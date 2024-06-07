June 7, 2024
Name of Company:
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.
Representative:
Tohru TAKAHASHI
Representative Director and President
(Securities Code 6592)
Contact:
Tadahito IYODA
Member of the Board, Senior Managing
Executive Officer
Head of Corporate Planning Headquarters
(Tel: +81-47-710-1127)
Mabuchi Motor to Acquire Small Direct-Current Motor Business
of Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd.
MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. ("Mabuchi") announces its acquisition of small direct-current motor business of Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd.("OKI Micro Engineering") based upon a share purchase agreement with Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.(" OKI").
1. Purpose of the Transaction
Mabuchi pursues the Management Plan 2030 under the business concept "e-MOTO" that aims to deliver solutions for the various movements desired by our customers and society through our business activities. Mabuchi's goal of the "e-MOTO" is to accomplish expansion of its business areas as well as its added value by offering various movements not limited to rotation with expanded motor assortments as a core to generate movements and also with solutions composed of controller and unitization.
The purpose of the transaction is to expand motor assortments and capability of unitization based upon "e-MOTO". OKI Micro Engineering is a manufacturer specializing in various motors and actuators with stepper motor as a core product as well as geared motor and rotary solenoid.
In recent years, OKI Micro Engineering has been working on development of new brushless motor product with small size, lightweight, high torque and low power consumption based upon its original technology as well as development of peripheral unit components, that are expected as a new product
for future pillar of the business. OKI Micro Engineering located in Fukushima prefecture has established stable business relationship with major domestic and overseas customers by offering solutions to contribute to customer's issue resolution based upon its technology and know-how accumulated for half a century.
By combining OKI Micro Engineering's technology and product line-up with Mabuchi's technology, sales channel and customers base, Mabuchi will generate synergies and will establish new business through new product and market development in addition to expansion of existing business.
(Note) Mabuchi's new business concept combines the English word "electric" meaning "moved by electricity" with the Latin word "moto", which means "moving" and is the origin of the "motor". Looking forwards 2030, Mabuchi will aim for rapid growth, defining the value Mabuchi will provide as "movement".
2. Overview of the Transaction
Mabuchi will acquire all outstanding shares of a newly established company named OKI M･E Co., Ltd.("OKI M･E ") which takes over OKI Micro Engineering's small direct-current motor business separated from OKI Micro Engineering. As for OKI Micro Engineering's manufacturing subsidiary in China which is out of scope for the transaction, its manufacturing function will be transferred to Mabuchi Motor Dongguan Daojiao Co., Ltd. by acquiring the assets such as manufacturing equipment. The transaction is subject to completion of transferring the manufacturing function and is expected to close in July 2025. The share consideration for the transaction is undisclosed due to confidentiality between the parties.
3. Overview of OKI M･E
（１）
Company Name
OKI M･E Co., Ltd.（Note 1）
（２）
Location
10 Shibukawa, jyumonji, Nihonmatsu, Fukushima
（３）
Representative
(TBD)
（４）
Business Description
Manufacturer of Small Direct-Current Motor for IT Equipment,
Amusement Equipment and Gas Equipment
（５）
Paid in Capital
JPY 100 million
（６）
Established
May 2025
（７）
Shareholder and
Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd. owns 100% of shares.
shareholding ratio
(８) Revenue and Book Value of Assets and Liabilities for the business to be acquired (Fiscal
year ending in March 2023)
Revenue
JPY 3,305 million
Assets
JPY 1,840 million
Liabilities
JPY 694 million
(Note 1) The description above is subject to change because OKI M･E will be a new company to be established in May 2025. The book value of assets and liabilities are calculated based upon OKI Micro Engineering's balance sheet for the fiscal year ending in March 2023, and will be finalized by considering changes in book value between March 2023 and execution date of the transaction. The description of ordinary income is omitted due to unavailability.
4. Overview of OKI Micro Engineering
（１）
Company Name
Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd.
（２）
Location
10 Shibukawa, Jyumonji, Nihonmatsu, Fukushima
（３）
Representative
Hiroshi KOIKE
（４）
Business Description
Manufacturer of Small Direct-Current Motor for IT Equipment,
Amusement Equipment and Gas Equipment
（５）
Paid in Capital
JPY 100 million
（６）
Established
October 1998
（７）
Shareholder and
Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. owns 100% of shares.
shareholding ratio
Relationship between
Capital relationship
None
（８）
Personnel relationship
None
OME and Mabuchi
Business relationship
None
（９）
Latest 3 years'revenue (Note 2)
Fiscal year ended
March 2021
March 2022
March 2023
Revenue
JPY 2,670million
JPY 3,028million
JPY 3,971million
(Note 2）The revenue described above is for OKI Micro Engineering standalone because OKI Micro Engineering does not prepare consolidated financial statement.
5. Future outlook
The impact of this transaction on Mabuchi's consolidated performance and financial
standings will be limited.
End of Document
Acquisition of Small DC Motor Business from Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd.
Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (Securities code: 6592)
June 7, 2024
Actuating Your Dreams
OKI Micro Engineering Company Profile
About
Strategic
OKI Micro Engineering
Significance
OKI Micro Engineering
Established
:October 1998
Representative
:Hiroshi KOIKE
Business
:Manufacturer of Small Direct-
Current Motor for IT Equipment,
Amusement Equipment and Gas
Equipment
Location
:(Domestic) Fukushima Prefecture
(Overseas) Hong Kong, China
Fiscal year
March 2021
March 2022
March 2023
ended
Sales JPY 2,670 million
JPY 3,028 million
JPY 3,971 million
OKI Micro Engineering
Nihonmatsu City, Fukushima Prefecture
Mabuchi Motor Headquarters
Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture
Daojiao Mabuchi
Dongguan City, Guangdong Province
OKI Micro Engineering Dongguan
Dongguan City, Guangdong Province
OKI Micro Engineering Hong Kong
OKI Micro Engineering Locations
Mabuchi Motor Locations (excerpt)
1
Strengths and Features of OKI Micro Engineering
About
Strategic
OKI Micro Engineering
Significance
A specialized manufacturer of various motors and actuators,
with stepping motors as its main product.
A wide range of motor and actuator products
- A rich and distinctive product lineup including stepping motors, geared motors, rotary solenoids, etc.
Stable customer base
- Stable business relationships with major customers in Japan and overseas, mainly in the life industry field
Flexible
Development and production system
- A development and production system capable of handling a wide variety of units for gas shutoff valves and amusement equipment, etc.
2
Major Products and Key Applications
About
Strategic
OKI Micro Engineering
Significance
OKI Micro Engineering has a product lineup that we do not have, such as stepping motors, geared motors, and rotary solenoids.
Product Type
Application
Stepping Motor
Medical, Financial, Home Automation, Industry
Geared Motor (Stepping
Valve Actuators, Flow Controllers, Game Equipment,
motor with reducer)
Other Mechanism Units
Brushless DC Motor
Robot Hands, Small Precision Units
Cash Processing Machines (ATMs, etc.), Ticket Issuing
Rotary Solenoid
Machines, Vending Machines, Other General Paper
Control
Gas Cutoff Valve
Gas Meters, Gas Appliances, Other Shutoff Safety
Mechanisms
3
About
Strategic
New Business Concept for Achievement of Management Plan 2030 OKI Micro Engineering
Significance
With motors as our core business but with the provision of diverse "movement" solutions
wanted by customers and society as our business purpose, we will aim for growth
New
business concept
Our new business concept combines the English word "electric" meaning "moved by electricity" with the Latin word "moto," which means "moving" and is the origin of the word "motor." Looking towards 2030, we will aim for rapid growth, defining the value we will provide as "movement."
- We will provide diverse solutions spanning power inputs and various "movement" outputs, in addition to motors
- We will contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society through the provision of highly efficient "movement"
Enhancement of motor lineup
- We will enhance our lineup of core motor products that generate "movement"
Wider provision of solutions spanning inputs and outputs
- We will increase added value by moving beyond rotation to provide diverse "movement" solutions including control solutions and unit motor solutions
We will pursue M&A and alliances to acquire and utilize outside technology and knowhow
4
Positioning of this project within the e-MOTO concept
About
Strategic
OKI Micro Engineering
Significance
By acquiring the business of OKI Micro Engineering, we will expand the range of core motors that generate
"movement" such as stepping motors, and strengthen our ability to propose solutions.
which
is applied
in
Expansion of business areas based on concept
Input
Communication
Control
Power
Units
Areas in which M&A,
MABUCHI MOTOR
alliances, etc. are considered
Expansion of our organizational
and implemented
capabilities to adjacent areas
Contributing to problem-solving for customers by providing solutions to customers' "movement" requirements
Output - Creation of movement
The 3 M fields
Mobility
Motors for EVs, AGV/AMR and
Expansion of areas standardization strategy
Mabuchi
Electromag
OKI Micro
Engineering
Mabuchi
Oken
Areas in which M&A, alliances, etc. are considered and implemented
personal mobility
Machinery
Motors for robots and industrial equipment
Medical
Motors for medical equipment
5
