Mabuchi Motor : Announcement of Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts（135KB）

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on October 30, 2020 at 12:30 (GMT +9).
October 30, 2020
Name of company:
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.
Representative:
Hiroo Okoshi,
Representative Director and President, CEO
(Securities code:
6592)
Contact:
Takumi Tomita,
Executive Officer, and Senior General Manager
of Accounting and Finance Headquarters
(Tel: +81-47-710-1127)
Announcement of Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts
Taking into account recent business conditions, Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces it decided at a meeting of the Board of Directors, held on October 30, 2020, to revise its consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which were announced on August 13, 2020.
(1) Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020)
(Millions of yen)
Profit
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Attributable to
Profit Per Share
Income
Income
Owners of
Parent
Previous Forecast (A)
(million of yen)
(million of yen)
(million of yen)
(million of yen)
(yen)
104,000
8,300
8,900
5,000
75.62
Revised Forecast (B)
113,000
10,500
10,300
7,100
106.98
Amount Change (B - A)
9,000
2,200
1,400
2,100
Percentage Change (%)
8.7
26.5
15.7
42.0
(Reference)
Actual Result for Fiscal Year
131,807
17,544
20,854
14,234
214.00
Ended December 31, 2019
(2) Reasons for revisions to the consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 infectious diseases, both the automotive products market and consumer/industrial products market slowed significantly toward the end of the second quarter but turned to a recovery trend in the third quarter. In light of these circumstances, the forecasts of net sales will be revised ¥113,000 million.
Regarding profits, forecasts of operating income and ordinary income will be revised ¥10,500 million and ¥10,300 million, mainly due to an increase in production and sales volume. Profit attributable to owners of the parent will be revised to ¥7,100 million due to the impact of gain on sales of investment securities that occurred in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.
The full-year projections assume an exchange rate of 1USD = 106.94 JPY.
The interim and annual dividend forecasts remain unchanged from the prior and existing forecasts that assumed the annual dividend per share will be ¥135, which is a special measure in light of uncertain operating environment.
Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on October 30, 2020 at 12:30 (GMT +9).
Note: The above forecasts are based on the information currently available. Actual results may differ from expectations owing to various future factors, the main ones of which are as follows:
Fluctuations in the exchange rates
Changes in economic conditions and demand trends in our business areas
Rapid technological innovations, such as new technologies or new products
Fluctuations in market prices of copper, steel materials, rare earths, and other raw materials Note, however, that the factors that could affect our results are not limited to the above.
We will continue to pay close attention to the impact of the pandemic on the Group's business performance. If the impact will be extremely material, including cases where the number of infections increase or the situation deteriorates further, we will reevaluate the Group's results and dividend forecasts appropriately, and promptly announce them.
