June 7, 2024

Name of Company: MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. Representative: Tohru TAKAHASHI Representative Director and President (Securities Code 6592) Contact: Tadahito IYODA Member of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer Head of Corporate Planning Headquarters (Tel: +81-47-710-1127)

Mabuchi Motor to Acquire Small Direct-Current Motor Business

of Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd.

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. ("Mabuchi") announces its acquisition of small direct-current motor business of Oki Micro Engineering Co., Ltd.("OKI Micro Engineering") based upon a share purchase agreement with Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.(" OKI").

1. Purpose of the Transaction

Mabuchi pursues the Management Plan 2030 under the business concept "e-MOTO" that aims to deliver solutions for the various movements desired by our customers and society through our business activities. Mabuchi's goal of the "e-MOTO" is to accomplish expansion of its business areas as well as its added value by offering various movements not limited to rotation with expanded motor assortments as a core to generate movements and also with solutions composed of controller and unitization.

The purpose of the transaction is to expand motor assortments and capability of unitization based upon "e-MOTO". OKI Micro Engineering is a manufacturer specializing in various motors and actuators with stepper motor as a core product as well as geared motor and rotary solenoid.

In recent years, OKI Micro Engineering has been working on development of new brushless motor product with small size, lightweight, high torque and low power consumption based upon its original technology as well as development of peripheral unit components, that are expected as a new product