Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6592   JP3870000001

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

(6592)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mabuchi Motor : Announcement of the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock

08/01/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on August 2, 2021 at 12:30 (GMT +9).

August 2, 2021

Name of company:

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

Representative:

Hiroo Okoshi,

Representative Director and President, CEO

(Securities code:

6592)

Contact:

Tadahito Iyoda,

Director, Executive Officer, General Manager -

Corporate Communication Department

(Tel: +81-47-710-1127)

Announcement of the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock

Purchase of treasury stock under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph

2 of the Companies Act

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces the status of purchase of treasury stock, as described below, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applied by replacing terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 3 of said Act.

1.Class of shares purchased Common stock of the Company

2.Total number of shares purchased0 shares

3.Total amount of purchase ¥0

4.Purchase period From July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021

(Reference)

1.Details of resolution pertaining to the purchase of treasury stock and cancellation of treasury stock approved at the board of directors' meeting held on February 12, 2021.

Details of matters pertaining to the purchase of treasury stock.

  1. Class of shares to be purchased: Common stock of the Company
  2. Total number of shares to be purchased: 1,200,000 shares (maximum) (1.8% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock])
  3. Total amount of purchase cost: ¥3.0 billion (maximum)
  4. Purchase period: February 15, 2021 to December 30, 2021
  5. Purchase method: Purchase in the open market through discretionary trading

Details of matters pertaining to the cancellation of treasury stock.

  1. Class of shares to be cancelled: Common stock of the Company
  2. Number of shares to be cancelled: All shares of treasury stock purchased as stated in above
  3. Scheduled date of cancellation: undecided

(The company will notify once the acquisition of treasury stock is completed and the cancellation schedule is decided.)

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on August 2, 2021 at 12:30 (GMT +9).

2.Total number and value of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution (as of July 31, 2021)

  1. Total number of shares acquired : 199,200 shares (16.6% against the setting maximum allowance)
  2. Total value of shares acquired : ¥999,697,500 (33.3% against the setting maximum allowance)

End of Document

Disclaimer

Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 03:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.
08/01MABUCHI MOTOR : Announcement of the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock
PU
06/30MABUCHI MOTOR : Announcement of the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock
PU
06/30Tranche Update on Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
06/29MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
06/29MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/23Mabuchi Motor to Acquire Swiss Company Electromag
MT
06/22SMI : Swiss-based Electromag Agrees Sale to Japan's Mabuchi Motor
MT
06/22MABUCHI MOTOR : to Acquire Electromag SA,a Switzerland Manufacturer of Motors fo..
PU
06/22MABUCHI MOTOR : to Acquire Electromag SA, a Switzerland Manufacturer of Motors f..
PU
06/22Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire Electromag SA from Vincent Comte.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 136 B 1 243 M 1 243 M
Net income 2021 14 945 M 136 M 136 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 1 001 M 1 001 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 270 B 2 457 M 2 458 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 21 477
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 100,00 JPY
Average target price 4 969,09 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroo Okoshi President, CEO & Representative Director
Takumi Tomita Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masato Itokawa Chief Operating Officer & Representative Director
Naoki Mitarai Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Tsutsumi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.79%2 457
KEYENCE CORPORATION4.72%134 213
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE19.44%93 243
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.70%65 275
EATON CORPORATION PLC31.27%62 983
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.24.42%60 504