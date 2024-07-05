Mabuchi Motor : Notice of Publication of "Mabuchi Motor Integrated Report 2024"
Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, Representative Director and President : Tohru TAKAHASHI) has released "Mabuchi Motor Integrated Report 2024".
We have been issuing the Integrated Report in order to provide all of our stakeholders, including shareholders, investors, customers, business partners, and local communities, with an understanding of our management principle, our value creation process from the past to the future, and our efforts to contribute to a sustainable society.
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of small motors. Its automotive electrical equipment are used in car mirrors, door locks, dampers for air conditioning, power windows, power sheets, collimating equipment for headlights, lumbar supports and others. Its consumer goods and business machine are used in shavers, hair clippers, hair removal machines, toothbrushes, hair dryers, impact wrenches, circular saws, tools, inkjet printers, copiers, multifunction peripheral (MFP), laser printers and others.