Mabuchi Motor : Announcement of the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on August 2, 2021 at 12:30 (GMT +9).

August 2, 2021 Name of company: MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. Representative: Hiroo Okoshi, Representative Director and President, CEO (Securities code: 6592) Contact: Tadahito Iyoda, Director, Executive Officer, General Manager - Corporate Communication Department (Tel: +81-47-710-1127)

Announcement of the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock

（Purchase of treasury stock under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph

2 of the Companies Act）

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces the status of purchase of treasury stock, as described below, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applied by replacing terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 3 of said Act.

1.Class of shares purchased： Common stock of the Company

2.Total number of shares purchased：0 shares

3.Total amount of purchase： ¥0

4.Purchase period： From July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021

(Reference)

1.Details of resolution pertaining to the purchase of treasury stock and cancellation of treasury stock approved at the board of directors' meeting held on February 12, 2021.

Details of matters pertaining to the purchase of treasury stock.

Class of shares to be purchased: Common stock of the Company Total number of shares to be purchased: 1,200,000 shares (maximum) (1.8% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock]) Total amount of purchase cost: ¥3.0 billion (maximum) Purchase period: February 15, 2021 to December 30, 2021 Purchase method: Purchase in the open market through discretionary trading

Details of matters pertaining to the cancellation of treasury stock.

Class of shares to be cancelled: Common stock of the Company Number of shares to be cancelled: All shares of treasury stock purchased as stated in above Scheduled date of cancellation: undecided

(The company will notify once the acquisition of treasury stock is completed and the cancellation schedule is decided.)