and office equipment led to high sales growth.

- 2 -