2021 Full-Year Results Briefing

Statements concerning the business forecast recorded in these slides are based on information available at the time of preparation. Actual results may differ from the forecast due to various factors.

Factors that may affect the operating results include, but are not limited to:

・Fluctuations in exchange rates

・Changes in economic conditions, demand trends, and other

factors surrounding Mabuchi's businesses

・Rapid technical innovations such as new technologies and new products

・Fluctuations in market prices of copper, steel, rare earths, and other materials

1