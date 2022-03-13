Mabuchi Motor : Announcement of the Status and Completion of Purchase of Treasury Stock

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on March 14, 2022 at 12:30 (GMT +9).

March 14, 2022 Name of company: MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. Representative: Hiroo Okoshi, Representative Director and President, CEO (Securities code: 6592) Contact: Tadahito Iyoda, Director, Executive Officer, General Manager - Corporate Communication Department (Tel: +81-47-710-1127)

Announcement of the Status and Completion of Purchase of Treasury Stock

（Purchase of treasury stock under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph

2 of the Companies Act）

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") has made purchases in the open market with respect to the purchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applied by replacing terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 3 of said Act, as described below. The purchase of treasury stock pursuant to the resolution of the meeting of the board of directors held on February 14, 2022 has completed as a result of the

purchase below.

1.Class of shares purchased： Common stock of the Company

2.Total number of shares purchased：420,600 shares

3.Total amount of purchase： ¥1,602,720,000

4.Purchase period： From March 1, 2022 to March 11, 2022

5.Purchase method: Purchase in the open market through discretionary trading

(Reference)

1.Details of resolution pertaining to the purchase of treasury stock and cancellation of treasury stock approved at the board of directors' meeting held on February 14, 2022.

Details of matters pertaining to the purchase of treasury stock.

Class of shares to be purchased: Common stock of the Company Total number of shares to be purchased: 1,200,000 shares (maximum) (1.8% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock]) Total amount of purchase cost: ¥3.0 billion (maximum) Purchase period: February 16, 2022 to March 24, 2022 Purchase method: Purchase in the open market through discretionary trading

Details of matters pertaining to the cancellation of treasury stock.