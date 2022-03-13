Log in
Mabuchi Motor : Announcement of the Status and Completion of Purchase of Treasury Stock

03/13/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on March 14, 2022 at 12:30 (GMT +9).

March 14, 2022

Name of company:

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

Representative:

Hiroo Okoshi,

Representative Director and President, CEO

(Securities code:

6592)

Contact:

Tadahito Iyoda,

Director, Executive Officer, General Manager -

Corporate Communication Department

(Tel: +81-47-710-1127)

Announcement of the Status and Completion of Purchase of Treasury Stock

Purchase of treasury stock under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph

2 of the Companies Act

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") has made purchases in the open market with respect to the purchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applied by replacing terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 3 of said Act, as described below. The purchase of treasury stock pursuant to the resolution of the meeting of the board of directors held on February 14, 2022 has completed as a result of the

purchase below.

1.Class of shares purchased Common stock of the Company

2.Total number of shares purchased420,600 shares

3.Total amount of purchase ¥1,602,720,000

4.Purchase period From March 1, 2022 to March 11, 2022

5.Purchase method: Purchase in the open market through discretionary trading

(Reference)

1.Details of resolution pertaining to the purchase of treasury stock and cancellation of treasury stock approved at the board of directors' meeting held on February 14, 2022.

Details of matters pertaining to the purchase of treasury stock.

  1. Class of shares to be purchased: Common stock of the Company
  2. Total number of shares to be purchased: 1,200,000 shares (maximum) (1.8% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock])
  3. Total amount of purchase cost: ¥3.0 billion (maximum)
  4. Purchase period: February 16, 2022 to March 24, 2022
  5. Purchase method: Purchase in the open market through discretionary trading

Details of matters pertaining to the cancellation of treasury stock.

  1. Class of shares to be cancelled: Common stock of the Company
  2. Number of shares to be cancelled: All shares of treasury stock purchased as stated in above

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on March 14, 2022 at 12:30 (GMT +9).

(3) Scheduled date of cancellation: undecided(The company will notify once cancellation schedule is decided.)

2.Total number and value of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution (as of March 11, 2022)

  1. Total number of shares acquired : 766,700 shares (63.8% against the setting maximum allowance)
  2. Total value of shares acquired : ¥ 2,999,808,000 (99.9% against the setting maximum allowance)

End of Document

Disclaimer

Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
