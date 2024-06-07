June 7, 2024

Name of Company:

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

Representative:

Tohru TAKAHASHI

Representative Director and President

(Securities Code 6592)

Contact:

Tadahito IYODA

Member of the Board, Senior Managing

Executive Officer

Head of Corporate Planning Headquarters

(Tel: +81-47-710-1127)

Mabuchi Motor to Acquire Small Direct-Current Motor Business

of Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd.

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. ("Mabuchi") announces its acquisition of small direct-current motor business of Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd.("OKI Micro Engineering") based upon a share purchase agreement with Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.(" OKI").

1. Purpose of the Transaction

Mabuchi pursues the Management Plan 2030 under the business concept "e-MOTO" that aims to deliver solutions for the various movements desired by our customers and society through our business activities. Mabuchi's goal of the "e-MOTO" is to accomplish expansion of its business areas as well as its added value by offering various movements not limited to rotation with expanded motor assortments as a core to generate movements and also with solutions composed of controller and unitization.

The purpose of the transaction is to expand motor assortments and capability of unitization based upon "e-MOTO". OKI Micro Engineering is a manufacturer specializing in various motors and actuators with stepper motor as a core product as well as geared motor and rotary solenoid.

In recent years, OKI Micro Engineering has been working on development of new brushless motor product with small size, lightweight, high torque and low power consumption based upon its original technology as well as development of peripheral unit components, that are expected as a new product

for future pillar of the business. OKI Micro Engineering located in Fukushima prefecture has established stable business relationship with major domestic and overseas customers by offering solutions to contribute to customer's issue resolution based upon its technology and know-how accumulated for half a century.

By combining OKI Micro Engineering's technology and product line-up with Mabuchi's technology, sales channel and customers base, Mabuchi will generate synergies and will establish new business through new product and market development in addition to expansion of existing business.

(Note) Mabuchi's new business concept combines the English word "electric" meaning "moved by electricity" with the Latin word "moto", which means "moving" and is the origin of the "motor". Looking forwards 2030, Mabuchi will aim for rapid growth, defining the value Mabuchi will provide as "movement".

2. Overview of the Transaction

Mabuchi will acquire all outstanding shares of a newly established company named OKI ME Co., Ltd.("OKI ME ") which takes over OKI Micro Engineering's small direct-current motor business separated from OKI Micro Engineering. As for OKI Micro Engineering's manufacturing subsidiary in China which is out of scope for the transaction, its manufacturing function will be transferred to Mabuchi Motor Dongguan Daojiao Co., Ltd. by acquiring the assets such as manufacturing equipment. The transaction is subject to completion of transferring the manufacturing function and is expected to close in July 2025. The share consideration for the transaction is undisclosed due to confidentiality between the parties.

3. Overview of OKI ME

（１）

Company Name

OKI ME Co., Ltd.Note 1

（２）

Location

10 Shibukawa, jyumonji, Nihonmatsu, Fukushima

（３）

Representative

(TBD)

（４）

Business Description

Manufacturer of Small Direct-Current Motor for IT Equipment,

Amusement Equipment and Gas Equipment

（５）

Paid in Capital

JPY 100 million

（６）

Established

May 2025

（７）

Shareholder and

Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd. owns 100% of shares.

shareholding ratio

() Revenue and Book Value of Assets and Liabilities for the business to be acquired (Fiscal

year ending in March 2023)

Revenue

JPY 3,305 million

Assets

JPY 1,840 million

Liabilities

JPY 694 million

(Note 1) The description above is subject to change because OKI ME will be a new company to be established in May 2025. The book value of assets and liabilities are calculated based upon OKI Micro Engineering's balance sheet for the fiscal year ending in March 2023, and will be finalized by considering changes in book value between March 2023 and execution date of the transaction. The description of ordinary income is omitted due to unavailability.

4. Overview of OKI Micro Engineering

（１）

Company Name

Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd.

（２）

Location

10 Shibukawa, Jyumonji, Nihonmatsu, Fukushima

（３）

Representative

Hiroshi KOIKE

（４）

Business Description

Manufacturer of Small Direct-Current Motor for IT Equipment,

Amusement Equipment and Gas Equipment

（５）

Paid in Capital

JPY 100 million

（６）

Established

October 1998

（７）

Shareholder and

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. owns 100% of shares.

shareholding ratio

Relationship between

Capital relationship

None

（８）

Personnel relationship

None

OME and Mabuchi

Business relationship

None

（９）

Latest 3 years'revenue (Note 2)

Fiscal year ended

March 2021

March 2022

March 2023

Revenue

JPY 2,670million

JPY 3,028million

JPY 3,971million

(Note 2The revenue described above is for OKI Micro Engineering standalone because OKI Micro Engineering does not prepare consolidated financial statement.

5. Future outlook

The impact of this transaction on Mabuchi's consolidated performance and financial

standings will be limited.

End of Document

Acquisition of Small DC Motor Business from Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd.

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (Securities code: 6592)

June 7, 2024

Actuating Your Dreams

OKI Micro Engineering Company Profile

About

Strategic

OKI Micro Engineering

Significance

OKI Micro Engineering

Established

:October 1998

Representative

:Hiroshi KOIKE

Business

:Manufacturer of Small Direct-

Current Motor for IT Equipment,

Amusement Equipment and Gas

Equipment

Location

:(Domestic) Fukushima Prefecture

(Overseas) Hong Kong, China

Fiscal year

March 2021

March 2022

March 2023

ended

Sales JPY 2,670 million

JPY 3,028 million

JPY 3,971 million

OKI Micro Engineering

Nihonmatsu City, Fukushima Prefecture

Mabuchi Motor Headquarters

Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture

Daojiao Mabuchi

Dongguan City, Guangdong Province

OKI Micro Engineering Dongguan

Dongguan City, Guangdong Province

OKI Micro Engineering Hong Kong

OKI Micro Engineering Locations

Mabuchi Motor Locations (excerpt)

1

Strengths and Features of OKI Micro Engineering

About

Strategic

OKI Micro Engineering

Significance

A specialized manufacturer of various motors and actuators,

with stepping motors as its main product.

A wide range of motor and actuator products

  • A rich and distinctive product lineup including stepping motors, geared motors, rotary solenoids, etc.

Stable customer base

  • Stable business relationships with major customers in Japan and overseas, mainly in the life industry field

Flexible

Development and production system

  • A development and production system capable of handling a wide variety of units for gas shutoff valves and amusement equipment, etc.

2

Major Products and Key Applications

About

Strategic

OKI Micro Engineering

Significance

OKI Micro Engineering has a product lineup that we do not have, such as stepping motors, geared motors, and rotary solenoids.

Product Type

Application

Stepping Motor

Medical, Financial, Home Automation, Industry

Geared Motor (Stepping

Valve Actuators, Flow Controllers, Game Equipment,

motor with reducer)

Other Mechanism Units

Brushless DC Motor

Robot Hands, Small Precision Units

Cash Processing Machines (ATMs, etc.), Ticket Issuing

Rotary Solenoid

Machines, Vending Machines, Other General Paper

Control

Gas Cutoff Valve

Gas Meters, Gas Appliances, Other Shutoff Safety

Mechanisms

3

About

Strategic

New Business Concept for Achievement of Management Plan 2030 OKI Micro Engineering

Significance

With motors as our core business but with the provision of diverse "movement" solutions

wanted by customers and society as our business purpose, we will aim for growth

New

business concept

Our new business concept combines the English word "electric" meaning "moved by electricity" with the Latin word "moto," which means "moving" and is the origin of the word "motor." Looking towards 2030, we will aim for rapid growth, defining the value we will provide as "movement."

  • We will provide diverse solutions spanning power inputs and various "movement" outputs, in addition to motors
  • We will contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society through the provision of highly efficient "movement"

Enhancement of motor lineup

  • We will enhance our lineup of core motor products that generate "movement"

Wider provision of solutions spanning inputs and outputs

  • We will increase added value by moving beyond rotation to provide diverse "movement" solutions including control solutions and unit motor solutions

We will pursue M&A and alliances to acquire and utilize outside technology and knowhow

4

Positioning of this project within the e-MOTO concept

About

Strategic

OKI Micro Engineering

Significance

By acquiring the business of OKI Micro Engineering, we will expand the range of core motors that generate

"movement" such as stepping motors, and strengthen our ability to propose solutions.

which

is applied

in

Expansion of business areas based on concept

Input

Communication

Control

Power

Units

Areas in which M&A,

MABUCHI MOTOR

alliances, etc. are considered

Expansion of our organizational

and implemented

capabilities to adjacent areas

Contributing to problem-solving for customers by providing solutions to customers' "movement" requirements

Output - Creation of movement

The 3 M fields

Mobility

Motors for EVs, AGV/AMR and

Expansion of areas standardization strategy

Mabuchi

Electromag

OKI Micro

Engineering

Mabuchi

Oken

Areas in which M&A, alliances, etc. are considered and implemented

personal mobility

Machinery

Motors for robots and industrial equipment

Medical

Motors for medical equipment

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 06:07:03 UTC.