Mabuchi Motor : Announcement of Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts（135KB）

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on October 30, 2020 at 12:30 (GMT +9).

October 30, 2020 Name of company: MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. Representative: Hiroo Okoshi, Representative Director and President, CEO (Securities code: 6592) Contact: Takumi Tomita, Executive Officer, and Senior General Manager of Accounting and Finance Headquarters (Tel: +81-47-710-1127)

Announcement of Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts

Taking into account recent business conditions, Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces it decided at a meeting of the Board of Directors, held on October 30, 2020, to revise its consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which were announced on August 13, 2020.

(1) Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecasts Fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Profit Net Sales Operating Ordinary Attributable to Profit Per Share Income Income Owners of Parent Previous Forecast (A) (million of yen) (million of yen) (million of yen) (million of yen) (yen) 104,000 8,300 8,900 5,000 75.62 Revised Forecast (B) 113,000 10,500 10,300 7,100 106.98 Amount Change (B - A) 9,000 2,200 1,400 2,100 Percentage Change (%) 8.7 26.5 15.7 42.0 (Reference) Actual Result for Fiscal Year 131,807 17,544 20,854 14,234 214.00 Ended December 31, 2019

(2) Reasons for revisions to the consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 infectious diseases, both the automotive products market and consumer/industrial products market slowed significantly toward the end of the second quarter but turned to a recovery trend in the third quarter. In light of these circumstances, the forecasts of net sales will be revised ¥113,000 million.

Regarding profits, forecasts of operating income and ordinary income will be revised ¥10,500 million and ¥10,300 million, mainly due to an increase in production and sales volume. Profit attributable to owners of the parent will be revised to ¥7,100 million due to the impact of gain on sales of investment securities that occurred in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

The full-year projections assume an exchange rate of 1USD = 106.94 JPY.

The interim and annual dividend forecasts remain unchanged from the prior and existing forecasts that assumed the annual dividend per share will be ¥135, which is a special measure in light of uncertain operating environment.