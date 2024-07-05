Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, Representative Director and President : Tohru TAKAHASHI) has released "Mabuchi Motor Integrated Report 2024".

We have been issuing the Integrated Report in order to provide all of our stakeholders, including shareholders, investors, customers, business partners, and local communities, with an understanding of our management principle, our value creation process from the past to the future, and our efforts to contribute to a sustainable society.