  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6592   JP3870000001

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

(6592)
Consolidated Financial Statement : FY2021 3rd Quarter（407KB）

11/02/2021 | 03:39am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (J-GAAP)

November 2, 2021

Name of listed company: MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Securities code: 6592 (URL: https://www.mabuchi-motor.com/)

Representative: Hiroo Okoshi (Representative Director and President, CEO)

Contact: Takumi Tomita (Executive Officer in charge of Accounting and Finance)

Scheduled date of the filing of quarterly report: November 12, 2021

Scheduled date of start of dividends payments: -

Preparation of 3Q results presentation materials (Yes/No): Yes

Holding of 3Q results briefing meeting (Yes/No): No

(Amounts less than one million yen have been omitted.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (From January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

For the nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2021

101,335

24.7

11,118

71.9

15,533

166.0

10,965

163.6

September 30, 2020

81,249

(18.8)

6,467

(49.8)

5,839

(61.1)

4,159

(59.7)

Note: Comprehensive income

Nine months ended September 30, 2021: ¥23,683 million [-%] Nine months ended September 30, 2020: ¥(1,789) million [-%]

Profit per share

Fully diluted

profit per share

For the nine months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2021

166.58

166.52

September 30, 2020

62.68

62.65

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2021

277,334

252,976

91.2

December 31, 2020

262,559

239,103

91.0

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of September 30, 2021: ¥252,884 million As of December 31, 2020: ¥239,011 million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2020

67.00

68.00

135.00

Fiscal 2021

57.00

Fiscal 2021 (forecast)

58.00

115.00

Note: Amendments to dividend forecast that has been disclosed recently: None

Note: Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2020: Special dividend: ¥52.00

Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2020: Special dividend: ¥53.00

Breakdown of 2nd quarter-end dividend for fiscal 2021: Special dividend: ¥42.00

Breakdown of year-end dividend for fiscal 2021 (forecast): Special dividend: ¥43.00

3. Consolidated Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year (From January 1 to December 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

140,000

20.2

16,100

24.8

19,700

55.4

14,200

58.0

215.64

Note: Amendments to results forecasts that have been disclosed recently: None

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that accompanied changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatements:
    1. Changes in accounting policies resulting from revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than those stated in 1): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  5. Number of shares issued (common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares during the period

(Unit: share)

Sep. 30, 2021

68,562,462

Dec. 31, 2020

68,562,462

Sep. 30,

2021

2,958,290

Dec. 31,

2020

2,603,384

Jan.-Sep.

2021

65,829,289

Jan.-Sep.

2020

66,366,221

  • The quarterly review procedure by a Certified Public Accountant or an auditing firm does not apply these Consolidated Financial Results.
  • Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention
    The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.

Contents of the Attachment

1. Qualitative Information..........................................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Operating Results.............................................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial Position.............................................................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Forward-Looking Statements Including Consolidated Results Forecast ..............................................................................

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ............................................................................................................

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ............................................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .......................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021..............................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021..............................................................................................

7

(3)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................................................

8

(Notes Regarding Going-Concern Assumptions) ...............................................................................................................

8

(Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ....................................................................................................

8

(Application of Accounting Procedures Specific to Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)................

8

(Additional Information) ..................................................................................................................................................

8

(Segment Information) .....................................................................................................................................................

9

(Items related to corporate merger, etc.) ...........................................................................................................................

10

1. Qualitative Information

(1) Operating Results

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (January 1-September 30, 2021), the global economy continued its gradual recovery on large fiscal outlays by various countries and progress in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, but during the second half of the period economic activity stagnated from the effects of higher resource prices and logistics costs, shortfall in supplies of semiconductors, and a resurgence of new coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. The U.S. economy was solid, reflecting an improvement in the new coronavirus situation as vaccinations progressed and from large-scale economic measures. In Europe, economies continued to recover as lockdowns in major urban areas and other measures to prevent the spread of new coronavirus infections were eased, leading to a return to normal economic activity. The pace of recovery in the Japanese economy was sluggish, as a resurgence of new coronavirus infections brought economic activity to a standstill. Emerging market economies saw a gradual recovery overall, with economic activity in Southeast Asia stagnating on a resurgence of new coronavirus infections and a slower pace of growth in the Chinese economy.

With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, the automotive products market showed large overall growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, with recoveries continuing in all markets despite the effect of production adjustments during the third quarter as a result of a global shortfall in supplies of semiconductors. The consumer and industrial products market grew overall on continued market demand in all regions.

Against this backdrop, Mabuchi's motor sales rose 20.9% year on year in terms of volume, with a 24.7% year-on-year increase in value. These figures were 4.2% below for volume and 3.9% short in terms of value compared with our sales plan for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as revised in August. As a result, consolidated net sales for the period were 101,335 million yen (a 24.7% increase year on year), and motor sales, which account for the majority of net sales, were 101,306 million yen (a 24.7% increase year on year).

Although operating income was negatively affected by an increase in material costs on a rise in prices for commodities including copper and steel materials, increased sales volume combined with improvements in sales prices and the product mix resulted in operating income of 11,118 million yen (a 71.9% increase year on year). With this growth in operating income as well as an improvement in foreign exchange gains or losses, ordinary income was 15,533 million yen (a 166.0% increase year on year). Profit before income taxes was 15,240 million yen (a 106.7% increase year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 10,965 million yen (a 163.6% increase year on year).

The next section describes market trends and sales conditions categorized into separate markets for motors.

1) Automotive Products Market

Net sales rose to 74,258 million yen (a 27.4% increase year on year). Despite automobile production adjustments during the third quarter due to global shortages in the supply of semiconductors, a recovery in automotive demand led to solid sales of both medium-sized automotive motors, which includes motors for power window lifters, motors for power seats and motors for electric parking brakes, and small automotive motors including door lock actuators, motors for door mirrors, and air conditioning damper actuators, resulting in large sales growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2) Consumer and Industrial Products Market

Net sales rose to 27,048 million yen (a 17.8% increase year on year). Against a backdrop of increased telework and people spending more time at home, strong demand for home appliances, power tools and housing equipment, and office equipment led to high sales growth.

(2) Financial Position

Total assets as of September 30, 2021, were 277,334 million yen, a 14,775 million yen increase from the end of the previous fiscal year. Major changes from the end of the previous fiscal year included increases of 12,750 million yen in inventories, 5,615 million yen in property, plant and equipment, 4,115 million yen in intangible assets mainly due to the recording of goodwill associated with the acquisition of Electromag SA during the third quarter, and a 6,833 million yen decrease in cash and bank deposits mainly due to dividend payments and purchases of treasury stock.

Total liabilities increased 902 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 24,358 million yen. Major changes from the end of the previous fiscal year included an 895 million yen increase in other long-term liabilities- non-current, and a 449 million yen increase in accrued bonuses due to employees.

Total net assets increased 13,873 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 252,976 million yen. This included an 11,550 million yen increase in foreign currency translation adjustments, a 2,696 million yen increase in retained earnings, a 1,546 million yen increase in treasury stock, which is deducted from net assets, and a 1,076 million yen increase in net unrealized holding gains or losses on securities.

(3) Forward-Looking Statements Including Consolidated Results Forecast

Although the recovery in the global economy is expected to continue on large-scale fiscal stimulus measures by countries around the world and progress in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, with downward pressure from higher resource prices and logistics costs, shortages in supplies of semiconductors and other components, and the slowing of the Chinese economy, the outlook going forward remains uncertain. The U.S. economy is expected to continue its solid recovery as progress in vaccinations leads to an improved situation with regard to infections, and a pickup in the environment for hiring stimulates retail consumption. A solid recovery is also forecast for Europe as lockdowns in major urban areas in various countries and other new coronavirus-prevention measures are eased, and economies move back to normal. In Japan, a gradual recovery is forecast as retail consumption improves against a backdrop of limitations on activity being eased as vaccinations progress. In emerging market countries, although the situation with regard to infections in Southeast Asia is improving and economic activity is seen restarting, the introduction of real estate regulations and electric power supply limitations are seen slowing the pace of China's economic growth, and the overall pace of growth is expected to be gradual.

With regard to markets related to the Mabuchi Group's products, we are forecasting solid results for the automotive products market as global automotive demand recovers, although we are concerned about the possibility of lower-than-projected production volumes because of supply shortages for semiconductors and other components. In the consumer and industrial products market, we expect demand to grow in all markets, and are forecasting an overall recovery.

Against this backdrop, our forecasts for consolidated results and dividends are unchanged. Going forward, we will review our forecasts for operating results and returns to shareholders (including dividend forecasts and purchases of treasury stock) in the event of drastic changes in our operating environment, and promptly disclose any changes to these forecasts.

Note: The above forecasts were made based on information that is available at the present moment. Actual results

may differ from expectations owing to various future factors, the main ones of which are as follows:

  • Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates
  • Changes in economic conditions and demand trends in our business areas
  • Rapid technological innovations, such as new technologies or new products
  • Fluctuations in market prices of copper, steel materials, rare earths, and other raw materials Note, however, that the factors that could affect our results are not limited to the above.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
